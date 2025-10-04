Stand up for a united opposition

The LEFT Party's 3rd Ordinary Conference will begin today at the Neşet Ertaş Congress Centre in Ankara. The two-day conference and congress will conclude with the announcement of a manifesto for the new period. Tomorrow, a gathering will be held. Various forums will also be organised at the conference.

Calling for united struggle against the one-man regime, which seeks legitimacy in the United States and attempts to prolong its life with calls for internal unity, the LEFT Party described the congress as a call to take the struggle to a new level at this crossroads for the country.

ONE STEP FORWARD AGAINST THE ONE-MAN REGIME

In a statement from the party, it was said, ‘On 19 March, we are coming together in Ankara, responding to the call of the youth who broke down the barricades, of women who resist for equality and freedom, of workers who refuse to accept loss of rights and low wages, of pensioners who refuse to accept poverty wages, and of those who fight against poverty, reactionaryism and fascism.’

In a statement titled “We will change the reactionary regime”, it was stated: "The AKP and MHP are trying to save their rotten and doomed regime by bowing down before Trump. Imperialism and its collaborators, who are in complete submission, are trying to transform our country into an unelected regime based on Islamism and constructed around ethnic and sectarian identities. The millions of oppressed workers, especially young people, who filled the streets on 19 March and afterwards, were the greatest proof that this is not possible. We will definitely win by organising this broad opposition front and the country's revolutionary resistance dynamics with a united opposition approach... On this path, we are now coming together with the call for more struggle, more unity, more LEFT."

The statement emphasised that the congress was a call to march against the one-man regime and stressed that the country needed a revolutionary democratic rebirth. The LEFT Party stated that as long as the one-man regime continued, the country's future was in danger, and that the call was not just a matter of regime but a call to walk together for equality, freedom, democracy and justice against imperialism and fascism.

