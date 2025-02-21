Standing guard for olive groves

Berfin BAYSAN

Due to a planned route change on the İzmir Tire-Belevi highway, an urgent expropriation decision was issued for Çayırlı village, raising fears among peasants that their olive groves would be destroyed. In response, they have started a vigil to protect their land.

"We are standing guard in the forest leading to our olive and fig orchards to prevent any unlawful and unjust tree cutting," said the peasants. "We are fighting, young and old alike. We will never give up a single branch of our trees. We are not against the road, but against its route. They must not pour concrete over our olive trees, our labor, and our livelihood."

"WE ARE NOT GETTING ANY ANSWERS"

With the planned route change for the road expansion project in the İzmir Tire-Belevi region, the cutting of numerous olive, fig, and pine trees, along with the potential demolition of some homes and barns, has come under discussion. In response, peasants opposed to the decision have filed a lawsuit with the Council of State, seeking an injunction to halt the project. As they await a ruling, they have started a vigil to protect their land.

Zehra Yıldırım, a resident of Çayırlı village, pointed out inconsistencies in the responses given by the workers sent to the area: “Some workers claimed they were taking samples, while others said they were here to cut down the trees. Even they don’t seem to know why they are here.”

She further expressed frustration at the lack of transparency: “We are trying to understand what we are up against, but we are not getting any clear answers.”

Yıldırım also voiced concern over the potential damage to Yeşil Tire’s natural environment, saying: “I don’t understand how they can destroy this beauty. Why are they doing this? We are here on vigil to protect our land, but we receive no answers to our questions.”

THOUSANDS OF TREES MARKED FOR DESTRUCTION

Zehra Yıldırım stated that trees marked for cutting have been labeled with X signs, adding: “They told us only 100-150 trees would be cut, but when we look at the marked ones, there are thousands. Anyone with a conscience would never allow this. Olive trees, fig trees—each one of them is invaluable for this land and this country.”

Despite the rainy weather, peasants continue their vigil, determined to protect their land. Yıldırım emphasized their unwavering stance: “These trees are centuries old. They are a legacy to us and to future generations. We will not allow this. We are standing firm against those who want to harm our trees and our environment. We have organized in groups of four and are taking turns watching over our land and trees, day and night. We are committed to stopping this destruction.”

While no immediate work has begun yet, Yıldırım noted that a construction site with heavy machinery has been set up just two minutes from the village. “We will continue our struggle to the very end. We will never give up on our olive trees.”

"THEY CANNOT POUR CONCRETE OVER OUR LIVELIHOODS"

87-year-old Meryem teyze declared: “We will not give up our trees. We will fight to the end. Just as we are here today, we will be here tomorrow, standing guard until our trees and our village are saved.”

Another villager, Fethiye, also spoke out about their resistance: “No one is willing to listen to us. We are not against the road, but against its route. They must not pour concrete over our olive trees, our labor, and our livelihoods.”

Note: This article has been translated for the Turkish original entitled Zeytinlikleri için nöbetteler published in BirGün newspaper on February 21, 2025.