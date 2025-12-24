Starting over with the new minimum wage: How will workers and small tradespeople be affected?

The minimum wage to apply in 2026 has been set at a net 28,075 TL with a 27% increase.

The new minimum wage will directly affect the income and social security obligations of millions of workers.

With the new minimum wage, unemployment benefit, severance pay, sickness benefit, trainee pay, military service and maternity buy-back contributions, the GSS premium, BES deduction and voluntary insurance payments have also been recalculated.

ITEM-BY-ITEM CHANGES

With the increase in the minimum wage, the changes are as follows:

· Minimum-wage worker’s severance pay: 33,029.59 TL

· Lowest unemployment benefit: 13,123.22 TL

· Highest unemployment benefit in 2026: 26,221.04 TL

· Monthly GSS premium: 1,981.78 TL

· Annual GSS premium: 23,781.30 TL

· Lowest voluntary insurance premium: 10,568.55 TL

· Highest voluntary insurance premium: 79,264.24 TL

· Lowest Bağ-Kur premium: 9,825.47 TL

· BES deduction: 990.79 TL

· Monthly premiums for domestic workers: 10,733.68 TL

· Lowest daily buy-back amount: 352.07 TL

· Lowest monthly buy-back amount in 2026: 10,567.19 TL

· Highest daily buy-back amount in 2026: 2,641.81 TL

· Highest monthly buy-back amount in 2026: 79,261.39 TL

· Trainee pay: 8,421.82 TL

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yeni asgari ücretle sil baştan: İşçi ve esnaf bundan nasıl etkilenecek?, published in BirGün newspaper on December 24, 2025.