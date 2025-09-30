State of emergency for students

With the beginning of the new academic year at universities, a letter was sent to university rectorates, in accordance with instructions from the Ministry of the Interior, regarding the increase of ‘security measures’. The letter sent by the İstanbul Governor's Office included statements such as ‘measures should be taken to prevent incidents that may be attempted by exploiting political, ethnic, and sectarian differences’ in universities and dormitories, and requested that law enforcement agencies take precautions.

SENT TO ALL SCHOOLS

The letter was sent to university rectorates, the İstanbul Security Directorate, the Provincial Gendarmerie Command, the Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports, the Directorate of National Education, and various public institutions. The document, which was also sent to 39 district governorships, requested that ‘no disruption be allowed in its implementation.’

19 MARCH SPARKED

On 19 March 2025, students from various universities joined the Saraçhane protests that began after the arrest of Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. Student protests, which flared up when students gathered at İstanbul University broke down the police barricade attempting to prevent the protest, spread to many universities. Students with different political views participated in protests on campuses, in squares and public spaces, and organised boycotts in faculties. Protesters and students faced harsh interventions by the police during the protests. Hundreds of students were detained and arrested.

Disciplinary investigations were launched against many students for participating in the protests. Detained students were deprived of their freedom and forced to interrupt their education. Regarding the letter sent by the governor's office to universities, EMEP İstanbul MP İskender Bayhan stated, "KYK scholarships are insufficient; increases in dormitory and cafeteria prices and the housing crisis are forcing students to work in the most difficult and insecure jobs.

Clubs are being shut down, events are being banned. Zero solutions to students' demands, but a full security shield... Under the guise of “security”, the target is students' demand for a democratic, scientific, autonomous university."

STUDENTS ARE NOT GIVING UP

Students who are being pressured by civilian police, riot police and private security guards in schools are not giving up their right to protest. Students at Yıldız Technical University organised a protest against the suspension of their clubs' activities by the trustee rector. Students at Hacettepe University gathered to protest the shortcomings in the dormitories.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Öğrenciye sıkıyönetim, published in BirGün newspaper on 30 September 2025.