Statement from BirGün: ‘The gangs will lose, the people will win!’

Our writer Timur Soykan and our journalist colleague Murat Ağırel were taken into custody this morning following raids on their homes.

No matter what excuse the authorities may put forward, we know that the real reason behind our colleagues’ detention is their persistent exposure of the unlawful practices in judicial processes since 19 March, and their determined stance against the system of lies and plunder into which this country is being dragged.

The fact that our writer Timur Soykan was detained on the very day his byline appeared on our newspaper’s front-page headline and that he is due to receive the “News of the Year” award from the Contemporary Journalists Association (ÇGD) this evening clearly shows that the government’s real target is not crime and criminals, but journalism and the truth.

But no matter what they do, they will not stop us from writing the truth, from speaking what is right we will not give up!

To those trying to condemn this country to the darkness of mafias, gangs, and cults, we repeat the words Timur Soykan spoke while in custody:

“The gangs will lose, the people will win!”

Release our colleagues immediately.