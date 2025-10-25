Statement from BirGün: We stand with TELE 1, journalism will prevail

The arrest of journalist Merdan Yanardağ and the appointment of a trustee to TELE 1, where he is Editor-in-Chief, was one of the harshest attacks on press freedom in recent times.

Despite controlling the vast majority of the media, the mindset that cannot manage public perception as it wishes due to the effective broadcasts of independent media outlets believes it can overcome its crisis by seizing control of institutions it deems unacceptable.

We consider this latest move against TELE 1, which has previously had its broadcasts blacked out and been subjected to countless fines in an attempt to bring it to its knees, as a clear sign that pressure on the media will intensify.

We wish to emphasise that we stand with all TELE 1 workers, especially Merdan Yanardağ.

No matter what happens... We are fully confident that journalism done on behalf of the people will prevail in the face of pressure, threats and intimidation tactics.

With love and solidarity...

BirGün