Statement regarding Turkish citizens on board the Madleen

Sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that they are closely monitoring the situation of citizens on board the Madleen, which was intercepted by Israel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sources stated that the Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv has taken the necessary steps to secure the immediate release of the citizens following the ship's arrival on shore, and shared the information that the "situation of our citizens on board the “Madleen” ship is being closely monitored."

The sources noted that regular updates are being provided to the citizens' relatives.

INTERVENTION ON THE “MADLEEN” SHIP

The 18-metre sailing ship ‘Madleen’ part of the latest mission organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), a non-governmental organisation, to break the blockade on Gaza and deliver aid to the region, set sail from the Port of San Giovanni Li Cuti in Catania, Italy, on 1 June.

In a statement made on the Freedom Flotilla Coalition's Telegram account late at night, it was stated that the Israeli army had intervened on the ‘Madleen’ ship, saying, "Contact with Madleen has been lost. The Israeli army boarded the ship. The volunteers on the Madleen ship were kidnapped by the Israeli army."

On board the ship were Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament (EP), and Yasemin Acar, a German citizen and FFC Press Coordinator, as well as Hüseyin Şuayb Ordu from Turkey, Thiago Avila from Brazil, Sergio Toribio from Spain, Marco van Rennes from the Netherlands, Baptiste Andre, Reva Viard, Pascal Maurieras, and Yanis Mhamdi from France, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, and journalist Omar Faiad.

Source: Madleen gemisinde bulunan Türk vatandaşları hakkında açıklama