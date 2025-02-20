Statements of TÜSİAD presidents revealed

Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) President Orhan Turan and High Advisory Council (YİK) President Ömer Arif Aras were released under judicial control following an investigation into their critical remarks about the government during the association’s general assembly.

MONTHLY INCOMES REVEALED

The statements of Orhan Turan and Ömer Arif Aras before the Criminal Judgeship of Peace have been disclosed.

TÜSİAD President Orhan Turan stated that he is a mechanical engineer with an average monthly income of 1 million TL. He also mentioned that he owns a company in the insulation sector, conducts extensive exports abroad, and has planned trips to China and the U.S. in March and April.

“I TRAVEL ABROAD WITH THE MINISTER OF TRADE”

In his statement, Orhan Turan emphasized his company’s extensive exports and frequent international travels, saying:

“I conduct large-scale exports abroad, and my company operates in the insulation sector, exporting to nearly 80 countries. I frequently travel overseas, including trips with our Minister of Trade. In March and April, I have scheduled visits to China and the U.S. We are also working on artificial intelligence initiatives and trying to bring together Turkish entrepreneurs in these fields. My address is known; I am a businessman. I request the rejection of the judicial control measure imposing a travel ban.”

“WE ARE TRYING TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE TURKISH ECONOMY”

Meanwhile, Mehmet Ömer Arif Aras, chairman of the board at a major bank, disclosed that his monthly income is around 900,000 TL. In his statement, he explained:

“The main theme of my speech was about what steps we need to take to advance Turkey’s economy. I discussed issues such as the rule of law, necessary economic measures, women’s rights, the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, and various financial matters to help improve Turkey’s economic outlook. I did not provide any misleading public information. My entire approach was an interpretation of economic impacts, aiming to enhance Turkey’s investment environment.”

“For 40 years, my address and workplace have been publicly known. I have lived in the same house for 33 years and worked in the same sector for 38 years. I have served as the chairman of an international bank for 15 years, where I have been working since its establishment. Given my position, I have extensive international engagements, frequently traveling to Qatar and other countries. Our bank employs 15,000 people. We are striving to contribute to Turkey’s economy, and I request that a travel ban not be imposed on me.”

JUDICIAL CONTROL DECISION

The court ruling stated that Orhan Turan and Mehmet Ömer Arif Aras had made statements containing false and misleading information, asserting that:

“As indicated by the content of their speeches and their own defense statements, the suspects made deceptive statements aimed at influencing and directing the judiciary, regarding events they were only aware of through the media and did not fully understand.”

The decision further alleged that Turan and Aras:

“Deliberately spread false information concerning Turkey’s internal and external security, public order, and general health in a manner that could disrupt public peace, with the sole intent of causing anxiety, fear, or panic among the public. There is concrete evidence indicating that they committed the offense of 'publicly spreading misleading information'.”

Consequently, the court ruled in favor of the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office request for a judicial control measure, imposing a travel ban on both individuals.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD), the umbrella organization for Turkey’s major capital groups, held its General Assembly on February 13 at a hotel in Beşiktaş, İstanbul.

During the opening speeches, TÜSİAD President Orhan Turan and High Advisory Council (YİK) President Ömer Aras made statements that sparked public debate.

In his speech, Orhan Turan criticized trustee appointments, arrests of journalists, and judicial practices, stating:

“Lieutenants are dismissed for disciplinary offenses, yet in cases of earthquakes, fires, harassment, femicides, and workplace accidents that spark public outrage, either the perpetrators are never found or they are released in a short time.”

Meanwhile, Ömer Aras highlighted concerns over trustee appointments in municipalities, increasing arrests, and pressure on the media, saying:

“The succession of these incidents in such a short period has created concern in society and shaken trust. We also see that the chronic problem of pretrial detention being the rule rather than the exception has not been solved, despite legal changes. Decisions on detention, judicial control, and even police custody—measures that deprive individuals of their freedom even for a single day—should be made with the utmost care. The need for this becomes evident when we see releases and acquittals years later.”

ERDOĞAN’S RESPONSE

AKP-affiliated President Erdoğan responded to TÜSİAD's criticisms during his party’s group meeting today. Calling TÜSİAD’s statement “out of line” Erdoğan addressed the organization’s leadership, saying: "If you are a business association, you will learn to act like one. You will not incite the public, provoke state institutions, or attempt to pressure the judiciary."

Source: TÜSİAD başkanlarının ifadesi ortaya çıktı