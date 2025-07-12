Step by step towards a slavery system with enemy of labour: “Shackles” for tourism workers

Melisa Ay

The AKP regime continues to raise the stakes with its anti-labour policies. The goal is to gradually transition entire sectors into slavery. Tourism workers were the first target. The basic rights of tourism workers, who struggle with unbearable working conditions, excessive overtime and violations of their rights during night shifts, have also been targeted.

On 9 July, a provision was adopted by the General Assembly of the Parliament, depriving workers in the tourism sector of their weekly leave. The right to rest, which was set at 24 hours without interruption every 7 days for workers in the Labour Law, has been ‘relaxed’ for tourism workers. Tourism workers are now threatened with a 10-day work and 1-day rest schedule, unlike the 6-day work and 1-day rest system in other sectors.

The justification provided for this rights violation, which is backed under the guise of ‘flexibility,’ states that the aim is to ‘contribute to labour peace between workers and employers by creating more productive free time in line with changing social and economic conditions.’ The vague wording effectively undermines the constitutionally guaranteed right to rest, which states that ‘Rest is the right of workers.’

Labour Law and Labour Economics Expert Attorney Dr. Murat Özveri evaluated the adjustments for BirGün. Özveri reminded that the right to rest is a fundamental right protected by the Constitution, stating, "This right cannot even be waived by the right holder. Its use is also regulated by law. ‘A 24-hour uninterrupted leave period over seven days cannot be arbitrarily changed. Such flexibility constitutes a violation of the essence of a constitutional right.’

Özveri also emphasised that the situation would create inequality among workers in different sectors, stating, ‘This situation is also contrary to the principle of equality protected by Article 10 of the Constitution.’

BEYOND EVEN THE 12 SEPTEMBER PERIOD

Özveri, reacting to labour hostility that went beyond even the 12 September period, said: “Even in the National Security Council, there was discussion about the right to strike. The Minister of Labour at the time, Turhan Esener, opposed the request for exceptions for sectors under the jurisdiction of each ministry and the demand for each job to be evaluated separately, and opposed Kenan Evren. Even in September 12, voices objecting to the discussion of fundamental rights could be heard.

It is unacceptable that the right to rest, which is essential for the physical, mental and social well-being of workers and which was achieved through 100 years of struggle, is being violated in this way. The AKP government is going back even further than 12 September."

CAPITAL'S THIRST IS GROWING

The destruction of the right to rest for tourism workers under the guise of “flexibility” is not the first of its kind. Annual leave, which is part of the right to rest, is also treated differently for tourism workers. The right to leave, which cannot be interrupted by the employer without the worker's consent, is either taken away from tourism workers through fixed-term contracts or violated in practice.

This situation has also sparked the thirst for capital, the enemy of labour. Annual leave that is not granted in accordance with the law, as well as the non-implementation of the 7.5-hour night shift regulation, have opened the path to other legal loopholes. Özveri draws attention to the danger, stating, ‘The actual violation of these rights could pave the way for legal justifications.’ ‘Already, the right to rest is not properly implemented in various sectors, from construction to textile. This regulation poses the risk of opening the path to debates and the erosion of all basic rights.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Emek düşmanlığıyla adım adım kölelik düzenine: Turizm işçisine ‘pranga’, published in BirGün newspaper on July 12, 2025.