Stop the Zionist Occupation

Politics Service

As the world turns a blind eye to Israel’s massacres in Palestine, the ship Madleen, launched by a civil initiative to break the Gaza blockade, disrupted the silence. Carrying one ton of symbolic humanitarian aid, the ship and its 12 detained activists are set to be returned to their countries. The development resonated worldwide.

The “Madleen” ship, belonging to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which included Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, French MEP Rima Hassan, British actor Liam Cunningham, and Turkish activists, was intercepted around 185 kilometres off the Gaza Strip.

RAID ON THE BOAT

The ship aimed at breaking the Gaza blockade enforced by Israel since 2007 was raided by the Israeli military in the Mediterranean the previous night. Before the raid, Yasemin Acar, a German citizen of Turkish origin, shared a video on social media stating: “If you don’t hear from us in the next few hours, it means our connection has been cut. Remember, we did this for Gaza, because our governments did not stop sending weapons to Israel.”

Thiago Avila, who also posted a video during the raid, said: “Boats have surrounded us. There is an intervention. A war crime is currently being committed. Please spread this alert everywhere.” Avila added, “We are not afraid of them. They don’t know what kind of global uprising awaits them. Join the Gaza march.” According to those on board, Israeli commandos surrounded the boat with patrol vessels and deployed a white chemical substance via drones to cut off communication.

THEY WERE DETAINED

In a post on X, Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated that the activists were “unharmed” and “on their way safely to Israel.” After the commandos intervened, the Ministry described the Madleen as a “selfie yacht” and declared, “The show is over.”

A photo of Thunberg was shared from the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s account with the message: “Thunberg is currently safe and sound, heading to Israel.” Claiming that the Madleen was a “publicity stunt” the ministry said the activists were being taken to the Israeli port of Ashdod.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also instructed that upon arrival, the activists be shown a video of the “October 7 massacre.” Accusing the activists of supporting Hamas, Katz said, “It would be fitting for Antisemitic Greta and her pro-Hamas friends to see exactly who the terrorist organisation they support is, and what vile acts they’ve committed against women, the elderly, and children.”

As part of its latest mission to break the blockade on Gaza and deliver aid, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) launched the 18-metre-long sailboat Madleen on 1 June from San Giovanni Li Cuti Port in Catania, Italy.

A WAVE OF REACTIONS

Israel’s detention of 12 activists along with the Madleen in international waters drew widespread international backlash. Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine, called for the release of the Madleen and the lifting of the blockade on Gaza. On X, she wrote: “Every Mediterranean port should send boats to Gaza carrying aid, solidarity, and humanity. Sailing together, they will become unstoppable.”

RELEASE THEM IMMEDIATELY

Hamas described the raid on the Madleen, which aimed to expose “the crime of starvation in Gaza” as “organised state terror and a clear violation of international law.” The statement emphasised that Gaza is not alone, that it is supported by free peoples around the world, and that the conscience of humanity remains alive against the fascist occupation. It held Israel responsible for the lives of those detained and demanded their immediate release.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that “the Netanyahu government’s attack threatening the freedom of navigation and maritime security once again proves that Israel is a terrorist state.” Ministry sources confirmed that the status of Turkish citizens aboard was being closely monitored. After the ship was detained, Spain’s Foreign Ministry summoned the chargé d'affaires of Israel’s embassy in Madrid. France’s Foreign Ministry called for the return of the 12 detained activists, six of whom are French, “as soon as possible” and said it had requested consular protection for its citizens.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Bagai condemned the detention of the Madleen and its 12 activists as “piracy” calling on international institutions to act against Israel’s war crimes.

DOWN WITH ZIONISM

A group of Israeli and international activists gathered at Israel’s Ashdod Port, where the Madleen was taken, carrying Palestinian flags and demanding an end to the Gaza blockade and to the “genocide.” Citizens in İstanbul also gathered in Şişhane Square in the evening to protest the attacks, chanting slogans such as “Down with Zionism, long live free Palestine.”

SUPPORT PALESTINE

CHP leader Özgür Özel said, “There is a bloodthirsty Israel that doesn’t even allow free pasta shipments to Palestine. It's no longer time to pretend, but time to stand with Palestine and put Israel in its place.” He added, “We are totally opposed to any stance that emboldens Israel and abandons Palestine.”

On LEFT Party’s social media accounts, it said: “We stand together on the path to liberation and a free Palestine. Down with Zionism!”

TİP stated, “AKP remains silent in the face of crimes committed by its trade partners, but Turkey will not be silent.”

EMEP said, “Let’s show solidarity with the Madleen ship detained by genocidal Israel and raise our voices against the arrival of the VELA ship in Mersin carrying military materials to Israel.”

Co-Chairs of the DEM Party described the events as “one of the most shameful scenes of the 21st century.”

A ROLE MODEL FOR GAZAN WOMEN

The Madleen was named after Madleen Kullab, Gaza’s first and only female fisher. After losing her fisherman father, she took responsibility for her family, heading out to sea at a young age to catch fish to sell at the market. She didn’t give up even after attacks by Israeli patrol boats and became a role model for women in Gaza. For this reason, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition named the aid ship after Madleen Kullab.

TRADE FULL SPEED AHEAD

The Palestinian issue, often described as a “red line” by the palace regime, has become a litmus test. While pro-government foundations, associations and religious sects gathered across the country, especially in Galata, waving caliphate flags and chanting sharia slogans, the Ministry's claim that “trade with Israel has been cut” was exposed as false.

Last month, it was revealed by Israeli authorities that the astronomical increase in exports to Palestine stemmed from sales to Israel. In 2024, Turkey was the 5th largest trading partner of Israel. According to official figures from the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics, Turkey exported goods worth $229 million to Israel in the first three months of 2025.

In comparison, the Turkish Exporters Assembly reported that exports to Palestine in the first quarter jumped from $36 million last year to $160.27 million this year. Many experts say the discrepancy is due to an attempt to hide exports to Israel. The data also reveals that the government, which has remained silent on Trump’s plans for Gaza during his second presidential run, is using the Palestinian cause solely for political gain.

VELA SHIP CANNOT DOCK

A call was made to stop the VELA ship, which docked at Mersin Port yesterday carrying steel for the Israeli Military Industries. The Palestine Action Committee stated that the ship, carrying raw materials for the genocide in Palestine, must be stopped, investigated, and its military cargo seized. They emphasised, “Turkey cannot allow its territorial waters to be used for military transfers to Israel” and added that the government, which requested measures to halt arms and ammunition shipments to Israel, must enforce those measures in Mersin.

“DID YOU ASK ME?” HE SAID

In 2010, the Mavi Marmara, a humanitarian aid ship organised by IHH, set out from Turkey to break the Gaza blockade and was raided by Israeli commandos in the Mediterranean. Ten people died in the raid, leading to a suspension of Turkish-Israeli relations. After a long negotiation process, Turkish officials earlier this week announced an agreement had been reached to normalise relations between the two countries. IHH criticised the agreement. In a speech at the Presidential Palace, Erdoğan implicitly criticised IHH by saying, “Did you ask the prime minister of the time before setting out with such a humanitarian aid mission from Turkey?” About six and a half years after the incident, Israel paid $20 million in compensation.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Siyonist işgali durdurun, published in BirGün newspaper on June 10, 2025.