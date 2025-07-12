Struggle teaches

Özge Güneş

We have stated that the first quarter of the 21st century has been marked by the global spread of authoritarian policies. In our previous article, we examined how this process has eroded democracy in regions where it was institutionally entrenched, using Hungary, France and the United Kingdom as examples.

Today's authoritarian practices are directly linked to the global dominance of neoliberalism since the end of the 20th century and the process of hollowing out democratic institutions. This structural transformation has brought with it the institutionalisation of authoritarianism. While the authoritarian regimes of the 21st century appear to preserve electoral democracy, they are constructing a political structure that centralises power by intensifying pressure on the media, the judiciary and mechanisms of social participation. This model, seen in examples ranging from India to Hungary, Turkey to Argentina, forms a form of authoritarianism intertwined with neoliberalism.

These regimes do not merely suppress opposition; they also create conditions conducive to accelerated capital accumulation. Privatisation, the erosion of social rights, the precariousness of labour, and the plundering of natural resources form the core economic programme of these policies. The social responses that emerge are being suppressed through nationalism, religious polarisation, and cultural hostility.

However, this authoritarian normalisation does not mean that resistance has disappeared. On the contrary, social movements rising from the grassroots in different countries against this repressive order are growing stronger, multiplying examples that show that the struggle against authoritarianism is not limited to the ballot box, but is carried out through organised, collective social existence. In this article, I focus on the ongoing struggles in countries where authoritarianism has become institutionalised, such as India and Argentina, and on the Brazilian experience of successfully pushing back authoritarianism.

SHAME ON MODI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime led by Narendra Modi is not content with merely winning elections; it is also systematically targeting secularism, trade union rights, freedom of expression and public institutions. The Indian Communist Party (Marxist) publication People's Democracy openly describes the Modi regime as ‘neo-fascist.’ According to the party's analysis, the regime being built in India rests on three pillars: institutionalised state control, neoliberal exploitation policies, and religious-nationalist polarisation.

One of the most visible examples of the struggle against this trend was the peasant uprising of 2020–2021. Millions of peasants and agricultural workers organised months of resistance against the Modi government's package of laws opening up agriculture to the control of large companies, chanting ‘Shame on Modi.’ Ultimately, the government was forced to back down. This process increased the power of peasants and farmers to organise social opposition across the country. Today, small farmers and peasants are the most important social actors in the wave of opposition that continues in many parts of the country. Recently, small farmers in South India achieved another significant victory after nearly 2,000 days of protests against the expropriation of 1,777 acres of land.

Another protest was the Brigade Rally held on 20 April 2025 in Kolkata, West Bengal. Organised by the Agricultural Workers' Union AIKS, the workers' union CITU, the Paschimbanga Basti Unnayan Samiti representing urban poor, and other labour organisations, the rally emphasised the call for a ‘united people's movement against economic exploitation and authoritarianism!’ The rally was significant in terms of building a social coalition that brought together objections to the monopolisation of labour laws, the privatisation of public assets, the suspension of the 100-Day Job Guarantee Programme, corporatisation in agriculture, and the displacement of urban poor.

TURNING POINT AGAINST NEOLIBERALISM

The Bharat Bandh (National Strike) that took place on 9 July 2025 went down in history as one of the largest popular uprisings against neoliberal authoritarianism in India to date. Organised through a joint call by 10 major central trade unions (INTUC, AITUC, CITU, HMS, AIUTUC, AICCTU, SEWA, LPF, UTUC, TUCC), the strike reflected a mass social alliance that included not only workers but also farmers, women's organisations, student groups, journalists and young people.

According to People's Dispatch, over 250 million people took to the streets during the strike, paralysing various sectors from ports to mines, banks to public infrastructure.

PUBLIC RESISTANCE AGAINST THE MILITARY REGIME

The strike was organised as a result of a long-term resistance against regulations imposed by the Modi government that increased working hours, restricted trade union organisation and effectively abolished the right to collective bargaining. As emphasised in the analysis titled ‘Turning Point Against Neoliberalism’ published in Peoples Democracy, the strike was not merely a protest against the government, but a challenge to the entire neoliberal regime. Due to the scope of the social alliance it encompasses, it is seen as a threshold and evaluated as the expression of a search for a new class politics on the ground.

Javier Milei, who came to power in Argentina at the end of 2023, continues to be the radical representative of authoritarian neoliberalism in Latin America. His policies, which include cutting a large portion of public spending, dismantling social services, privatising public services, and restricting trade union rights, threaten the minimal institutional functioning of democracy and have led the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) to place Argentinain the International Trade Union Confederation's (ITUC) 2025 Global Rights Index as one of the countries where workers' rights are most severely violated.

The Milei administration is also openly targeting social opposition. In June 2025, Juan Grabois, a prominent figure in grassroots movements and a socialist lawyer, was arrested during a protest defending the right to adequate shelter. Grabois' arrest was seen as part of a broader campaign against the Peronist and populist tradition. Indeed, on 10 June, the Argentine Supreme Court (CSJ) upheld a six-year prison sentence against former president and Peronist leader Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. This decision sent the people back into the streets, while Milei shared the message ‘Justice. The end.’ on his X account. Emphasising that this initiative would not solve the country's economic and social problems, Kirchner made a direct appeal to the Peronist movement, stressing the need for reorganisation and solidarity at a time when political crises are escalating. According to Kirchner, the current order offers no prospect of a ‘happy ending’; therefore, the solution lies in mass mobilisation and a return to the historical tradition of Peronist struggle.

NOT ONE LESS

Celebrating its tenth anniversary in June 2025, the Ni Una Menos (Not One Less) movement continues to be an important part of the social resistance in Argentina. Born as a reaction to femicide, this movement now serves as a feminist popular front against neoliberal destruction. Initiatives led by women are engaging in collective struggle against policies ranging from the dismantling of social security to debt regimes, and the deterioration of education and healthcare.

WORKERS RESISTANCE AGAINST “CHAINSAW ECONOMICS”

The restrictive chainsaw economy policies implemented by Milei to reduce public spending and control inflation, which include budget cuts, privatisations, and comprehensive attacks on children's health, disability rights, and the pension system, have targeted all public services.

In response, a large protest was held on 4 June 2025 in front of the Congress building in Buenos Aires. The weekly protests initiated by pensioners turned into a mass movement with the participation of much broader sections of society. Scientists, doctors, feminist groups, immigrant communities, disabled people and their families, trade unions, healthcare workers, and students took to the streets by the tens of thousands, demanding changes to Milei's extreme neoliberal policies.

The protest took place on the day parliament approved a 7% increase in pension payments. Milei dismissed this increase as ‘populist political demagogy’ in a post on X, stating, ‘We hope that senators will not support this populist decision; but in any case, we will veto anything that undermines our zero deficit goal. Period.’ Despite this, the struggle is expected to continue.

While the rise of authoritarian regimes is being discussed in Europe, Latin America has offered exceptional examples of reversing this trend in recent years. The deterioration of right-wing, authoritarian, and neoliberal governments in Brazil and Colombia was not merely the result of electoral victories but the product of years of grassroots movements, resistance networks, and political alliances.

Jair Bolsonaro's rule in Brazil has been carved into memory not only for its authoritarian practices, but also for its comprehensive neoliberal destruction programme targeting nature, labour, indigenous peoples and democratic participation. The end of this dark period was the result of a process of social struggles that holds important lessons. The Landless Workers' Movement (MST), feminist organisations, indigenous rights struggles, Black movements, trade unions, and climate justice networks formed a united front against both neoliberal plunder and authoritarian backlash. This united front enabled the left-wing coalition led by Lula not only to win the elections but also to build the momentum needed for social transformation.

Today, grassroots movements appear to have regained their power to determine the country's future under the Lula administration. One of the most recent and concrete examples of this is the referendum launched in the summer of 2025. Organised at the call of powerful grassroots organisations such as the MST, MTST, CMP and Brigadas Populares, this referendum put two fundamental demands to the vote: reducing the working week to a humane level (ending the 6-day work week and 1-day rest system) and taxing the super-rich. The aim behind the referendum is to confront members of parliament directly with the demands of the people and to create pressure in the public sphere in favour of workers and against capital.

Another example is the meeting of the BRICS People's Council in Brazil. For the first time, a civil people's council was invited to a meeting with the finance ministers of BRICS countries. The People's Council, formed through a process involving 39 organisations, developed recommendations on issues such as health, trade, finance, climate change, artificial intelligence, peace and security, and the institutional development of BRICS, with the aim of discussing the priorities of the Brazilian government.

All these developments indicate that popular movements in Brazil continue to play a guiding role in the post-election period. The democratic groundwork being rebuilt through direct participation in decision-making processes, public deliberation, people's councils, and referendums serves as a valuable example not only for Brazil but for the entire world.

UNITED WE WIN

The examples discussed in this article show that authoritarianism is not merely a matter of institutional decline or individual rights violations; it is a comprehensive restructuring process aimed at disorganising society, narrowing political vision, and removing obstacles to capital accumulation. Despite resorting to the superficial legitimacy of electoral democracy, the common feature of these regimes is their suppression of social participation and their centralisation of the political sphere.

However, the examples also reveal that the struggles developing against this process share certain common features: the relationships established between grassroots organisations and political structures; long-term, networked, united struggle strategies; the mobilisation of cultural, class and political fields; and a perspective of transformation that is not limited to elections.

The direct involvement of the people in decision-making processes in Brazil, the formation of a front against the neoliberal regime by trade unions and peasant organisations in India, and the merging of the feminist movement with popular struggle in Argentina all demonstrate that the struggle must be collective.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Mücadele öğretiyor, published in BirGün newspaper on July 12, 2025.