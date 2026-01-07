Struggle to survive with a negative balance

Deniz Güngör

The increases in grants and loans from the Credit and Dormitories Institution (Kredi ve Yurtlar Kurumu, KYK), which the AKP government presents as “good news” to students every time, continue to evaporate in the shadow of deepening inflation. The KYK loan/grant amount announced the other day by AKP President Erdoğan was raised to 4,000 lira for undergraduate students.

However, the KYK grant/loan received by around 1,608,000 students fell behind basic living costs, especially housing and food, despite a 33% increase. This increase, which is even below the rise in KYK dormitory fees, leaves students alone with food and housing expenses. These “good news” increases do not even come close to young people’s monthly spending on food, housing and transport and students are seeing negative balances.

According to the Hunger and Poverty Line data for December 2025 from the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (Türkiye İşçi Sendikaları Konfederasyonu, Türk-İş), the average monthly basic food spending for an adult has reached 8,178 TL. According to data from the real estate valuation platform Endeksa, the average rent across the country in December was 25,082 lira. Based on calculations using these figures, the total monthly spending of a young person living in a three-person student flat just for rent, transport and food rises to 17,000 TL. A student living on a 4,000 TL KYK loan/grant falls into a negative balance of 13,000 TL against these expense items and the same young person cannot spend on activities such as education, cinema, concerts and theatre.

In Turkey, only around 27% of students in formal education can stay in KYK dormitories. While most students are struggling to survive outside KYK dormitories in the face of rising rent and food prices, even young people staying in dormitories are facing financial hardship due to the inadequacy of KYK loans/grants.

At the start of the 2025-2026 academic year, KYK dormitories were hit with a 40% increase and students were forced to spend another year in financial hardship. With the 40% increase made to KYK dormitories in September 2025, the lowest fee in dormitories rose from 517 TL to 750 TL while the highest fee climbed from 855 TL to 1,250 TL.

ONLY 33 TL A DAY REMAINS

When only the KYK dormitory fee, canteen costs and transport costs are taken into account, the living cost of an average university student trying to get by only on a KYK loan/grant is a minimum of 3,000 TL. With this calculation, when the cost of basic vital needs is deducted from the 4,000 TL KYK grant/loan, the student is left with 996 TL a month, or 33 TL a day.

The 2025-2026 academic year and the month of September had started with canteen price increases. Accordingly, the average canteen fee at universities was 40 TL, while the monthly food spending of a student who eats only on campus, for two meals a day over five days, reaches 1,760 TL. Some universities’ canteen fees for one meal are as follows:

• Ondokuz Mayıs University: 35 TL

• Middle East Technical University: 40 TL

• Ege University: 40 TL

• Ankara University: 40 TL

• İstanbul University-Cerrahpaşa: 49 TL

• Galatasaray University: 50 TL

• Boğaziçi University: 50 TL

• İstanbul University: 52.5 TL

• Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University: 57.5 TL

With the 40% increase made in September, the monthly prices of KYK dormitories are as follows:

• Type 1 room: 750 TL

• Type 2 room: 850 TL

• Type 3 room: 850 TL

• Type 4 room: 1,050 TL

• Type 5 room: 1,150 TL

• Type 6 room: 1,250 TL

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Eksi bakiyeyle yaşam savaşı, published in BirGün newspaper on January 7, 2026.