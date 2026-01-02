Struggles grow through solidarity

Ebru Çelik

As another year ended with labour struggles, workers who entered the new year in resistance spent the first day of the year in strike tents. Workers who could not obtain their rights from workplaces they had given years of labour to continued to raise their voices in the streets in 2025 as well. The slogan most often chanted by workers who closed 2025 in resistance and opened the new year in strike tents was spoken with one voice: “No peace for bosses while workers are hungry.”

On one side the economy, on the other the exploitation system the regime has built stitch by stitch… No pressure was enough to wear them down. Labour itself said that the struggle continuing across the country is coming into the new year with even greater hope.

While Şık Makas workers in Tokat and Smart Solar workers in Gebze stood out in 2025 with women-led resistance, mine workers in Divriği entered the new year fighting for gains that were not delivered despite having won their rights. Temel Conta workers, who completed four seasons in a strike tent and have been on watch in front of the workplace for 389 days, said, “We are in our watch tent in the new year as well.” Artvin Şavşat Municipality workers, where the municipality passed to AKP in the last local elections, carried their reinstatement demands into the new year after being dismissed following the elections.

Meanwhile, stalled MESS negotiations began to heat up metal workers. Birleşik Metal-İş and its members said that if demands are not met, the first month of the new year will be stormy. Kristal-İş member workers in Amasya and DİGEL Tekstil workers in İzmir also stated that they will expand their struggles in the new year.

THE BACKBONE IS WOMEN WORKERS

Two hundred and sixty Smart Solar workers who stopped work against the employer’s insistence on a 6 percent raise during the collective bargaining process entered the new year in a strike tent. The workers, who have been keeping watch for over two months in front of their factory in Gebze, share common demands: a liveable wage.

When we visited this resistance where women stand out, the words were spoken with one voice:

“Without women we could not sustain this struggle. All 260 people stopped work. Thanks to women workers, our tent has stayed standing.”

Saliha Öner, one of Smart Solar’s women resisters, assessed the year by saying, “As 160 women we will not give up our rights struggle. We will build and leave a good future for our children. This is our most natural right.”

Öner, 40 years old and the sole earner in her household, said she has two children, one in secondary school and one at university. Stating that she fights for her children, she emphasised that the resistance taught them how strong they are together and continued:

WE ARE STRONG TOGETHER

“As Smart Solar workers we worked for a year in unity and solidarity. The resistance taught us how strong we are when we are together. Before going on strike we worked with great devotion in our factory, sometimes staying for overtime. We were constantly told ‘we are a family’ but we saw that this was not true. They put every difficulty in front of us for 70 days to avoid paying the recycling rights of the workers they called ‘family.’ But this cannot wear us down.

“In the first six months our wages began to lose against inflation. Then we entered the contract process. Our boss deemed a zero percent raise appropriate for us. After that we decided to strike. As a woman whose children are in education, who works alone and has to support her family, I say this: we will not abandon this decision without receiving our recycling payments. We will continue our struggle in unity and solidarity. As women workers, ‘despite them,’ we will continue our struggle on the front line of resistance.”

Another Smart Solar worker, Yudum Çatak, said they made sacrifices for the institution they worked for throughout the year but their labour went uncompensated. Despite this, she emphasised that the past year taught them how powerful labour is when united and said:

“Until the time we went on strike we worked intensively at our workplace, fulfilled what was asked, met the numbers and made sacrifices. Yet despite all this, for a year we did not receive the return for our labour.

“Unity, solidarity and struggle taught us how strong we are together. First of all, we began to experience livelihood difficulties. We go to the market, look at prices, then look at the money in our pockets and give up buying many products. This order should not continue like this. We have entered a period where the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.

“When we went on strike the boss said he would not pay the recycling fees. This is our red line. We will not turn back from this path until we get our rights. Living comfortably is our right too. We will continue with solidarity, unity and struggle to leave a good future for our children.”

WE WILL MOVE FORWARD WITH DETERMINATION

Birleşik Metal-İş General President Özkan Atar

In the MESS group agreement process, the legal negotiation period ended on 8 December and a dispute record was drawn up. An official mediator was selected on 16 December and on 24 December the Ministry of Labour and Social Security notified the mediator of the assignment. From this date, the mediator’s 15-day legal period began.

In line with legal procedure, the mediator brought the parties together on 30 December but there was no change in the employer’s offers. The mediator has no sanction over the parties or direct effect on the outcome of the process in terms of the collective agreement. We did not expect a concrete result from this process anyway. What is decisive is the employer side reviewing its offers and creating a basis for agreement but so far no step has been taken in this direction.

After the dispute, we convened our Central Collective Agreement Commission on 13 December. We evaluated the process and after receiving the recommendations of our commission, our executive board formed the action programme and schedule. Accordingly, from 18 December we have been carrying out one-hour work stoppages in all shifts one day a week. On 18 and 25 December we effectively used our power from production. In workplaces operating three shifts, production was stopped for a total of three hours in one day.

Within the scope of our action programme, we organised an enthusiastic rally in Gebze on 21 December with the participation of over 10,000 of our members where reactions to MESS were voiced. From 29 December onwards, overtime was abolished in all workplaces. We will also carry out the first work stoppage actions of the new year on 2 and 8 January.

We call on metal workers who are members of unions other than ours to join the action process and show solidarity. Until a possible strike implementation or until the collective agreement concludes with an agreement, we will continue to use our power from production effectively and sustain our actions.

After the mediator’s 15-day period ends and the report is written and officially notified to the parties, a 60-day strike implementation period will begin from the date the report is notified to us. If there is no development towards meeting our demands by then, we will determine the strike implementation strategy of the 43 factories covered by the strike in our boards and implement it with determination.

As metal workers, we are entering the new year with the Smart strike, the SAG Hidrolik resistance, MESS actions and the struggle for fair sharing and a humane life. With our belief that we will reach days in a free and democratic country where we are not exploited in the daytime and do not go hungry at night, where we can look to the future with confidence and sing songs of brotherhood hand in hand in the squares, we are growing our hope and our struggle.

NEW YEAR, NEW HOPES

Eighteen mine workers, including a Dev Maden-Sen representative, at the Çiftay company’s mine site in Sivas Divriği said they will continue their rights struggle in the new year after being dismissed on the grounds of “downsizing.” Mine worker Yücel Yalıncak said, “We entered the new year resisting in Divriği Republic Square for the mines not to be closed, for dismissals to stop and for our reinstatement.”

Yalıncak, who has two children and supports his household on a single wage, described the struggle as follows: “Divriği is a district that has existed through mining. The main source of livelihood is mining and jobs linked to this sector. As Divriği mine workers, we entered 2025, as in previous years, with resistance for our bread, our future and our children. We entered the new year by growing our hope.

“For three months there has been no answer to the questions ‘Will the mine in the Ermaden field be closed, will dismissals continue?’ So we are entering the new year in Divriği Republic Square resisting this uncertainty for the mines not to be closed, for dismissals to stop and for our reinstatement.

“In the nearly two-month resistance process, we learned to be united and to walk the road together. Despite our different affiliations, we saw that workers who struggle together can change the course of life. We learned to be mine workers, not just labour. We learned to be the working class.

“A mine worker is depicted with the lamp in his hand or on his helmet. This lamp that lights his way seven layers underground and in every area of life symbolises his hope for the future, his responsibility to his family and children and the struggle he gives for his bread, that is, his consciousness. As Divriği mine workers, we believe that our hope, responsibility and determination will carry us to victory. Together with our union Dev Maden-Sen, which has stood by us from the beginning, we have no doubt that the light lit today in Divriği will one day light the way for mine workers across the country.”

RESISTANCE BECAME A SCHOOL

Şık Makas workers, who stopped work on 6 October due to unpaid wages and were dismissed with Code-22 on 8 October, have been continuing their struggle for nearly three months under the leadership of BİRTEK-SEN. Around 1,500 Şık Makas workers stated that they carried their resistance into the new year with hope. Showing once again that the struggle cannot be sustained without women, this resistance has reawakened hopes.

Bilge Kara, a 26-year-old Şık Makas worker, said that no worker has any intention of abandoning the struggle until their rights are obtained and said:

“Three siblings were working at Şık Makas. We are responsible for caring for our mother who is a dialysis patient, and our home is rented. Despite this, we have had wage problems for a year. Wages were split into three or four instalments. We were dismissed with Code-22, and the next day there were returns to work. As Şık Makas workers, we spent 2025 with wage problems, yellow union lies and threats from human resources. We were subjected to severe mobbing inside. We closed 2025 with the year’s most stylish resistance.

“Our resistance taught women to trust themselves, raise their voices and reveal the power that has been suppressed until today. It showed men that power is not only in them and that real power is together. It taught us to be a family without blood ties, to be like flesh and nail. We learned that if one of us breaks away, the others will bleed.

“We fell, they lifted us up. We were in the mud, they set up a tent. While we were strained economically, we grew stronger socially. Our solidarity turned out to be stronger than we expected.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Havayı ısıtan direnişler dayanışmayla büyüyor, published in BirGün newspaper on January 2, 2026.