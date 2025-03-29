Student Parents Association: “Hands off our children”

As the protests sparked by the detention of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu continue, the Student Parents Association (Veli-der) has reacted strongly to the police interventions and detentions.

In their statement, Veli-Der said, “Instead of listening to the voices rising from universities and the streets, the government is trying to suppress the growing dissent of students and young people through pressure, detentions, and arrests.”

The statement continued: “The prolonged detention of students not only disrupts their education but also seriously threatens their psychological and physical well-being.”

Many young people aged 18–22 have reportedly fallen ill while in custody, have been unable to access even basic medication, or have experienced worsening of pre-existing health conditions. It is especially known that children with existing illnesses are facing serious difficulties in accessing their medication.

Let us not forget: we will overcome these dark days through solidarity. We stand by the rightful demands and legal rights of our students and children,” the statement said.

Some of Veli-der’s demands are as follows:

Detained students must be released immediately.

Detaining children is torture and a crime — it must end at once.

Prolonged detention of minors must be stopped and justice must be served swiftly.

Students expelled from dormitories must be reinstated in their right to shelter.

Medical examinations of those detained must be carried out in accordance with the law and medical ethics.

Young detainees must not be forced to share cells with adult remand prisoners, nor be subjected to pressure from guards or other inmates.

Source: Veli-Der: "Ülkemizin geleceği ve umudu olan çocuklarımıza dokunmayın"