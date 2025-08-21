Students’ housing right seized!

The AKP government’s repression of university students continues. The latest example took place at Hacettepe University in Ankara. Many dormitory residents were expelled unlawfully from the university dormitory for participating in the Yurdum Kafe resistance without any investigation being conducted. The students, expelled without even being allowed to defend themselves, protested the decision.

YOUR REIGN IS NEXT

Months after the Yurdum Kafe resistance, 13 students were dismissed from their dorms on the grounds that they had joined the protests. The notices sent to them stated that they had participated in demonstrations without permission. Although an investigation was launched against the students, they were not given the chance to exercise their right to defence.

SOL Genç stated that another reason for the expulsions was the 19 March protests. The organisation declared: “On 19 March they are trying to punish young people defending their future by attacking their right to housing! Our friends at Hacettepe University were expelled from their dorms on fabricated grounds because they defended their rights on 19 March. We reject the regime punishing our friends’ lives through its anti-people policies that leave no accommodation opportunities for the youth. We have torn down your walls of fear, your reign is next!”

In a statement by the LEFT Party it was emphasised that “the fear of 19 March has not ended” in universities. It added: “We must not allow Hacettepe University to usurp students’ right to housing. Young people who defend their future and their country will not surrender to you.”

THEY HAD KEPT VIGIL

Hacettepe University students had begun a vigil last November after the administration announced that Yurdum Kafe, the only 24/7 student space on campus, would be closed earlier.

They protested the restriction of social spaces, stressing that Yurdum Kafe was the only place where both students studying at night and thousands of others could gather and socialise. Between 11 and 22 November 2024, students held vigils inside and around the café from 22:00 to 01:00, demanding the decision be withdrawn by exercising their democratic rights.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Barınma hakkına gasp!, published in BirGün newspaper on August 21, 2025.