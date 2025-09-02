Summary indictments for Özel and Bakırhan

News Centre

As the palace regime’s pressures on the opposition continue, summary indictments regarding the lifting of parliamentary immunities of CHP Chair Özgür Özel, DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan, CHP İstanbul MP Cemal Enginyurt, CHP İzmir MP Ahmet Tuncay Özkan, TİP İstanbul MP Ahmet Şık, and İYİ Party Gaziantep MP Mehmet Mustafa Günban were submitted to the Presidency of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. Of the total 11 indictments submitted, 4 concern Özel, 2 Cemal Enginyurt, and 2 Ahmet Şık.

The CHP Group applied to the Joint Committee requesting the indictments prepared against Özel. Meanwhile, İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek, who is at the centre of the debates, made statements yesterday. According to a post by journalist Ceylan Sever on her social media account, Gürlek met with courthouse reporters on the occasion of the start of the 2025-2026 judicial year.

Gürlek said, “The indictment in the İBB corruption file has begun to be written. It has been six months since the first operation, actually a very short period for an indictment, no one has even taken a judicial holiday. We have no one detained solely on witness statements. We do not detain without corroborating testimony. If there is such a person, tell me and we will release them the next day. We work with the sensitivity of a jeweller’s scale.”

On Özel’s frequent call for “İBB trials to be broadcast live on TRT,” Gürlek said, “There is no such provision in the law, it can only happen if there is a regulation. We trust our file. Whether live or closed to the press, the necessary evidence is in our file.”

As part of the ‘corruption’ investigation conducted against İBB by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, an arrest warrant was issued for Murat Gülibrahimoğlu on charges of ‘membership in a criminal organisation’, ‘concealing the illicit source of assets’, and ‘violating the Tax Procedure Law’. Determined to be abroad, a red notice was issued against him.

It was also learned that CHP Youth Branch Chair Cem Aydın, who is on trial for “targeting those involved in counter-terrorism” over a video shared on his party’s social media account on 19 January, is facing a 100,000 lira compensation lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Hüseyin Ersöz, lawyer of CHP Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan, who was removed from office and replaced with a trustee and is currently under arrest, filed a request for his release.

Source: Özel ve Bakırhan’a fezleke