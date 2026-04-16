Suspicious deaths, undelivered justice

Sibel Bahçetepe

The detentions that came 6 years later in the case of Gülistan Doku, who has not been heard from since 5 January 2020 in Dersim, have once again brought to the agenda not only a single investigation but also the broader issue regarding the functioning of the justice system in Turkey.

The reopening of the case, which had been shelved for years, upon suspicion of "murder" has also brought to mind similar cases left in the dark, such as those of Rabia Naz Vatan, Yeldana Kaharman, Nadira Kadirova, Burak Oğraş, Rojin Kabaiş, and many more.

These cases have also raised the questions, "Where is justice being obstructed? Are political connections effective in the shelving of cases?" While families repeated their demand for justice and asked for the files to be illuminated, legal experts drew attention to the course of the investigations: "Whether it is a femicide or a suspicious child death disguised as an accident... The speed of justice should not be proportional to the identity or the wallet of the parties involved in the case. What we must defend is not 'law tailored to the individual', but law for everyone."

The Gendarmerie interrogation of 13 people continued yesterday. The suspects, who were detained in simultaneous operations conducted across 7 provinces the previous day on suspicion of murder, include Mustafa Türkay Sonel, the son of the then-Governor of Tunceli Tuncay Sonel; Şükrü Eroğlu, the bodyguard of the then-Governor of Tunceli Tuncay Sonel; Doku's ex-boyfriend and prime suspect Zeinal Abakarov, alongside his mother and stepfather.

NEW FOOTAGE

As the suspects' statements continued, Automatic Number Plate Recognition System footage entered the investigation file in the Doku case. In the footage, Umut Altaş and the then-Governor of Tunceli's son, Mustafa Türkay Sonel, were seen inside a luxury car. It was learned that the footage belongs to the night of 5 January 2020, when Doku disappeared. On the other hand, a secret witness whose testimony emerged during the investigation alleged that the body had been moved multiple times. The Minister of Justice Akın Gürlek said, "The investigation did not start upon our instruction. The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office came to us and said they had collected the evidence. It was an incident that wounded the public conscience. The investigation must be pursued to the very end."

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WE ARE CONCERNED FOR OUR SAFETY

Doku's older sister, Aygül Doku, claimed that Umut Altaş, who is currently a fugitive, told them that Mustafa Türkay Sonel, the son of the then-Governor of Tunceli Tuncay Sonel and one of those detained, is the murderer. Doku said, "We learned about this murderer from his best friend, Umut Altaş. I mean the one who fled to America... Umut Altaş called me 2 or 3 times. I answered the phone, but he couldn't gather the courage to speak and wrote a note. He took the note and sent it to the president of the bar association. He said, 'The murderer of Gülistan Doku is Tuncay Sonel's son, Mustafa Türkay Sonel.' I found Umut's number and called him. Do you know what Umut turned around and said to me? 'Sister, there is so much I know.' His parents silenced Umut again."

Doku continued as follows: "A police officer named Gökhan, who is in custody, contacted us and said he received 10 thousand dollars in exchange for deleting the evidence regarding Gülistan. He stated that Gülistan was alive until late hours on 5 January and that he deleted that footage himself. We also learned from Celal Altaş that the hospital records were deleted. It was stated that camera records were also altered. It was said that all of this was done by Tuncay Sonel. We think the murder has been solved. As a family, we are concerned for our safety."

In her statement to Halk TV, the older sister Aygül Doku made the claim, "They were forcing Gülistan into something bad. Because our girl did not accept this and said 'I will expose you', they killed her." Doku also alleged that Umut Altaş's parents received blood money in exchange for their silence.

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TRUST IN THE LAW IS BEING UNDERMINED

Making evaluations regarding suspicious deaths and the pursuit of justice spanning many years, Lawyer Özlem Şen, a member of the Istanbul Bar Association Women's Rights Centre (İstanbul Barosu Kadın Hakları Merkezi), said the following in summary:

Lawyer Özlem Şen - Member of the Istanbul Bar Association Women's Rights Centre (İstanbul Barosu Kadın Hakları Merkezi)

"The main issue here is not merely a technical error, but a problem of perspective. When suspicious deaths are approached with the assumption of 'suicide' or 'missing person' rather than the suspicion of 'murder' from the very beginning, the case gets obstructed right at the start. In a state of law, no power or influence can or should be superior to the manifestation of justice. However, there is a societal perception that figures defined as 'influential' in local dynamics create a kind of 'timidity' or 'self-censorship' in bureaucratic processes. This is exactly the obstruction point of justice: lack of transparency.

If suspicions in a case are not investigated thoroughly simply because of the influence of a certain segment, this leads to the undermining of not only that specific case but also the general trust in justice. As legal experts, our duty is to pursue the material truth, regardless of who the parties to the case are."

(Image Caption: Nadira Kadirova (Left) - Rabia Naz)

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CASES ARE BEING CLOSED IN A SYSTEM OF COVER-UP

The developments in the Doku case have brought similar suspicious death and missing person cases back to the agenda. The process that began after 11-year-old Rabia Naz Vatan suspiciously lost her life in front of her house where public officials were allegedly influential and the case did not progress for a long time is just one of these files.

Making a statement on social media after the developments in the Doku case, father Şaban Vatan stated that many cases have similarly remained inconclusive for years, saying, "The cases of Rabia Naz Vatan, Dorukhan Büyükışık, Burak Oğraş, Leyla Aydemir, Ali İsmail Korkmaz, Gülistan Doku, Nadira, and Yeldana have not been illuminated for years. These files were closed in a system of cover-up." Similarly, the case of 16-year-old Burak Oğraş, who lost his life while doing an internship at Rixos Hotels in Antalya, and the case of 23-year-old Nadira Kadirova, who worked in the home of AKP member Şirin Ünal in Ankara and died under suspicious circumstances, have also been debated for many years.

As 19 months have been left behind in the investigation conducted regarding the suspicious death of Van Yüzüncü Yıl University student Rojin Kabaiş, the lack of progress in the case has amplified reactions. The Justice Commissions for Rojin Kabaiş (Rojin Kabaiş İçin Adalet Komisyonları) announced that they will launch a petition campaign for Rojin across 56 cities on 20 April. The debates revolving around these cases have once again brought the issue of "access to justice and investigation effectiveness" in suspicious death and missing person cases in the country to the agenda.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Şüpheli ölümler, gelmeyen adalet, published in BirGün newspaper on April 16, 2026.