Syria’s future to be decided in Paris

İbrahim Varlı

The tension over who and how will shape Syria’s future, where words and practice, diplomacy and field realities, proceed in different directions, is about to erupt. Since HTS took control of the country on 8 December, two major flashpoints have emerged: how the Kurds in the northeast and the Druze in the south will be “integrated” into a reshaped Syria.

In Sweida in the south, the Druze, under Israel’s umbrella, declared autonomy, leading to frequent clashes with Damascus. With Israel’s involvement Damascus steps back, and the problem is frozen until the next eruption.

The bigger issue in the new Syria, however, is how the Kurds will be integrated into the system. The “integration” crisis between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDG) and HTS leadership has not been resolved. The 8-article agreement signed on 10 March between Mazlum Abdi and Colani has not solved the crisis either. The sides accuse each other of failing to comply. While the crisis is formally among the Kurds, Druze and Colani leadership, the real determinants are the “big actors” behind each side. The US, France, Israel, and Turkey are all active in Syria, shaping the field through their proxies, and seeking the largest share of the future settlement.

“WE ARE NOT FOOLS”

Turkey, pressing hard to prevent the Kurds in Syria from securing even a minimal gain, accuses the SDG of failing to comply with the 10 March Agreement. On Wednesday in Ankara, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, meeting HTS’s Foreign Minister Esad Şeybani, accused the SDG of spoiling the game, saying, “We are not fools, we do see their tricks. If our demands are not met, we will not sit quietly.”

On the same day, Ankara and Damascus signed a “Joint Training and Advisory Memorandum of Understanding,” under which the Turkish Armed Forces will provide advisory and training services to Syria. Last month, after Israeli attacks targeting Damascus and Sweida during Druze-Bedouin clashes, Syria officially requested military assistance from Turkey.

TURKEY WANTS THREE MAJOR BASES

According to Middle East Eye, Ankara and Damascus are negotiating a broader defence pact that could involve the deployment of Turkish troops to at least three major Syrian bases. The newly signed advisory agreement, however, does not yet outline such a deployment.

Security sources told Middle East Eye that Turkey would not directly intervene against the SDG but that the Turkish military could provide indirect support for a limited operation to be carried out by the Syrian army. They added that preparations were complete for such an operation if the SDG failed to comply with the 10 March Agreement, under which Mazlum Abdi pledged to join the new government.

A day later, the Ministry of Defence accused the SDG of failing to comply with the agreement signed with HTS and of blocking integration into the army. The spokesperson said, “Since the agreement signed between the Syrian Government and the SDG on 10 March, the SDG has not fulfilled any of its obligations and has continued actions undermining Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity.”

WHO IS VIOLATING THE 10 MARCH AGREEMENT?

All statements from Ankara and Damascus stress the SDG’s disarmament and the 10 March Agreement. What does this agreement entail?

The 10 March Agreement envisages the integration of all civil and military institutions in Syria’s northeast into Damascus. The SDG is to be incorporated into the Syrian army. In return, Kurdish presence and rights will be recognised, guaranteed by the constitution, and affirmed as an integral part of the nation.

Under US and French oversight, however, Colani (Ahmet Eş Şara) signed a “provisional Syrian constitution” on 13 March. This constitution requires the president to be Muslim and maintains the country’s official name as the Syrian Arab Republic. The Kurds, with a de facto presence in the northeast, reacted strongly, declaring they would not recognise the constitution, which they said ignored ethnic and religious minorities.

PARIS SUMMIT IN DOUBT

Due to the disagreement, the SDG-Damascus summit planned for Paris last week was postponed. Damascus used the Kurds’ “Common Position Conference” in Hasakah on 8 August as a pretext. The conference’s final declaration called for a “decentralised Syria” and a “National Congress.”

The Colani leadership and Ankara strongly opposed decentralisation. With Ankara’s encouragement, Colani decided not to attend Paris. Negotiations on the Paris process continue. At the start of the week, a Kurdish delegation visited Damascus for talks on Paris. Each side continues to blame the other over the deadlock.

On the Syrian field, Israel backs the Druze, France the Kurds, Turkey the Colani leadership, while the US seeks to balance between Damascus/Ankara and the SDG. Trying to manage both Kurds and Ankara, the US is attempting to bring the parties to the Paris table. US Special Envoy for Turkey-Syria, Tom Barrack, is shuttling in the region, using a carrot-and-stick approach: at times telling the Kurds “we never promised a state,” while at others warning Colani’s leadership that without compromise, Damascus faces greater conflict.

The future of Syria will be decided in Paris. While the Kurds attach great importance to Paris, Ankara and Damascus are dragging their feet to strengthen their hand at the table, applying pressure on the SDG.

IF EVERYTHING IS FINE, WHY ALL THIS?

In Turkey, each side defines the “process” differently, but developments are tied to Syria. Essentially, the process in Turkey is entirely dependent on Syria. With no progress in Syria, no concrete steps can be taken in Turkey.

As Ali Sinemilli wrote in Yeni Yaşam on 13 August in his piece “If everything is fine, why all this?”, things are not going well either at home or abroad. Sinemilli wrote: “According to government spokesmen, the process is continuing as planned. No serious problems. But when listening to AKP figures, many things come to mind. The aggressive stance against the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria continues. The real reason for HTS’s withdrawal from Paris is Turkish state pressure. A few days ago, Hakan Fidan went to Damascus, and afterwards such a statement came. Despite AKP claims, no practical steps with real results have been taken yet. Yes, a parliamentary commission was formed. But it is moving very slowly. The commission is focused on disarmament. A commission that does not discuss or prioritise the Kurdish question risks being just like its predecessors.”

IS HAKAN FIDAN AGAINST THE PROCESS?

Both in Syria and within Turkey’s Kurdish political movement, the palace regime is seen as the reason for the lack of progress in Syria. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who has met HTS’s Foreign Minister Şeybani ten times in eight months, most recently on Wednesday, has been declared “against the process” by the DEM Party.

DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan responded to Fidan, who said “the YPG is spoiling things, not integrating into the system and spoiling the positive atmosphere,” by saying: “When Hakan Fidan closes his eyes, he thinks it is night everywhere, he thinks the Kurds have disappeared; we hope he will soon use a language that serves a solution.”

Criticising Fidan further, Bakırhan said, “Every Kurdish rapprochement with Damascus is blocked. As far as I know, Mr Hakan is not a member of the Syrian cabinet. But he spends all his time, morning and night, on Syria and the Kurds’ possible gains there.”

DEM Party spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan also reacted, saying, “Foreign Minister Fidan makes statements that make us ask whether he is in the Syrian cabinet. Sadly, his language does not match the rhythm or tone of the process. His constant threats… This imperious language only strengthens the hand of those against the process. He must update his language and himself.”

WHAT DOES TURKEY WANT?

Turkey wants the SDG to disarm, integrate into the Syrian army, and abandon demands for federalism or autonomy. It opposes any de facto Kurdish gains. Damascus holds a similar position with Ankara, wanting all groups united under its authority.

WHAT DOES THE SDG WANT?

On 5 August, in an interview with Mehmet Ali Çelebi and Cihan Doğan for Yeni Yaşam, SDG leader Mazlum Abdi said, “There is no going back. The word ‘Arab’ must be removed from Syria’s name, and Syria must be decentralised,” clearly setting out their position once again.

As tensions rise between Ankara-Damascus and the SDG, Syria’s future will be decided in Paris. At the Paris table will be the US, UK, France, Damascus, and the Kurds. Israel, while not formally present, is also a main actor. Although Turkey is an active player on the ground in Syria, it has not secured a seat at the Paris table.

With France and the US leading, and Israel involved, Syria will be tailored to size. Kurdish sources we spoke to from Rojava said HTS has no intention of fighting the SDG, that actors like the US and France do not want them to fight, and that the real bargaining will take place in Paris.

Given Turkey’s operation signals, HTS’s deployment east, the SDG’s stance, Ankara-Damascus’s attempt to mobilise Arab tribes, and the plans of US-French imperialism, the Syrian field is set for further upheaval.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Suriye’nin geleceği Paris’te belirlenecek, published in BirGün newspaper on August 16, 2025.