Systematic attack on the right to alimony

Sarya Toprak

Women’s acquired rights are once again and persistently being targeted by the reactionary government.

The regime, which wants to eliminate even the last remnants of secularism, now has a new “judicial package” on its agenda. Within this framework, many areas related to family law, criminal law, and procedural law are set to be amended or reorganised.

Under family law, “poverty alimony”, brought into debate under the heading of “indefinite alimony”, is sought to be abolished, while women are to be pushed into a fast-track divorce system with family mediation, without being able to obtain any of their rights arising from marriage.

Regarding alimony, a regulation based on the length of the marriage is envisaged. According to the draft, the duration of alimony will be proportional to the length of the marriage.

Accordingly:

• In marriages lasting 3 years, alimony for 5 years,

• In marriages lasting 5 years, alimony for 7 years,

• In marriages lasting 10 years, alimony for 12 years is envisaged.

While it is claimed that the opinions of relevant civil society organisations and academics were sought on issues such as alimony, divorce, and custody law, women’s organisations state that their views were not consulted.

The narrative of “indefinite alimony victimhood” extends from reactionary male groups organised on social media to the government’s legal reform agenda. The alimony issue is not independent of the reactionary attacks that have recently targeted women’s acquired rights and sought to envelop the whole of society.

For years, the government has pursued a policy that erodes women’s presence in public life, their labour, and their legal safeguards. Withdrawal from the İstanbul Convention, the de facto non-implementation of Law No. 6284, and policies of impunity in cases of femicide are the cornerstones of this line. The alimony debates are a continuation of this whole. In Turkey, alimony is not, as claimed, a widespread and lifelong practice. Courts determine the amount and duration of alimony based on concrete circumstances. The vast majority of women either receive no alimony at all or are forced to live on payments far below the poverty line. Despite this, alimony is being circulated as an issue that “victimises men”. Because this narrative forms the ideological basis for ensuring that women remain economically dependent during and after marriage.

Targeting the right to alimony will further deepen women’s poverty in a country where precarious work is widespread and female employment is low. The alimony debates are part of a vision of a regime that sanctifies the family while leaving women unprotected within it.

TARGETED BY THE GOVERNMENT FOR YEARS

• From the 2010s onwards, associations, platforms, and petition campaigns emerged under the name “men victimised by alimony”. Exceptional cases such as “I was married for 3 months and I pay alimony for life” were generalised on social media. These years also coincided with a visible increase in femicides and an acceleration of the government’s misogynistic policies.

• After 2016, the government centred its discourse on “divorces are increasing” and “the family is falling apart”. From 2019 onwards, alimony began to be mentioned together with the İstanbul Convention and Law No. 6284. Claims that “these regulations are destroying the family” were widely spread by reactionary circles.

• With the withdrawal from the İstanbul Convention in 2021, alimony debates flared up again. Alimony was not an isolated issue but part of a period in which all mechanisms that legally protect women were targeted.

• As of 2022, workshops were held at the level of the Presidential Legal Policies Council and the Ministry of Justice. The claim that “indefinite alimony will be abolished” was frequently put into circulation. Although steps were taken back in the face of women’s organisations’ reactions, the debate has been repeatedly brought back onto the agenda at intervals.

SO WHAT DOES IT ENVISAGE?

Family mediation, brought onto the agenda by the government, is presented as an innocent practice aimed at reducing the burden on the judiciary, but in reality it means the usurpation of women’s rights arising from marriage. Under conditions where gender inequality is this severe, placing women and men at the negotiation table as if they were “equal parties” renders this inequality invisible. Under conditions of economic dependency and social pressure, “voluntary reconciliation” will in most cases turn into a process in which women are forced to make concessions from the outset. For women, this directly means a loss of rights.

A TOTAL ENCIRCLEMENT OF SOCIETY

Lawyer Özlem Günel Tekşen – EŞİK Volunteer

With the government’s moves targeting secularism, the entire society, particularly women and LGBTI+ people, is being encircled. They want to normalise all moves that are unconstitutional and that target the secular Civil Code. The targeting of inheritance rights and women’s clothing in Diyanet sermons in the summer, and the opening of an investigation into Mabel Matiz because of his song and asking “Did you write this song for a man?” are all the result of the same encirclement. The government systematically targets the Civil Code; although it has been forced to step back many times through women’s struggle, it brings the same issues back before us each time. The law stipulates that alimony is to be granted to the impoverished party. Those who open alimony up for debate never question why it is always women who fall into poverty. Motherhood is imposed on women like a career. This is why women are poor. Inequality is being imposed systematically and deliberately. As EŞİK, we will continue to struggle against all of this, we will not give up.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Nafaka hakkına sistematik saldırı, published in BirGün newspaper on February 8, 2026.