Taxes exist, but no precautions

Havva Gümüşkaya

After the 6.2-magnitude main earthquake and numerous aftershocks in İstanbul, citizens who were unable to find designated gathering points or safe spaces were left to spend the night relying solely on their own means. Following these scenes, earthquake taxes once again became a topic of public debate.

Introduced after the 1999 earthquake, the tax remains one of the central government's sources of income. Yet, it is still unclear where the revenue from this tax has been spent. Between 1999 and 2003—when the tax was initially temporary—4.6 billion lira was collected under the name Special Communication Tax (ÖİV). It was claimed that this revenue was used to build container cities for earthquake victims and to reconstruct infrastructure. During this period, rental and housing aid was provided, and 44,107 temporary and 42,587 permanent homes were constructed.

After 2003, it was stated that ÖİV was pooled together with all other taxes. Over the 22 years in which the ÖİV has been permanently applied, a total of 130 billion 688 million lira has been collected. In 2024 alone, the budget target was 24.424 billion lira, but this figure was exceeded by approximately 5.846 billion, reaching a total of 30.270 billion lira. In just the first three months of this year, 9.955 billion lira in revenue was obtained from the special communication tax. The year-end budget target is set at 45.192 billion lira—22% of which has already been collected in the first quarter.

SPENT ON DUAL CARRIAGEWAYS

The question “Where did the earthquake taxes go?” had also emerged after the 2011 Van earthquake, in which 644 people lost their lives. Then-Minister of Finance Mehmet Şimşek responded to questions about the collected taxes by saying, “These taxes go to our health. You say that 44 billion lira in tax was collected—where did it go? We spent 44 billion lira in a single year on citizens' health. This goes to dual carriageways, railways, airways, our farmers, and education.”

In 2023, after reassuming the role of Minister of Treasury and Finance, Şimşek gave a similar response to earthquake-related questions at the Parliamentary Planning and Budget Commission, stating: “These taxes were spent wherever the rest of the tax revenues are spent.”

DISASTER FUND NOWHERE TO BE SEEN

The disaster fund, which came to the fore after the 6 February earthquakes centred in Maraş, has seemingly been forgotten. The Disaster Reconstruction Fund, established by the government under the pretext of healing earthquake wounds ahead of the 14/28 May 2023 elections, has proven to be merely a propaganda tool, as its lack of function has validated such criticisms.

The fund was intended to finance reconstruction and rebuilding projects in disaster-stricken regions—particularly areas affected by the Maraş earthquakes—in a planned manner and with institutional coordination. However, according to information obtained from the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, as of 31 October 2024, no resources had been allocated to the Disaster Reconstruction Fund, and no disbursements had been made from it.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Vergi var tedbir yok, published in BirGün newspaper on April 24, 2025.