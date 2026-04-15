Teachers take action after school attack: Police block march to Ministry of National Education

News Centre

Teachers have taken action following an armed attack on a high school in the Siverek district of Şanlıurfa. The unions Eğitim-İş and Eğitim-Sen (Education and Science Workers' Union) decided to go on strike. The unions called for a protest in front of the Ministry of National Education (MEB - Milli Eğitim Bakanlığı) today at 13:00. The teachers, who gathered at noon and attempted to march to the Ministry in Ankara, were met with police barricades.

Police units blocked the march by setting up barricades. As the teachers continue to wait in front of the barriers, negotiations with the police are ongoing.

CALLS FOR YUSUF TEKİN TO RESIGN

The unions reiterated their demands for the employment of permanent security guards, guidance and psychosocial support, medical staff, and cleaning personnel to ensure safety in schools. Furthermore, the need to reduce overcrowded classrooms and construct new schools was emphasised.

Eğitim-İş also called on the Minister of National Education, Yusuf Tekin, to resign, stating that responsibility must be taken regarding the incidents of violence.

STRIKE DECISIONS FROM UNIONS

Meanwhile, Eğitim-Bir-Sen (Another major education union) also released a statement announcing that they would go on strike nationwide on 15 April and would hold press statements in Siverek and other provinces on the same day.

The Hürriyetçi Eğitim Sen has also decided on a two-day strike.

ANOTHER ATTACK

Following the school attack in Siverek yesterday, an armed attack has occurred at a school in Kahramanmaraş today. Initial footage from the scene shows wounded victims being placed into ambulances on stretchers.

Gunshots were heard at the Ayser Çalık Secondary School in Kahramanmaraş.

A large number of police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. It has been reported that special operations police were also deployed to the area. Initial images from the scene showed wounded people being loaded into ambulances on stretchers.

The Governor of Kahramanmaraş, Mükerrem Ünlüer, stated in his initial announcement: "There is currently an ongoing attack. A tragic incident has occurred at one of our schools. We have received information that there are casualties. We are investigating the matter in depth."