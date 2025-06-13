Tenant eviction cases skyrocket

Mustafa Bildircin

The deepening and unstoppable economic crisis in Turkey has led to major crises in almost every area, including housing. The average annual rent increase rate across Turkey was 120%. In some major cities, particularly Ankara, İstanbul and İzmir, rent increase rates reached up to 200%.

The high rent increases in residential properties have pitted landlords against tenants. As disputes arose between landlords demanding high rents and tenants, the Civil Courts were flooded with cases related to ‘eviction of tenants.’

CITIZENS FACE OFF

The number of cases involving the eviction of tenants reached 127,676 in 2024. It was reported that 69,609 of these cases were filed in 2024, while 57,007 were carried over from 2023. It was reported that the number of defendants in the cases was 116,334.

There has been a striking increase in the number of cases involving the eviction of tenants, which pits landlords against tenants, over the years. According to data from the Ministry of Justice, the number of cases was recorded as 28,430 in 2020. The number of cases filed for the eviction of tenants rose to 33,643 in 2021. The increase in the number of cases continued in 2022. The total number of ‘eviction of tenants’ cases in the Courts of Justice was reported as 42,031 in 2022.

STRIKING INCREASE

In 2023 and 2024, as the economic crisis caused by the AKP's economic policy deepened, there was a striking increase in the number of cases. The number of cases filed for the eviction of tenants rose to 91,183 in 2023 and 127,676 in 2024.

The number of court cases related to tenant evictions in the Civil Courts is listed below by year:

•2020: 28,430

•2021: 36,631

•2022: 42,031

•2023: 91,183

•2024: 127,676

TENS OF THOUSANDS OF EXECUTION CASES

The number of execution cases related to tenant evictions in the Civil Courts also reveals a striking picture. According to data from the Ministry of Justice, as of the end of 2024, there are 34,366 enforcement cases against tenants in the courts. The number of defendants subject to enforcement requests in these cases is stated as 35,589.

EXORBITANT INCREASES ARE OCCURRING

The housing crisis is felt more deeply in Ankara, İstanbul, and İzmir. In Ankara, the rent increase rate for the 2023-2024 period has reached up to 200% in some neighbourhoods. A similar situation is unfolding in İstanbul. In İstanbul, the average rent for a property in some districts was 20,000 TL in 2023, but it has risen to 40,000 TL by 2024 and 2025. In İzmir, tenants are also struggling due to rent increases of up to 150% in some neighbourhoods. The average rent change between 2021 and April 2025 in the three major cities is as follows:

• İstanbul: 2021 3,749 TL, 2025 26,490 TL, increase of 606%

• İzmir: 2021 2,510 TL, 2025 25,151 TL, increase of 902%

• Ankara: 2021 1,933 TL, 2025 23,939 TL, increase of 1,138 TL

Note: This interview is translated from the original article titled "Tenant eviction cases have skyrocketed" published in BirGün newspaper on 13 June 2025.