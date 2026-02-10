Tendered areas exceed Istanbul

İlayda Sorku

The AKP regime, which has licensed mines for nearly half of the country, insists on offering land and life to capital on a silver platter across the nation. The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, through its MAPEG agency, has put 485 mining sites across Turkey up for tender.

The total area put up for tender reached 548,696 hectares, surpassing the area of Istanbul. Of these areas, 166,319 hectares are subject to the approval of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and its affiliated institutions because they are forests, agricultural land, pastures, and water basins.

The tender list showed that mining is no longer carried out ‘at the top of the mountain’. The sites are not scattered across the country but clustered in specific regions. With these tenders, Muğla Milas and Yatağan, the Balıkesir–Çanakkale line, Ordu, Artvin, the Rize coast, İzmir Bergama, Antalya Demre and the Hatay Antakya area will become mining belts.

The majority of the areas to be tendered consisted of Group 4 minerals. This group, which includes metallic minerals such as gold, copper, lead, zinc and silver, is known for open-pit mining, the use of cyanide and heavy chemicals, high water consumption and the risk of widespread deforestation. Numerous 2nd and 4th group areas will also be tendered in Antalya Demre, Muğla Milas and Yatağan.

NO LESSONS LEARNED FROM İLİÇ

One of the notable sites is located in Erzincan İliç. It has been learned that a new mining site, approximately 5 kilometres from the Çöpler Gold Mine owned by Anagold Madencilik, which claimed the lives of 9 workers, will be put up for tender. Following the disaster, the public reacted strongly to the news that Anagold's mine would resume operations shortly.

VILLAGES SACRIFICED IN THE BLACK SEA

Villages in the Black Sea region were left directly within the licence area. Twenty-two villages, 13 in Çayeli and 9 in Ardeşen, Rize, were located within the mining areas. In Ordu, where 74 per cent of the area was licensed for mining, the areas extended as far as the district centres of Camaş and Ulubey. Furthermore, Kabakdağı, the village of Fikri Sönmez, the revolutionary mayor of Fatsa, the municipality, was also included in the licence area. In Artvin Borçka, the area around Karagöl became a licence area, while in the city as a whole, a total of 13 fourth-group mining areas in Borçka, Merkez, Yusufeli, Şavşat and Ardanuç will be put up for tender.

IVRINDI SURRENDERS TO MINING

In the Aegean region, the size of the areas attracted attention. In Bergama, Izmir, 7,183 hectares were included in the tender list. In İvrindi, Balıkesir, a 10,936-acre mining area was opened, corresponding to the district's 81,800-acre land area. This ratio shows that approximately 13 per cent of the district has been allocated to mining in a single stroke. In Balya, Burhaniye, Gönen and Çanakkale Yenice, almost all of the fields consisted of fourth-group minerals and reached sizes approaching 2,000 hectares each.

In Hatay Antakya, which is undergoing reconstruction after the earthquake, Group 4 mining areas were located right next to the city centre. Metal mining, which poses serious risks to public health and the ecosystem, was located close to water basins and residential areas.

***

THIS IS NOT THE FIRST FAVOUR

The recently announced tenders are not the first favour granted by the AKP regime to national and international mining companies whose appetites have grown. In the summer of 2025, with the introduction of the law change known in the public sphere as the “occupation law”, a wave of permits began, bringing smiles to the faces of capitalists. In just two months, the number of mining exploration permits granted to companies reached 104. While nature was opened up to capital in 40 different cities, 15 of the licences were for gold mining.

***

62 PERCENT OF 15 CITIES LICENSED

According to a 2021 report by the TEMA Foundation, 62 percent of 15 cities in Turkey are licensed for mining.

The regions with the highest concentration of permits are Kaz Dağları (79%), followed by Artvin, Eskişehir, Zonguldak-Bartın, and Ordu, which have permit rates above 70%. On average, 58% of forests and 60% of agricultural land have been licensed for mining.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İhaleye açılanlar İstanbul’u geçti, published in BirGün newspaper on February 10, 2026.