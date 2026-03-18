Tens of thousands to flock to Saraçhane

News Centre

The 99th “Standing up for the will of the people” rally will take place today in Saraçhane to mark the anniversary of the 19 March operations. The rally will begin at 8.30 pm on 18 March, the date on which Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s diploma was revoked.

On the first anniversary of the decision, the İBB will bring citizens together for an iftar meal at an open-air table in Saraçhane at 7.20 pm. CHP General Chairman Özgür Özel will also break his fast in Istanbul with the families of martyrs and veterans, before heading to Saraçhane. Artists who have performed songs at previous CHP rallies have been invited to the rally. İlkay Akkaya, the singer of “Kurtuluş Yok Tek Başına” and “Geri Durma” – songs that have become part of the “Standing up for the will of the people” campaign – will be at the rally. Folk music artist Onur Akın is also confirmed to attend. Özgür Özel will be the final speaker to take the stage. Özel will focus on the “struggle for democracy and justice against the civil coup”. However, prior to this, Ankara Metropolitan Mayor Mansur Yavaş, CHP Istanbul Provincial Chairman Özgür Çelik, and Dilek İmamoğlu, the wife of Ekrem İmamoğlu, will also speak at Saraçhane. Two students arrested during the 19 March protests will also address the crowd from the podium. Trade unions and representatives of workers’ organisations will also be present at the venue.

STUDENTS AT THE VENUE

Meanwhile, the students who were at the forefront of the 19 March protests are taking to the streets on 18 and 19 March this year. On 18 March at 7.30 pm, young people will gather at the site where the barricade was dismantled in front of the Istanbul University staff canteen and march to Beyazıt Square. On 19 March, young people will gather at the same location and hold a student gathering in Beyazıt Square. Following the revocation of Ekrem İmamoğlu’s degree, the degree of Galatasaray University Lecturer Prof. Dr. Aylin Atalay Saybaşılı was also revoked. Support actions for Saybaşılı at the university had turned into a prolonged academic boycott, taking place simultaneously with other institutions.

The Galatasaray University Student Council has also called on all university students to join a united youth struggle on the first anniversary of 19 March under the slogan “We Can Do It Again”.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled On binler Saraçhane’ye akacak, published in BirGün newspaper on March 18, 2026.