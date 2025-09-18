Tension over “Hizbullah” in the process commission: MHP reacted, DEM Party left the meeting

Mustafa Bildircin

The speech by Mehmet Bekir Şimşek, President of the Islamic Propagation Education Movement Men's Association (İTTİHAD), chaired by Enver Kılıçarslan, who was sentenced for membership in Hezbollah, sparked debate in the Grand National Assembly's National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission.

In his speech, which led to the DEM Party members of the commission leaving the meeting, Şimşek said, ‘We know that certain structures have made mistakes by seizing the power of the state. But we also know that the PKK, which claims to represent the Kurdish people, has caused great harm to the Kurds.’

“THE PKK DECLARED WAR ON THE BELIEFS OF THE KURDISH PEOPLE”

In his speech, which caused tension in the hall, Şimşek summarised his views as follows:

“Whether it be those who abuse the state's resources on behalf of the state, those who make mistakes, or structures that emerge on behalf of the Kurdish people, they have damaged the solid foundation that holds Kurds and Turks together.

The denial of the Kurds, the denial of their language, the writing of “Love it or leave it” on the mountains and rocks of the region, the state's mistake of making children recite “May my existence be a gift to the Turkish nation” every morning in schools.

The PKK declared war on the beliefs of the Kurdish people, so why were no non-Muslims killed? The PKK declared war on the beliefs of the Kurdish people. Dozens of imams were killed in the region. While they were being killed, they were called agents, traitors, even soldiers. For some reason, no non-Muslims were killed by the PKK in the region. I'm not saying they should be killed. But why are mosques specifically being targeted?‘

REACTION FROM MHP 'S FETİ YILDIZ

MHP member Feti Yıldız reacted to Şimşek, saying, ‘We didn't invite you to insult the army and the police.’ The tension escalated further as Şimşek continued his speech.

DEM Party MP Saruhan Oluç shouted, ‘Can peace be made with this language? We have tolerated it until now, you feed on blood, shame on you, bloodsuckers. May God curse you.’ DEM Party member Cengiz Çiçek also said, ‘You slaughtered people with torture. You are the trouble for the Kurds.’

THOSE WHO LEFT THE HALL

CHP MP Sezgin Tanrıkulu tried to calm the DEM Party members. After the voices rose, the DEM Party commission members left the commission. CHP MPs Salih Uzun and Umut Akdoğan, on the other hand, stated that they preferred not to listen to the Islamic Propagation Education Movement Men's Association (İTTİHAD), chaired by Enver Kılıçarslan, who was convicted of being a member of Hezbollah, and left the hall as soon as the speech began.

STATEMENT FROM KURTULMUŞ

Following the tension, TBMM President Numan Kurtulmuş took the floor and stated, ‘Everyone is free to defend their own views, but not by stirring up the past. Great progress has been made, and everyone must be careful with their language.’ After the debate, the floor was given to Tayyip Elçi, President of the Medrese Scholars Foundation (MEDAV). DEM Party MPs returned to the committee hall.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Süreç komisyonunda 'Hizbullah' gerginliği: MHP tepki gösterdi, DEM Parti toplantıyı terk etti, published in BirGün newspaper on September 18, 2025.