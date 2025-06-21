The abolition of schools based on the industrial-school and mosque-school models

Feray Aytekin

Yesterday, students received their report cards. With the upcoming year marking the final step toward the complete elimination of public, scientific education, students have now received their last report cards.

At the beginning of the academic year, four new school models (sector-based, sector-integrated, regional, and specialised schools) and a vocational and technical education policy document were announced amid much fanfare. With the opening of vocational middle schools, child labour was brought down to middle school level, all vocational high schools were converted into Vocational Education Centres (MESEM), and steps were taken to turn public schools into institutions for finding child labour for capital.

The mandatory, free education period, which was continued with statements such as ‘We will change the 4+4+4 system,’ ‘The mandatory education period is an obstacle to the market finding early labour,’ ‘There is no need for school to access knowledge,’ and ‘The education period is an obstacle to starting a family,’ was not independent of these steps. For capital, workers at an early age, the duration of education raises the age of marriage, and this year and for the next ten years, they are calling for marriage among the age group of school-age children under 18.

In the workshop reports published by structures such as the Maarif Platform, it was frequently emphasised that the aim of the Maarif curriculum was to implement a model without schools or teachers.

We learned from structures such as the Maarif Platform and Education Union, rather than the Ministry of National Education, that the 21st National Education Council will be held to take more radical steps.

In the reports prepared by structures consisting of various capital groups and corporate sect structures, we encountered three main points as reasons for shortening the period of compulsory, free education. The first was the statement that education is a major expense for the state, and that education will no longer be a right but will become a commodity that can be purchased with money. The second was that the primary aim of education was to turn children into cheap labour for the market at an early age. The third was that mixed education should be abolished and the marriage age lowered.

∗∗∗

The proposal was that schools should be abolished and replaced with part-time, flexible school models such as industrial schools, mosque schools, and schools without tutoring centres, and that these models should be implemented in the coming period. Over the past 23 years, the school policy has been implemented through the massive increase in vocational high schools, MESEMs, and imam hatip schools, while the number and quotas of academic high schools (Science, Anatolian) have decreased. The aim was to structure vocational education for capital and imam hatip schools for the needs of the new regime. With each step taken, schools and teachers were eliminated. The roles of schools and teachers were taken over by organised industrial zones, companies, mosques, corporate-style religious orders, imams, preachers, and muezzins. We continue to witness this trend today. During the summer, organisations such as TÜGVA, İHH, and ENSAR will run summer schools in schools with individuals who lack educational qualifications.

Last week (13 June), a ‘Sectoral Vocational Education Centre Cooperation Protocol’ was signed between the defence industry company Makine ve Kimya Endüstrisi (MKE) and the Ministry of National Education (MEB) Directorate General of Vocational and Technical Education, in accordance with four new school models. Under the protocol, a pilot programme called the ‘School Without a Classroom Model’ will be launched at the MKE ammunition factory in Kırıkkale. Children will be taken out of school and away from their teachers and put to work in the factory. Students will work for four days alongside MKE employees on the same production lines, under the ‘supervision’ of subject teachers, in a master-apprentice relationship.

The main focus will be on the training provided by the company, while the term used for teachers is ‘supervision’ or ‘monitoring.’ A model is being implemented where teachers are effectively turned into company employees. The training provided to teachers will also be conducted by the company, not the Ministry of National Education. Theoretical and practical lessons for the children will be provided by the company within the MKE Ammunition Factory. Students will be paid 30% of the minimum wage. There will be no school, no teachers, and children will be turned into cheap labour for companies. It is not specified who will cover this wage. If it is covered from the unemployment fund or public resources, as is the case with MESEMs, children will become free labour for companies. The company will also conduct the students' proficiency exams. With this application, companies are taking the place of the MEB.

∗∗∗

With industry-schools and mosque-schools, companies and corporate sect structures are now completely replacing schools and teachers. Through curriculum changes, school policies, protocols, and collaborations, schools and teachers have been gradually eliminated over the past 23 years. Preparations for the greatest destruction in education are being made under the guise of shortening compulsory education, four new school models, a vocational and technical education policy document, flexible, part-time schools, and a school model without tutoring centres.

Public, free education is a gain of the class struggle. The right to public education, which was won through struggle, is being taken away from the children of workers, while only the children of bosses and the wealthy can access quality education through money, and the children of workers are forced into child labour, child marriage, and sects due to poverty.

The so-called ‘local-national school model’ they speak of, which they claim is our history and culture—the pre-Republican era of palace and guild schools, mosque and madrasa schools—was a period of absolute monarchy where only a handful of palace elites and the wealthy could access education.

Both children's right to public education and the teaching profession are under attack. If we cannot stop this destructive project, this report card day will be the last day of school and teachers.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled “Sanayi-okul, cami-okul modeli ile okulun tasfiyesi” published in BirGün newspaper on June 21, 2025.