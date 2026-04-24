The accounts of palaces crash into the wall of the people

Politics Service

The country entered the 106th year of April 23rd, the symbol of the transition from a reactionary absolutist regime to popular sovereignty with the establishment of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) under oppression. While the will of the people at the ballot box is being usurped with the baton of the judiciary on one hand, the country has been made dependent on imperialists on the other. The government, unable to gain the consent of the people domestically, has sought its lost legitimacy abroad. In return, Beştepe, assigned the mission of implementing the policies put forward by the White House to design the region, has once again rolled up its sleeves to please the USA. An attempt was made to fortify a one-man regime without opposition, where the ballot box is set up merely for show, democracy is rendered non-functional, anyone who speaks out or objects is imprisoned, mayors elected by the people are stuffed into jails, and journalists, defenders of life, trade unionists, and workers are intended to be silenced.

HE PRAISED ERDOĞAN

The consecutive statements by Tom Barrack, the US Ambassador to Ankara and Special Envoy for Syria, acting almost like a colonial governor, became a confession of imperialist plans for Turkey and the region. Barrack, who said, "We will give them the legitimacy they want," during President Erdoğan’s visit to the White House last September, has remained on the agenda with his subsequent remarks. Advocating that the most suitable model for the region is the "Ottoman Millet System," Barrack imposed "monarchy" on the region at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum last week. Not content with this, following the discussions, he claimed the previous day that only "strong authoritarian leadership regimes" work in the Middle East. Barrack stated, "…how strong, centralized leadership under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has delivered stability, economic dynamism and assertive regional influence"

In statements made by the opposition, Barrack was declared "persona non grata" and was asked to return to the USA immediately. While the reactions are justified, it should not be forgotten that the issue does not only consist of Barrack’s rhetoric; the real issue is the policies imposed on the country and the region by the USA and Trump through Erdoğan.

WHY MONARCHY?

If we summarise in a few points why imperialists want monarchy or authoritarian leadership:

Economic encirclement: Prior to Erdoğan’s visit to the White House last autumn, all resources were mobilised for Washington. After it was revealed that 300 passenger aircraft would be purchased from the USA, Erdoğan also lifted the customs duties applied to the USA. Following allegations that aircraft negotiations were held with President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., an order was placed with Boeing for Turkish Airlines (THY). It was claimed that at the summit in Washington, mining diplomacy would also be conducted over the reserves in Eskişehir. On the other hand, the privileges granted to the USA and the West are not limited to this; it is discussed that many moves, such as putting bridges and highways up for sale, are related to this. Allegations that negotiations were held for priceless state-owned mining sites, bridges, and highways were never denied by the government.

Military build-up: Turkey, one of the most enthusiastic members of the North Atlantic Alliance alongside the USA, is in preparation for a new NATO army. The attempt to establish a new NATO headquarters, which has frequently been on the agenda recently, cannot be considered independently of American imperialism’s new roadmap and orientations. This initiative is shaped around consolidating US control in the region. In addition to İncirlik and Kürecik, Turkey hosts the NATO Allied Land Command (LANDCOM) in İzmir. The Main Jet Base in Konya is also one of the four forward operating bases for NATO AWACS aircraft. The NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Headquarters is also in Istanbul.

Political hegemony: The political encirclement move, which constitutes a whole of the reasons listed above, has been continuing for over 70 years. The suppression of the left through coups in the country and the support of right-wing governments that would serve imperialist interests have been an American project in every period. The AKP's rise to power was not independent of this process. The White House today, along with Israel, is trying to design the region according to its own interests. The overthrow of the Assad administration in Syria, the occupation of Gaza, and finally the attacks against Iran are reflections of this design effort. The authoritarian, strong leadership regimes Barrack speaks of describe administrations where democracy and judicial independence are eliminated, and where regimes become implementers of imperialist plans abroad in order to extend their lifespan at home. Only a united people's opposition against the regime and imperialism can break all these plans of the White House and the Beştepe Palace.

"YOU HANDLE THIS PLACE"

Evaluating US Ankara Ambassador and Syria Special Envoy Tom Barrack’s "benevolent monarchy" rhetoric, Prof. Dr. İlhan Uzgel said, "The expression 'benevolent' here is used in the sense of 'harmless, benign.' In fact, it means an ally that will be useful to America and will not cause problems while American policies are being implemented. There is an ongoing monarchical order. For example, in the Gulf countries... He is referring to these."

Uzgel made the following assessment: "It refers to monarchical administrations that are compatible with American interests and will support them so that America’s regional dominance is sustainable. You can call it whatever you want. This actually means being of benefit to America. America is trying to establish the regional order through administrations it can work with and that will not cause problems for it. We have been saying this for a long time anyway. After the Iran issue is also over, it is trying to reduce its engagement in the region and wants to distribute it among its own allies. It looks like Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, Israel, and Egypt. All these statements mean, 'You handle this place, continue our policy here.'

This is an order America wants to establish in the Middle East, and with this message, it is intended to say, 'work in harmony with the order.' If you notice, plenty of praise is going from Trump to Erdoğan, from Barrack to Fidan. They praise those who comply with this, and they beat those who do not."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sarayların hesabı halk duvarına toslar, published in BirGün newspaper on April 24, 2026.