The activities of the ‘independent judiciary’: Cracking down on the opposition, supporting the AKP

Mustafa Bildircin

Investigations initiated based on statements made by confidential witnesses to the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, saying, ‘I heard, I think,’ are ongoing. While the general public remains unconvinced by the allegations levelled against İBB administrators as part of the investigations, irregularities committed by municipalities during the AKP era are being ignored.

The audit reports prepared by the Court of Accounts as part of its financial audits of AKP municipalities have also brought to mind the opposition's claims that ‘irregularities are being overlooked.’ Despite the numerous irregularities identified in the reports, the judiciary's failure to take action has drawn attention.

A TOTAL OF 92 FINDINGS

The CHP won 12 districts in İstanbul from the AKP in the local elections held on 31 March 2024. The Court of Accounts audited three of the 12 districts that passed to the CHP in March 2024 as part of its 2023 audits. BirGün examined the Court of Accounts reports from 2023, covering the AKP period, for the municipalities that were transferred to the CHP in March 2024. The reports contained a total of 96 irregularities.

IRREGULAR RENTALS

The Eyüpsultan Municipality allowed third parties to use 200 properties without conducting a rental tender in 2023, which covered the AKP period. It was determined that the municipality collected compensation from third parties who used the properties without a rental agreement, thereby turning the illegal use into a rental. It was also noted that the municipality leased some of its properties through negotiation rather than sealed bids and did not have the lease agreements notarised.

It was reported that the municipality, under the administration of AKP member Deniz Köken, had allocated a property to the Eyüpsultan District Mufti's Office for a period exceeding 25 years, in violation of the law. The irregularities identified regarding the municipality were not limited to these. During the audits of Eyüpsultan's AKP period, the following findings were also recorded:

• Businesses operating without a business establishment and operating licence within the municipality's boundaries,

• Houses operated through daily rentals within the administrative boundaries, for which licensing and taxation procedures could not be carried out,

• Some of the car parks located within the administrative boundaries continuing their activities without a licence,

• It was observed that procurement of goods and services requiring a specific period of time for delivery or performance, carried out by the administration through direct procurement, were conducted without a contract.

A SIMILAR PICTURE IN TUZLA

A similar report was prepared for the AKP-affiliated Tuzla Municipality. The Court of Accounts auditors found that,

In the leasing of real estate owned by the municipality, it was determined that some of the mandatory information required to be included in the lease agreements was omitted. In the leasing of certain real estate owned by the municipality, it was found that the lease agreements were signed after the date specified in the legislation.

It was also learned that during the term of AKP Mayor Şadi Yazıcı, the Tuzla Municipality exceeded the budget limit for purchases without obtaining the approval of the Public Procurement Board. The amount of the budget overrun in the municipality's purchases was calculated as 77 million 459 thousand 136 TL. According to the Court of Accounts, some businesses operating within Tuzla were also allowed to operate without permits.

SEVEN ADVISORS TO THE MAYOR

The most striking finding regarding the municipality was related to the advisory staff assigned to the mayor. Despite the absence of a ‘mayoral advisory’ position in the regulations, it was noted that Tuzla Municipality appointed new staff as ‘mayoral advisors’ during the AKP period.

FAVOURITISM TOWARDS FOUNDATIONS

Another İstanbul district municipality that switched to the CHP on 31 March 2024, Üsküdar Municipality, was also found to have violated regulations during the AKP period in the Court of Accounts audits. The audit report revealed that the municipality provided bus rental services to associations and foundations without charging any fees. It was stated that the revenue lost in this regard amounted to 576,039 TL.

Other violations of regulations by Üsküdar Municipality during the AKP period were described in the Court of Accounts report as follows:

• Making expenditures outside the scope of its duties and responsibilities without permission from the Ministry of Interior.

• Undertaking the construction of the service building belonging to Bingöl Kiğı Municipality through a Council Decision without obtaining permission from the Ministry.

• Failing to register waste collectors and prevent unauthorised individuals from collecting waste.

• Operating car parks managed by the administration without a licence.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled ‘Bağımsız yargı’nın icraatları: Muhalefete sopa, AKP’ye destek, published in BirGün newspaper on May 29, 2025.