The agenda presented by the government hides the great ruin

Yaşar Aydın

We’ve been living under an agenda bombardment for months. Every day we’re faced with headlines like “Israel will attack, a grand game is unfolding in the Middle East, the Turkish century is beginning, a new constitution is needed, a commission has been formed, who’s in, who’s out, İmralı is good, Kandil is bad, will a trustee be appointed to CHP, when is the next operation against the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality.” The country is literally on fire, and yet these are the topics being talked about.

It is inconceivable that the agenda of a country ruled by the worst, most unsuccessful, most cruel, and most labor- and nature-hostile government of the last 100 years should be dominated by the above headlines. Still, it must be admitted that this picture is a success of the government. But we also know that those in the Palace are not the sole architects of this success. Even the Palace’s own entourage has admitted how much support imperial powers have given to this government. One way or another, politics and the country’s agenda revolve around the topics they determine. To use a football metaphor, the ball just won’t cross into Erdoğan’s half of the pitch.

THE SITUATION IS DIRE

The state of the country and what its people are talking about are very different from the headlines above. While the one-man regime enjoys the comfort zone created by Trump, 80 percent of the country is struggling for survival.

Education and healthcare have collapsed. The LGS scandal alone would be enough to topple a government in any other country. Inflation is out of control. In July, İstanbul saw the highest rate in the past 12 months.

Agriculture has been destroyed. Wheat, hazelnut, tea and potato producers are all crying out that they’re in ruins. Meanwhile, a single fig sells for 25 lira in markets. Children are growing up without knowing the taste of many fruits.

The strike, only weapon workers have is being banned by Erdoğan’s signature. Unions are being pressured to accept the figures proposed by the government. Civil servants are being offered a collective agreement that amounts to charity.

Imagine a country where one in every three people of working age is unemployed, and this figure exceeds 12 million. Every natural event turns into a disaster. Forests are destroyed by fires. The trees that survive the flames (including olive groves) fall prey to the government’s appetite for profit.

Soldiers are dying and their parents can’t even find out why. We’ve lost our children. In the last four years, the number of children dragged into crime has increased by 80 percent.

CHANGING COURSE

We won’t even start on the state of justice and the judiciary. In such a heavy atmosphere, the government continues to set the agenda. While Erdoğan tries to trap the opposition with operations targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, he also continues to push the “resolution process” narrative with the support of Bahçeli and Öcalan. It seems the ruling partners will continue on this path until there’s nothing left. This game can only be broken in one way: by aligning the path of politics with the people’s agenda, demands and goals.

CHP has managed to keep the opposition’s energy up to a certain level with its twice-weekly public meetings. But even CHP leaders now realise this is not enough and are seeking new ways forward.

Within the opposition, the education campaign led by the LEFT Party and the two rallies it held in Eastern Black Sea towns serve as guiding examples for such a search. It is clear that the opposition must proceed along a line of struggle built on the country’s urgent problems, not the government’s imposed agenda.

IF THIS IS A CROSSROADS...

For about a month, there has been a debate about the reconstruction of Turkey in the second century of the republic. The approaches of Trump and his spokespersons, as well as the assessments of Bahçeli, Erdoğan and Öcalan, are no coincidence. Turkey faces a power orientation centred on the Middle East, one that includes Erdoğan’s re-election.

Without recognising this and taking a stand against it, opposition is doomed to fail. On one hand, the fight to resolve the country’s real issues must intensify. On the other, the call for a new republic must be pursued head-to-head.

A line of opposition that increases the hope of the youth in their country, encourages women, boosts the resilience of producers and boldly brings workers to the fore can change the political climate entirely.

Every action through which the people express their demands has become a nightmare for the government. This is the Achilles’ heel of the one-man regime.

The starting point must be to shatter the agenda of this government that is used to designing politics from above and fears its own people.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İktidarın sunduğu gündem büyük yıkımı saklıyor: Oyun Cumhur’un sahasına yıkılmalı, published in BirGün newspaper on August 2, 2025.