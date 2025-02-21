The agricultural input price inflation in Turkey stands at 32.49%

Economy Service

TURKSTAT announced that agricultural input prices increased by 2.13% monthly and 32.49% annually in December. The institution released data for the Agricultural Input Price Index (Agricultural-IPI) for December 2024, showing that input prices rose by 2.13% compared to the previous month, 32.49% compared to the same month of the previous year, and 40.94% based on the 12-month average.

Among the main categories, the index for goods and services used in agriculture increased by 1.90% monthly, while the index for goods and services contributing to agricultural investment rose by 3.46%. Compared to the same month of the previous year, the index for goods and services used in agriculture increased by 30.62%, while the index for goods and services contributing to agricultural investment rose by 44.23%.

The highest annual increase was recorded in the seeds and planting materials category, with a 52.31% rise, while the highest monthly increase was in materials, which rose by 3.86%.

Source: Tarımsal girdi fiyatları enflasyonu yüzde 32,49