The aim is to manage poverty

Economy Service

The AKP government, which has imposed the cost of the crisis they created on millions of people who earn their living through labour, now aims to win the people's consent through ‘poverty management’. Just a month and a half into the new year, a series of AKP announcements caught the attention. Supporters, primarily President Erdoğan, Cabinet members and AKP members, lined up to announce ‘good news’. The economy, the most pressing issue for the public, emerged as the most important agenda item for the regime as it attempts to reinvent itself. Naturally, the ‘good news’ revealed the difficulties of making ends meet.

The AKP, which hands over public resources to its supporters and sells off the public's most valuable assets through privatisations, is preparing for the election with social assistance that does not serve the public interest. The appointment of Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek to the Cabinet as part of the AKP's election strategy and the IMF-style programme he implemented at breakneck speed upon taking office in June 2023 have crushed the people. The characteristic feature of IMF programmes, ‘austerity policies that suppress labour income,’ has led to millions being pushed further into hunger, misery and poverty.

Especially since 2024, when the crisis began to become increasingly apparent and official inflation peaked at 75.45%, the purchasing power of those who earn their living through labour has gone into negative territory. Citizens who start each year in debt, forced to live on wages and salaries that are insufficient to cover food expenses, have been condemned to a life of debt. Citizens' personal debts have multiplied, and high interest rates have compounded the burden of debt.

Successive announcements of good news have failed to alleviate poverty or remedy the crisis that has been created. Preparations have already begun for the early elections, which AKP Deputy Chairman Mustafa Elitaş has indicated will take place in 2027. News reports in media outlets such as Sabah, Türkiye and Anadolu Agency are creating the perception that ‘many good news items are on the way’.

THE SYSTEM OF MAKING PEOPLE DESPERATE FOR HELP

Finally, the recently announced ‘Income Supplement Support Programme’ will bring existing welfare benefits under one roof and give the impression of a new form of support. Meanwhile, the elderly, who are the most in need of assistance, are being placated with the promise that ‘no one will receive the lowest pension.’ According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), nearly half of social protection assistance and 74.2% of cash assistance is provided to pensioners and the elderly.

Although it is stated that ‘there will be no minimum monthly pension,’ it is unclear whether this will be achieved through the Income-Supplementing Family Support System (GETAD). According to the conditions of GETAD, which focuses on aid rather than the reward for labour, pensioners and the elderly receiving the minimum monthly pension are being pushed into a system where they cannot survive without aid.

THE RULING PARTY MEDIA LINES UP

Due to the lowest pension being below the poverty line and the number of recipients approaching 5 million TL, millions of pensioners are demanding an adjustment to their pensions. However, the ruling party has not yet responded to the pensioners' demands. A report on ATV News yesterday suggested that a change to the lowest pension scheme is on the agenda. It was reported that this formula would be a flat-rate increase.

It was stated that a new model is being worked on to close the gap between pension payments. Speaking on this issue, Faruk Erdem, Editor-in-Chief of Takvim Newspaper, said, "While SSK and BAĞ-KUR pensioners received a little over 12, civil servant pensioners received an increase of over 18. An adjustment rate could be determined to eliminate this difference, or all retirees could enter into a collective agreement. Since the update coefficient changes every year, it must be made fixed.‘

The government, which has created debt, boasted about ’facilitating" it. Instead of a solution to credit card debt, limit restrictions were announced.

The aim of the credit amnesty, which is being rolled out in a planned manner and is claimed to be included in the 12th judicial package, is to consolidate political support by offering indebted tradespeople the opportunity to become acceptable economic actors in the eyes of the government once again. Instead of a permanent solution for merchants with a commercial debt balance of 3.552 trillion lira, ‘closure loans’ that will reinforce indebtedness are also being offered as a solution.

One such announcement was the amnesty on Social Security Institution (SGK) premium debts. The Ministry of Labour and Social Security announced last week that the 10 per cent down payment requirement for deferring and instalment plans for SGK premium debts had been removed. Minister Işıkhan stated, ‘This regulation facilitates debt payments and supports our citizens.’

Another piece of good news announced by Minister Işıkhan, hosting employers at the protocol, was the GÜÇ project, which will exploit young labour as cheap labour. In his speech at the project launch, AKP President Tayyip Erdoğan addressed young people, saying, "If you work hard and nurture your determination with perseverance, you will achieve success. Mercy is the result of hardship, its fruit. There is no mercy without hardship.‘ The programme aims to create the illusion of improvement in the labour market by establishing a system that will cause young people to work for wages called ’pocket money."

AGAINST THE CHARITY SYSTEM

The system, which aims to manage poverty by announcing aid and good news, is clearly an election investment. The government, which has lost public support and is facing a deepening crisis in all areas, particularly the economy, wants to rebuild its existence through short-term relief measures. These strategies aim not to eliminate poverty but to keep it under control. Thus, while economic hardship is sought to be converted into political allegiance, public resources are distributed through a ‘charity system’ rather than a social rights approach. However, all these steps have no meaning for the workers and pensioners raising their voices in the squares, factories, workshops and warehouses. Millions continue to show that they are determined not to abandon their areas of action in the face of attempts to discipline them with hunger.

***

NEW PACKAGING FOUND FOR SOCIETAL AID

Preparations have begun for the new social support model that the AKP plans to implement under the name ‘Income-Supplementing Family Support System’ (GETAD). Health, fuel, food, education and rent will be combined under the GETAD umbrella.

AKP Deputy Group Chairman Muhammet Emin Akbaşoğlu's announcement last week, without providing details, revealed the plans. Throughout the year, in selected pilot regions, households with a monthly income below the minimum wage will receive aid to supplement this amount. It was stated that the programme will be implemented in pilot cities in 2026 and throughout the country in 2027. According to reports in pro-government media, the content of the aid will vary by city. Introducing the system, AKP member Akbaşoğlu said, ‘We will hopefully implement our income-boosting, income-supplementing social support package, which we call GETAD, aimed particularly at our pensioners and the entire social sector, and we will further increase our people's purchasing power.’

However, the actual aid is far from boosting purchasing power or providing a solution to poverty. The application requirements will include no one in the household working, income being below the minimum wage, and ‘the need being identified.’ If the household income is below the current minimum wage of 28,075 lira, the aid will be proportional to this amount.

Rent and heating allowances will also be prominent, depending on the region. All this means that existing welfare benefits will be combined under a single name. When announcing the matter, Deputy President Cevdet Yılmaz of the AKP said, ‘The allowances will not discourage people from entering the labour market.’ Households receiving GETAD will also be required to find work. The prevalence of the minimum wage will mean that if a member of an income-less household starts working for this wage, the same amount of aid will be cut. This move by the government, indexed to the minimum wage below the poverty line, will cause households to go hungry.

The AKP government, with the support introduced under the name of ‘citizenship allowance’ but which has no potential to create a basic income for citizens, aims to make people forget the hunger it has created. Existing and distributed aid is being presented as ‘good news’ under the new name of ‘structural reform’.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Amaç yoksulluğu yönetmek, published in BirGün newspaper on February 11, 2026.