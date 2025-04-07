The AKP’s worst nightmare: Street movements

The last quarter-century in Turkey has been marked by tensions arising from the transition to an Islamist fascist regime. Yet every phase of this process has also seen significant resistance against it.

The rise to power of AKP in 2002 occurred within the framework of the United States’ Greater Middle East Initiative. Transforming Turkey into an Islamist regime was part of this plan. A parallel goal was to accelerate the previously sporadic neoliberal transformation. In its early years, the AKP took radical steps to commercialise all sectors from education to health and liquidate public assets through privatisation, aligning with the programme prepared earlier by the IMF and supported by international capital. One of the most sustained lines of resistance to the AKP has developed in response to these changes. The struggles against privatisation eventually extended to the TEKEL workers, while long-standing opposition to changes in healthcare and education became key elements of this resistance. Similarly, ongoing struggles against the plundering of nature and the destruction of agricultural land continue along this same line.

∗∗∗

The most important of these struggles undoubtedly took shape around the regime’s critical turning points. From the Ergenekon operations to the 2010 referendum, the first rupture occurred amid a fragmentation of the left and social opposition, with progressive forces rallying around the "no" front.

Following this referendum, the first attempt to institutionalise Islamist fascism via a presidential system came to the fore, and the protests that culminated in the Gezi uprising developed as a unified emotional response to halt it. After Gezi, a movement rooted in unified opposition organised to resist the transition to the one-man regime with the 2017 referendum. This included boycotts for scientific and secular education and mobilisation of the "no" wave under the state of emergency. Even after the transition to the one-man regime, elections and other social struggles became arenas for continued resistance, all aimed at overturning the regime.

∗∗∗

In recent times, this struggle has increasingly taken the form of a fight for survival against widespread poverty and unemployment. Workers’ strikes and rights movements, retirees’ demands for a dignified life, and farmers’ uprisings all reflect the public's reaction to the imposed misery. Throughout almost every phase of the struggle against AKP, two of the most powerful driving forces have been the youth and women. We are now seeing the youth take to the streets, enraged at the theft of their labour through deceit, the devaluation of their hard-earned degrees, and the imposition of religious oppression on their lives. Women have long been key protagonists in this struggle, and their mass and widespread actions on the last 8 March served as a flare for the mobilisations to come.

∗∗∗

All these struggles are now moving towards a final confrontation with the Islamist regime. Once again, it has become clear that the violence of a government holding all state apparatuses of repression can only be counterbalanced by a unified opposition. As long as the opposition grows, prevents fragmentation, and builds broader unity, it is clear that the one-man regime cannot survive.

The history of struggle in this country, including the resistance of the past quarter-century, continues to be the strongest guarantee of this.

WOMEN WHO DO NOT STAY SILENT, DO NOT FEAR, DO NOT OBEY

For women, the years of AKP rule were to be years of both drastic loss of rights and great struggles and resistances. In the first years of AKP's rule, hopes for democratisation framed around the “headscarf ban” gave way to practices that confirmed warnings of an Islamist backlash targeting women’s equality and freedom. Women began uniting around demands for secularism, freedom, and equality.

One of the first moves of the AKP government to target women's freedoms and earned rights would be the attempt in 2012 to legislate to ban abortion, which started with the statement ‘abortion is murder’ by Tayyip Erdoğan, the prime minister of the time. This attempt, which was met with a great backlash from women's organisations, would lead to mass protests for the right to abortion across the country and and marked a turning point in the struggle against AKP’s policies.

Especially after the Gezi Resistance and its aftermath, there would be more protests in which women and LGBTI+s voiced their demands for equality and freedom more loudly, and especially the demands voiced by young women would be brought to the agenda of the social opposition.

The great social backlash following the brutal femicide of Özgecan Aslan would draw attention to the increasing number of femicides, the causes of femicides, especially the reactionary attempts at transformation, the consequences of the government's discourse and practices, would be brought to the agenda, and an intense public opinion would be formed on the ‘politicisation of femicides’.

After 2015, as the level of violence and oppression increased and the social opposition was crushed under great pressure, the ‘İstanbul Feminist Night Marches’, which turned into a gathering point and rebellion of thousands of women, especially in Taksim, which had become the centre of the bans, would continue throughout the country. From 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to 8 March, International Women’s Day, women filled the streets in every instance of femicide, government threat, or societal injustice. Their insistence on occupying public space, even when such acts were criminalised, became a source of hope for all sectors of society.

Especially with the revelation of the child abuse scandal in the Ensar Foundation, the reactionary and sexist policies of the AKP, which were also carried out by the religious sects and organisations, were to become the main agenda of the protests that spread across the country.

By 2017, unlike in the 2010 referendum, women would come together around big ‘no’ campaigns. In the 2017 referendum, which became an important agenda of March 8 and women's organisations, women who expressed that women's freedoms, rights to exist, and earned rights would further regress under a reactionary and sexist one-man regime would take ‘no’ to the streets. Although the result was a “yes,” the loss of rights accelerated.

The İstanbul Convention, which holds not only the perpetrator responsible for combating violence against women but also the authorities who fail to fulfil their duty of prevention and protection, and which contains important achievements on the prevention of violence, would be the first target. In 2021, the struggles that lasted until the convention was cancelled overnight with Erdoğan's signature would be met with reactions from all over the country following the withdrawal from the convention, and the demand to return to the convention and to actually implement its terms would turn into a demand embraced by political parties and democratic mass organisations.

During these years, violence against women became a societal wound. Reactionary policies even targeted the Civil Code, aiming at the very fabric of women’s lives. Yet the struggle for freedom, equality, and secularism intensified, and despite all oppression and bans, the voice of millions of women has carried on into the present day.

∗∗∗

REVOLTS AGAINST AKP (2002-2017)

Turkey's last quarter-century has been characterised by the tensions created by the transition to political Islamist fascism, it has also been the scene of significant struggles against it at every stage of this period.

2007: REPUBLIC RALLIES

In 2007, the first of the Republic rallies was held in Ankara on 14 April. Approximately one million people attended the rallies. On 29 April, the rallies continued in İstanbul Çağlayan, followed by Manisa and Çanakkale, and concluded in İzmir on 5 May.

The Republic Rallies were organised in the midst of the Presidential election tensions.

The presidential elections to be held after the expiry of Ahmet Necdet Sezer's term of office created a serious tension in politics.

The question of who would ascend to Çankaya Palace became central to the internal power struggle within the state. The debate centred around Abdullah Gül's candidacy could have ended with the AKP consolidating its power with 46 % of the votes at the end of a period that would lead to early elections after a tension marked by the 367 votes debate. Before the early elections, the AKP could not find the 367-quorum required for the presidency, but with the support of the MHP, which had been excluded from parliament in the 2002 elections, the AKP was able to exceed the 367 threshold and have Abdullah Gül elected as President.

Although the Republic Rallies were primarily organised by figures from the old state establishment and triggered some hesitation among progressive and left-wing circles, they ultimately served as a channel for growing public opposition to the Islamist government. More importantly, however, these rallies (independently of their organisers) became a platform for the accumulated reaction against the political Islamist government. The general political demand and direction of the rallies was the demand for secularism and the direction of ‘Neither the US nor the EU, Fully Independent Turkey’. This first big wave of objections was an expression of the reaction accumulated within the society.

2009: ANTI-IMF PROTESTS

In 2008, the global recession reached Turkey. The AKP's economic model based on privatisation and hot money plunged the country into economic stagnation. While AKP suffered its first major loss of votes in the local elections, the social opposition started to struggle for their rights against poverty and destitution. A symbolic event of that period was the shoe that BirGün newspaper editor Selçuk Özbek threw at the IMF president. In September 2009, IMF President Dominique Strauss-Kahn's visit to Turkey was the scene of protests. On 1 October 2009, during a conference at Bilgi University, Youth Opposition member and BirGün employee Selçuk Özbek threw a shoe at the IMF President. Özbek, along with fellow protester Zeynep Çatalkaya, who joined the protest with a banner were detained. They were released later in the day as Kahn did not press charges. Prime Minister Tayyip Erdoğan said at the time that he found the act of throwing a shoe at the IMF President outrageous and said, ‘It is not possible to tolerate it'. It is known that IMF policies impose privatisation, austerity and the abandonment of public sector production under the name of strict monetary policy at the expense of lending to countries.

2009: TEKEL AND THE RESISTANCE OF LABOUR

After coming to power, AKP has tried to fully implement the neoliberal exploitation policies of international capital. One of the most important steps was the aggressive implementation of privatisation. While public accumulations were liquidated through privatisations in every field, TEKEL was one of them. While TEKEL was sold to British American Tobacco, at the same time hundreds of thousands of workers were stripped of their rights.

TEKEL workers’ struggle took another dimension when they went to Ankara on 15 December 2009. The workers gathered in Sıhhiye in Ankara to defend their right to secure labour and attempted to be heard. Faced with police intervention in the cold December days of Ankara, the workers did not give up. Starting in front of the Türk-İş (Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions) building on Sakarya Street, they set up tents along Sakarya Street and the resistance took on another level.

TEKEL workers resisted on Sakarya Street in Kızılay, in the heart of Ankara, for 78 uninterrupted days without moving their tents. For 78 days, TEKEL workers became the centre of the struggle. All workers resisting against privatisation and the taking away of workers' rights united in the TEKEL struggle and tried to defend their own rights. The social opposition and the leftist movement united with this resistance of TEKEL workers and became a part of this struggle for 78 days. One of the unique aspects of the TEKEL resistance is that not only was it an encounter ground for the left and the labour movement, but it also became a ground for the joint struggle of the youth movements with the workers. The 78-day protest concluded with gains for the workers and left a lasting legacy as a model of urban occupation-based resistance for social opposition.

2009: HPPS AND FELLOWSHIP OF RIVERS

One of the main fronts where attacks have intensified under AKP rule is the plunder of nature. One of the first barricades against the ruthless attacks on all natural treasures such as rivers, forests and coasts was built on the defence of rivers. Against the (still ongoing) wave of attacks aimed at transferring all the rivers in the Black Sea to the sovereignty of corporations with HPPs (hydroelectric power plants), a resistance emerged at almost every river head.

This struggle was later transformed into the Fellowship of the Rivers as a united platform of struggle to unite the resistance of the rivers. In a sense, the Fellowship of the Rivers, which created an experience on the united and coordinated continuation of the ecological struggle, became an important experience for all kinds of looting from mines to coasts. After the HPPs, one of the areas where this struggle intensified the most was the struggle against the GPPs (Geothermal power plants) built on agricultural land, especially in the Aegean region, and against the mines that will extend from one end of the country to the other, from the Black Sea to the Kaz Mountains. Today, mines continue to be one of the most important issues, and the struggles in these areas continue.

2010: REFERENDUM AND THE NO FRONT

The 2010 constitutional referendum was one of the most important breaking points in the transition to political Islamist fascism. In that period, the opposition movement was also fragmented with illusions of democracy, and it was a period in which the AKP attempted to create legitimacy and support from the left. The ground of ‘not enough but yes’ created by the liberals supported by the government was turned into the centre of the rulers' attack on the left. While the left movement, with all its past, was trying to be labelled with pro-coup, saying no to the constitutional amendment was also tried to be labelled as a reflection of the pro-coup approach.

The Kurdish movement adopted a boycott attitude, which would mean indirect support for the constitutional amendment. Under these conditions, the socialist movement formed a no front with ÖDP, EMEP, TKP and Halkevleri and fought together in the referendum. This ‘No’ line had an impact that would later determine the line of struggle of the entire left and social opposition.

2010, 2011, 2012: UNIVERSITIES RISE UP

In 23 years of AKP rule, one of the longest-lasting points of resistance has been the student movement. Starting in 2010, the wave of anti-government rebellion that began in high schools and universities grew in waves despite the oppression of university administrations and police violence and grew into one of the key elements behind the Gezi resistance.

The AKP's gradual takeover of state institutions and its increasingly reckless authoritarianism, the imposition of its political Islamist agenda on the daily lives of millions of people, and the neoliberal programme that made the youth economically fragile and futureless were among the main reasons for the rebellion on the campuses.

One of the first united reactions of the youth against the AKP was the Dolmabahçe protests. Erdoğan's Dolmabahçe meeting with rectors in 2010 was the first major objection of university youth against the AKP government.

The Dolmabahçe demonstration was followed by protests against AKP politicians at Middle East Technical University and Ankara University. The Prime Minister of the time, Erdoğan, visited METU twice in a row in 2011 and 2012, and was welcomed by mass protests both times.

In 2011, students greeted Erdoğan's arrival with the ‘We rebell’ protest. In 2012, Erdoğan, who entered the university with 8 TOMAs and more than 3 thousand riot police, was confronted with a much more crowded and massive protest. Thousands of students resisted against the disproportionate police violence for hours on the university campus. In the following days, both students and faculty members responded unitedly to the police attack at the university, organising a demonstration with the participation of more than 10 thousand students, which went down in history as ‘METU Uprising’. Students organised solidarity protests at Galatasaray, Mimar Sinan, Istanbul Universities and many other campuses, and the offices of rectors who condemned METU were occupied. In a sense, the ‘METU Uprising’ was one of the protests in which the footsteps of Gezi were heard the most with the unification of the youth in opposition to the AKP, its mass mobilisation and its resistance against police violence.

The youth's opposition to the government was not limited to campuses. The AKP-Fethullahist alliance had stolen the questions of the KPSS (Public Personnel Selection Exam) in 2010, and in 2011 the answers to the university entrance exam YGS (Higher Education Entrance Exams) had been encrypted. After the YGS scandal was revealed, high school students all over Turkey took to the streets and protested against the scandal. In many provinces, protests were organised in front of Fethullahist-affiliated tutoring centres. High school students stood up in thousands to defend their future against the occupation of the universities they have been dreaming of and studying for years by the AKP and Fethullahist cadres, as well as the government's cadre organisation and corruption. No matter how much the government lies, it could not erase the encryption scandal from the memories. The architect of the 2010 and 2011 scandals, Ali Demir, the head of Student Selection and Placement Centre (ÖSYM), who was also supported by the AKP at the time, was convicted after 15 July for his ties with the Fethullahist organisation and for violations in the exams.

2012: PROTESTS AGAINST 4+4+4

One of the most critical turning points in the AKP's reactionary education policies was the implementation of the 4+4+4 project. The change in the system, which was opposed by all social opposition organisations on the grounds that it would pave the way for child brides and apprenticeships as well as increasing Imam Hatip schools and, in the words of Erdoğan, the Prime Minister of the time, a ‘religious generation’, was protested in March 2012 in Ankara with the participation of thousands of people. Various vocational organisations, NGOs and left-socialist parties took part in the demonstration led by Eğitim-Sen (Education and Science Workers' Union). The demonstration started with the slogans “AKP, hands off my school” and continued despite police barricades and attacks. The AKP's system changes in education, which aim at Islamist and market-oriented transformation, has remained to be one of the most important agendas of struggle for the social opposition over the years.

2013: JUNE RESISTANCE

One of the most important resistances against the AKP government was undoubtedly the June 2013 resistance. The struggle that started in İstanbul against the AKP's decision to plunder Gezi Park turned into a broad resistance against the AKP and spread all over the country.

This resistance took place at a time when the political Islamist regime, which had seized critical fields of the state, especially the judiciary, with the 2010 referendum, was heading towards institutionalisation with the aim of transition to a presidential regime. The main motivation of the people's resistance was precisely to stop this transition, as well as the call for a united opposition that it generated in the aftermath. The Gezi resistance was not only a mass movement but also the first mass objection of a generation of youth against the violation of their lifestyles and the stolen future.

2016: CERATTEPE RESISTANCE

One of the most symbolic environmental struggles in Turkey was the Cerattepe Resistance that started in 2015. The AKP’s neoliberal, profit-driven destruction of nature has over the years become a major source of public resistance.

In Cerattepe, Mehmet Cengiz, one of the leading members of the AKP's mob fuelled by profit, took action for mining activities despite the public opinion against the massacre of nature in the Cerattepe region of Artvin. Thousands of activists and socialists from all over the country, especially the people of Artvin, kept watch in the region for a year to protect the nature and villages of Cerattepe. After a year, in February 2016, under the pressure of the government, the watch area was tried to be dispersed with tanks and detentions. Although there was a state of emergency throughout the country, a second state of emergency was declared in Artvin with more than a year of protest bans. With intense police attacks, Artvin was tried to be opened to Cengiz's occupation. As a matter of fact, the first step of the mining activity was the slaughter of trees and animals due to the poisoned water. While the people of Artvin continued their protests and resistance after 2016, the mining, which took place under the protection of the gendarmerie, epitomised the AKP government's hostility to the people and the country.

2017: THE NO WAVE

The bloody period between 7 June elections to 1 November opened the door to a new era. This threshold, where the MHP and AKP alliance was established, was followed by the coup attempt of 15 July, and the country entered a direction that would lead to a one-man regime. In the chaos created by the bombings, the struggle against the constitutional referendum, which was imposed under the state of emergency declared after the coup attempt, was organised as a wave of no. During this period, in an environment where the social opposition retreated and everyone was tried to be kept under pressure under the State of Emergency, the NO wave rose on the United June Movement (Birleşik Haziran Hareketi).

Following the announcement of the referendum, the United June Movement first organised a rally in Kartal, İstanbul, and then launched a campaign titled ‘1 Million Letters’ and became the pioneer of No. This movement broke the ice of society and the social opposition, enabling the No struggle to spread to the furthest parts of the country. The No struggle was defeated by the Council of Supreme Board of Elections (YSK)'s trick of counting unsealed votes. Of course, because of the surrender of the opposition parties of the time.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled İktidarın korkulu rüyası: Sokak hareketleri, published in BirGün newspaper on April 6, 2025.