The American order from the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean

İbrahim Varlı

The remarks made by Tom Barrack, the US Special Representative for Turkey and Syria, at a forum in Bahrain on 1 November were a clear admission of the imperialist design in the Middle East: "The President (Trump) has changed the entire chessboard. You see this everywhere. Turkey and Israel will not go to war. You will see cooperation – alignment – from the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean."

The alignment Barrack, who shuttles around the region like a Middle Eastern sheriff, refers to is gradually taking shape. Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Somaliland, the Caucasus... The list goes on.

This cooperation, mentioned by the US ‘special envoy’ who, since 7 October 2023, has been working with Israel and with the support of political Islamists to shape the Middle East, is an outcome of the Expanded Greater Middle East Project (GBOP).

THE EXPANDED GREATER MIDDLE EAST PROJECT

This bloody project, stretching from Syria to Iran, from Gaza to Lebanon, is not new; it was designed in the early 2000s. It was first served up as the Greater Middle East Project, then as the Expanded Greater Middle East Project.

The expanded project covers a vast geography stretching from the Elburz Mountains to the Horn of Africa, from the Hindu Kush to the Atlas Mountains, i.e. from Iran to Somalia, from Pakistan to Morocco.

The aim is to bring about wholesale transformation across this entire region in line with US-Israeli interests. The US infiltrating the South Caucasus to establish the Trump Corridor between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Israel recognising Somaliland, and the destruction of Gaza are all steps in this process.

AFGHANISTAN IN THE MIDDLE EAST; SYRIA

There were three pivotal countries in the American-led project: Syria, Libya and Iran. All three countries formed a barrier in front of the Israeli and American order. Libya and Syria were destroyed from within. The remnants of Al-Qaeda, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), were brought to power in Syria, and a fragmented Libya was turned into a headquarters for ISIS and Al-Qaeda elements.

Syria was particularly critical in Middle Eastern geopolitics. On 8 December 2024, HTS entered Damascus and seized control of the country, fundamentally changing the equation. Following a year of tension with the Kurds, as of yesterday, the HTS regime has gained control over the entire country.

In line with the agreement between the SDF and the HTS regime in Damascus, the Kurds were granted partial rights and integrated into the central structure. Kurdish leader Ilham Ahmed's thanks to the US and France and Barrack's assessment of the agreement as a ‘profound and historic turning point’ complement each other. The imperial powers that handed Afghanistan over to the Taliban have now gifted Syria to HTŞ. The remnants of Al Qaeda have also given their ‘assurance’ that they will follow in the footsteps of the Taliban without delay, imposing a ban on makeup.

IRAN: THE BREAKING POINT OF THE GBOP

Iran, the main artery of the Greater Middle East Project, is facing a major siege. Without Iran being pushed back or brought to its knees, the ‘new Middle East order’ that the US and Israel have been building step by step since 7 October 2023 cannot hold or function.

Iran in its current state is a factor that feeds the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Palestinian resistance organisations.

The US and Israel are seeking to crush Iran and Shiite geopolitics to ensure their bloody order meets no resistance.

Trump's decision to don the mantle of ‘champion of democracy’ by using the protests in the country as a pretext is not the result of a love of ‘democracy and freedom,’ but rather the product of imperial plans.

WHY IS THE US TARGETING IRAN?

- To take Iran down: Iran is currently the only power in the Middle East that stands up to US regional policies and Israel. It is the patron of Palestine and an influential, important power in the region through structures such as the Houthis, Hamas, Hezbollah and Hashd al-Shaabi.

- To roll back Shia influence: In the sectarian geopolitical struggle in the Middle East, Iran is the central force of Shia geopolitics. It is in serious conflict with the Sunni Gulf Arab monarchies. The Shias in Bahrain, Iraq and Lebanon, and the Zaidis in Yemen and Saudi Arabia are elements in this struggle for influence. Although Iran lost ground in Syria in the last year, its sphere of influence there could regain strength.

-Integrating it into the neoliberal system: Another concern of American imperialism is to integrate Iran into neoliberal domination as quickly as possible. Although Iran is a country where neoliberal-capitalist policies are implemented, it has not been integrated into the ‘neoliberal’ market at a sufficient pace from the capitalist system's perspective. For unbridled neoliberal exploitation, Iran must be ‘conquered’.

-Seizing energy resources: Iran is an energy-rich country. Its underground and surface resources have enormous potential. The size of the oil and gas reserves and rare earth elements here is appetising to Western imperialism.

-Opening up to Eurasia: Geographically, Iran is also a gateway to Eurasia for Western imperialism. Unable to overcome the Russian barrier to the north, the US is attempting to infiltrate Eurasia through the central corridor. With the overthrow of Iran, the US will have overcome perhaps the last barrier to China.

FROM AFGHANISTAN TO LIBYA AND SYRIA

The 12-day war that began on 13 June with Israel's attack on Iran, in which the US was also involved, was only one phase. Now, the second act of the war is about to be staged. While Washington and Tel Aviv prepare for an all-out attack, it is clear that the issue is not just Iran, but, as Barrack stated, ‘the construction of an American order stretching from the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean.’

As countries from Afghanistan to Libya and Syria are handed over one by one to fundamentalist actors, the Greater Middle East is being drenched in blood and tears.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Hazar’dan Akdeniz’e Amerikan düzeni, published in BirGün newspaper on January 31, 2026.