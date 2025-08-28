The antidote to reaction is to win secularism

While the government tries to establish a political Islamist regime, it imprisons society in a spiral of reaction from top to bottom.

The endless scandalous fatwas of the Diyanet remain on the agenda, while education, health, bureaucracy, and social life are being reshaped with conservatism that ignores women. The government, providing all kinds of support to religious orders and communities, has declared war on the progressive values of the Republic and is trying to wipe out even the crumbs of secularism.

Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin makes even coeducation a matter of debate while stressing that protocols with religious orders and communities will continue to be signed. Members of IBDA-C raid the offices of LeMan magazine in front of the police. Reactionary foundations and associations gathered under the pretext of supporting Palestine wave caliphate flags and chant sharia slogans. The regime is trying to build the conservative mass it desires through social engineering.

NO ROOM FOR PASSIVITY

Sharing her views with BirGün, Lawyer Selin Nakıpoğlu made the following assessment: “The policies pursued by the political power in our country for a long time are based on the effort to reshape society with religious codes. I would summarise this process under three headings:

1. Control of the cultural sphere: Direct pressures are increasing on art, the press, humour, and the world of ideas. The raid on LeMan magazine and the passive stance of the police is not only an ‘attack’ but a message given to society with the tacit approval of the state.

2. Education: The Ministry of National Education signing protocols with religious orders and communities is not only against the constitutional principle of secularism, it is an attempt to shape future generations with religious dogmas. Bringing coeducation into question directly targets the modern citizenship idea based on gender equality.

3. Daily life: As in the example of the doctor in Konya, religious standards infiltrating individual spheres, especially through the sermons of the Directorate of Religious Affairs, cause citizenship rights to be arbitrarily applied. A woman being refused treatment because of her clothing shows that the aim is to make “faith norms” prevail over law and ethics, not the individual.

Secularism is the strongest antidote against this siege. Because secularism guarantees the impartiality of the state, it ensures that no one is discriminated against because of their faith or non-faith. It protects the rights of women and children and restrains the sexist order shaped by religious dogmas. The reactionary siege in Turkey is the step-by-step institutionalisation of a political Islamist regime. The strongest line of resistance against this is secularism, but secularism must live not as a passive defence, but as an active democratic struggle programme.”

We can summarise the last few weeks as follows:

• An AKP municipality imposed a condition of 1 kilometre distance between men and women. It was said that the AKP-run Konya Metropolitan Municipality would host guests in separate hotels for men and women for a workshop, with a condition that the hotels must be 1 kilometre apart.

• At Konya Meram State Hospital, ophthalmologist Dr Hasan Hüseyin Uysal refused to examine a woman because of her clothing. He told the patient “I do not examine exhibitionists.” The woman reacted by saying “You cannot call me an exhibitionist.” Uysal replied “I will not examine you, please leave.” The Provincial Health Directorate reported that the patient was examined by another doctor and that an investigation had been launched. Images of the incident on social media caused outrage, while Uysal’s scandalous statements about child marriage and women’s clothing also came to light. Uysal, who is also Konya Provincial Chair of IHH, had previously argued in posts that 13-year-old children could marry. He had written “If she wants to marry of her own will, should no one object to 13 years old?” He had also targeted women’s clothing in many posts. In 2022 he wrote, “Types with bare bellies, half of their breasts, and bare shoulders have emerged. Isn’t this exhibition the road to selling the body? Concubines were not covered, are these concubines?”

• In its Friday sermon of 15 August 2025, the Directorate of Religious Affairs dealt with the concept of “kul hakkı” (violation of rights) and its words on inheritance distribution drew the reaction of women’s organisations. The sermon said “Changing the inheritance measure set by Almighty Lord without mutual consent is against divine justice. Therefore, depriving daughters of inheritance or daughters not being content with the share decreed by God is a violation of rights.” Women’s organisations described the statement “daughters not being content with the share decreed by God” as an open attack on women’s equal citizenship rights.

• In its Friday sermon of 2 August, the Diyanet also targeted women’s bodies and lifestyles, declaring freedom of clothing “haram.” The sermon, read in mosques in 81 cities, said short clothing “violates God’s command” and added “Everyone who remains silent in the face of the violation of morality and decency is under a heavy responsibility.” It accused the fashion sector, designers, and some media of encouraging nudity and demeaning covering, claiming “Wearing short and transparent clothes, wherever and for whatever purpose, is a violation of God’s command to cover, it is haram.”

• Turgut Özal Anatolian High School in Düzce published an 18-article list of rules for new students. The rules included discriminatory items against female students. According to the list, a girl cannot sit next to the driver in the service bus; if there is no space in the back seat, she must travel standing even if the front seat is empty. In the canteen queue, girls cannot stand in the same line as boys.

• In Ankara’s Çankaya district, a “girls’ middle school” is being opened. CHP MP Murat Emir reacted, saying “According to the Basic Law of National Education, coeducation is essential.”

• Zeytinli Rock Festival, one of Turkey’s largest music events, has been banned again. The Regional Administrative Court annulled the stay of execution ruling regarding the festival. It had been banned by the Sarıyer District Governorship.

• Members of the jihadist terrorist organisation Büyük Doğu Akıncıları Cephesi (IBDA-C), who attacked a girls’ dormitory during the Saraçhane protests and later the LeMan magazine building, made a call for sharia using the Konya abuse case as a pretext.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Gericiliğin panzehri laikliği kazanmak, published in BirGün newspaper on August 28, 2025.