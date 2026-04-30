The army of 13 million ignored by the government

Havva Gümüşkaya

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) has shared the labour force data for the March 2026 period with the public.

Although it is claimed that there has been a decline in unemployment rates according to official figures, the broad-defined unemployment data referred to as "labour underutilisation" has exposed the deep crisis in working life and the struggle for survival in all its starkness. When those who have lost hope of finding a job, the underemployed, and potential labour force figures are included, the unemployment rate has once again surged above the 30% band, breaking a new record.

THE LIE WITHIN OFFICIAL DATA

According to TurkStat’s monthly labour force statistics, the number of unemployed persons aged 15 and over decreased by 96,000 in March compared to the previous month, falling to 2,873,000. In light of this data, the official narrow-defined unemployment rate was recorded at 8.1%, with a decrease of 0.3 percentage points. The number of employed persons increased by 226,000 compared to the previous month, reaching 32,425,000, while the employment rate was recorded at 48.5%.

However, this "rosy picture" was shattered by the labour underutilisation rates within TurkStat’s own data. The broad-defined unemployment rate consisting of time-related underemployment, potential labour force, and the unemployed skyrocketed to 31.5% in March. This figure signifies a return to the historic peak last seen in June 2025. The widening gap between narrow-defined and broad-defined unemployment is considered a sign of a structural crisis.

REACHED 13 MILLION

Calculations made by DİSK-AR (Research Centre of the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey) reveal the gravity of the situation more clearly. The number of broad-defined unemployed has increased by 1,185,000 in the last year, reaching a total of 12,850,000 people. The fundamental reason for this massive increase is the explosion in the number of hopeless individuals who have given up looking for work but are ready to work, and those working fewer than 40 hours a week who wish to work more.

According to the data, the number of "time-related underemployed" those working fewer than 40 hours a week and seeking a full-time job for economic reasons rose from 3.5 million to 4.5 million in the last year. This increase of 1,077,000 people proves that employees cannot make ends meet with their current income and are in need of additional work or longer shifts. On the other hand, the number of the "potential labour force"—those ready to work but not actively seeking a job—has exceeded 5.4 million.

UNEMPLOYMENT FUND BEING PLUNDERED

While the bill for the economic crisis is being picked up by the unemployed, social state protection is also failing. According to İŞKUR’s (Turkish Employment Agency) Unemployment Insurance Bulletin for March 2026, the number of people able to benefit from unemployment benefits remained limited to only 526,826.

In an environment where the official number of unemployed is 2.8 million, only 18.3% of the unemployed could benefit from this allowance. The remaining 2.3 million unemployed, meaning 8 out of every 10 are struggling to survive without any income support. The strict eligibility criteria of the Unemployment Insurance Fund bring with them criticisms that the fund has drifted away from its original purpose.

FOOD INFLATION AT FULL THROTTLE

This devastation in working life is accompanied by the fire in the kitchen. According to data from the Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkey (TEPAV), food inflation, which had stagnated in March, went on the offensive again in April. Monthly food inflation in April was calculated at 3.59%, while annual food inflation reached 34.3%.

Aside from fresh products, the rise in prices for fish, vinegar, and chicken meat was notable. In this period where unemployment is breaking records and workers are struggling with underemployment, access to basic foodstuffs is becoming more difficult every day. Turkey is experiencing one of the most challenging periods of 2026, caught in the pincer of rising unemployment on one side and uncontrollable inflation on the other.

Price increases, particularly in the fresh fruit and vegetable group, were staggering.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İktidarın görmediği 13 milyonluk ordu, published in BirGün newspaper on April 30, 2026.