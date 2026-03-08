The authoritarian regime's desire for submissive women

Sarya Toprak

As reactionary policies based on discourses such as “family values,” “nature,” or “social order” gain momentum, women's presence in the public sphere and their acquired rights are being called into question. Women's demands for equality and freedom are being targeted because they challenge not only the social gender order but also the hierarchical power relations on which authoritarian politics are based.

According to Prof. Dr. Fatmagül Berktay, in the climate of uncertainty created by economic and political crises, those in power can turn women and demands for gender equality into scapegoats in order to channel social anger elsewhere. In this process, the discourse of “family” and traditional gender roles become important tools for both reestablishing the patriarchal order and promoting the ideal of the obedient citizen.

Berktay also draws attention to the link between secularism debates and gender policies, reminding us that the secular legal order provides a fundamental basis for women to exist as individuals and citizens. In our interview with Prof. Dr. Fatmagül Berktay, we discussed the relationship between gender opposition and authoritarian politics, the rise of male violence in Turkey, and how a feminist defense of secularism can be established.

Why does gender opposition particularly emerge during periods of strengthening authoritarian tendencies?

Today, right-wing populist authoritarianism, militarism, and nationalism have risen to unprecedented levels worldwide. We are living in a period of profound uncertainty and instability; the old world, old patterns, and with them the old patriarchal bargains between genders are collapsing, women are gaining strength and beginning to challenge more. Religious and non-religious power holders, seeking to cope with the feelings of criticism and rebellion that such periods provoke in the masses, resort to easily accepted definitions to channel these feelings elsewhere and spread conformism, attempting to create scapegoats. As we know from history, women are the most convenient scapegoats today. Authoritarian regimes attempt to direct the economic and cultural deprivation experienced by men toward the age-old hostility toward women. Hostility toward the concept of “gender” responds to the desire to return to the “good old days” when women accepted their traditional roles under male domination, and they sugarcoat this with the idealization of the “family.”

In this respect, there are parallels between what is happening in the world and what is happening in Turkey; however, each country and culture has its own unique characteristics. Unfortunately, Turkey's “uniqueness” is that violence against women has reached the level of gendercide. The political will, that is, the attitude of those in power, bears the greatest responsibility for this. If you turn a blind eye to male violence, if you leave it unpunished, you will direct the anger of men, who are becoming increasingly impoverished and deprived, towards women, when it should be directed towards those in power. The most common justification for violence against women is that she “did not obey me,” and this disobedience is punished with violence, in line with authoritarian regimes' desire for “obedient” citizens. Women are expected to obey and raise obedient children. Today in Turkey, the family and the role of women within the family are being used as a means to ensure the stability of society and the “survival” of the nation. In other words, if women attempt to step outside their “nature” (by pursuing freedom, equality, and individuality), this is considered a very dangerous “calamity” that will determine not only their own fate or that of their families, but the fate of the entire society, endangering the morality and order of society. This approach is certainly not new; the use of the family as a metaphor for political power has a very long history. The assumption that the patriarchal family structure, under the absolute rule of the patriarch, has existed since the beginning of humanity and has never changed, and will never change, is an ideology that underpins not only state power but all kinds of power hierarchies.

The undermining of this ideology and, in particular, economic factors are making it difficult for men to compensate within the family, in their relationships with women and children, for the impoverishment, alienation, and disempowerment they experience in the outside world. Women want autonomy and a say over their own lives and bodies. Consequently, the shift in the gender balance against men is causing a major backlash not only in Turkey but in many parts of the world. If men fail to understand that the demand for democracy and freedom is intertwined with the demand for women's rights and freedom, and if they do not join the struggle alongside women, the future does not look very promising.

What is the connection between secularism debates and gender policies? Is it possible to interpret anti-gender mobilization as part of an anti-secular hegemony project?

For this very reason, it is essential to clearly see the link between debates on secularism and opposition to gender equality and authoritarianism. Because the equality of all citizens before the law constitutes the essence of democracy. Secularism does not mean the absence of religion, but rather the state's neutrality towards religious affiliations. Secularism and the secular legal system offer all citizens the opportunity to exist and be free in the public sphere, beyond affiliations such as community, family, race, gender, etc.; that is, the opportunity to be an individual/citizen. For this reason, secularism is indispensable to democracy. However, contrary to what some circles believe, secularism does not automatically mean democracy; what matters is whether you implement this opportunity in a democratic direction through public struggle.

When the process of secularization in Turkey had to be carried out quickly, instead of remaining neutral towards religion, as in some other countries, the path was taken to bring religion under state control by retaining control over it. After the abolition of the Ministry of Religious Endowments, the Presidency of Religious Affairs was established. Thus, as soon as religion was separated from the state, it became tied to the state again. This was a significant weakness of secularism in Turkey. The Presidency of Religious Affairs, which received support from the general budget from the outset and became a constitutional institution within the general administration with the 1961 Constitution, clearly reveals this weakness in its current state. Today, the Presidency of Religious Affairs has become a political Islam power tool, functioning as a separate, very rich, and influential authority within the state, reminiscent of the saying, “To each their own.” The fact that the “acceptable citizen” of the Republic had to be Turkish, Sunni, and male was another important weakness connected to this. These weaknesses also show what needs to be considered in defending secularism today.

Professor Dr Fatmagül Berktay

How can a feminist defense of secularism be established?

Democracy is about the individual's right to choose; to be able to freely determine their own life. This is important for everyone, but it is especially important for women. Because for centuries, women have been confined to the private sphere as part of the family and the community, as the ones who define its boundaries. Moreover, this is not only true for Sharia societies. However, where Sharia prevails, they are excluded from the public sphere not only sociologically and ideologically, but also legally; they are not considered citizens and are made invisible. Although freedom encompasses both the individual and the public sphere, it is primarily experienced in the sphere of public action.

From this perspective, the most important reform carried out by the Republic, which closed religious courts, deprived Sharia of its judicial institutions, and enacted the new Civil Code, is indeed secularism. The Civil Code paved the way for women to become equal citizens; women began to exercise their rights by walking this path and gradually grew stronger. Moreover, they also ensured that sexist provisions in both civil and criminal law were changed in the early 2000s.

At the point we have reached today, the attacks on secularism, the creation of traditionalist religious loopholes in the Civil Code, and the efforts to take back the rights that have been won are an expression of male dominance's anxiety and fear in the face of women's empowerment and also serve to reinforce authoritarianism. Women are again at the forefront of the struggle because it primarily targets their status as individuals/citizens. I believe it is vital that this struggle does not exclude various identities and affiliations (if this mistake is made, old weaknesses will resurface; indeed, they are resurfacing) and that secularism is not replaced by secularism. While being aware that secularism does not automatically mean democracy, it is necessary to emphasize that it is vital in terms of democracy and freedom and to underline that it is an indispensable part of the whole society's struggle against authoritarianism. Therefore, everyone who wants freedom must be invited to join the struggle. If men who oppose authoritarianism can understand that gender equality is at the heart of this struggle and join the fight, our hope will cease to be a “futile hope.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Otoriter rejimlerin itaatkâr kadın özlemi, published in BirGün newspaper on March 8, 2026.