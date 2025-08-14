The ballot box no longer has meaning

Öncü Durmuş

Unable to gain the consent of the people and having lost its social legitimacy, the Palace regime continues its attacks on the opposition. Following the last local elections, in which the AKP fell to the position of second party in the country, the AKP government, despite all the power of the state, is trying to take back municipalities it lost at the ballot box through attacks that are increasing by the day.

Amid the economic crisis, fraud, and LGS scandals, the ruling bloc, in the grip of a major governance crisis, is aware it can no longer win elections. The solution emanating from the corridors of the Palace is being shaped as trusteeships, imprisonment, or blackmail against those who resist surrender. While a seat is quickly offered to actors who may be amenable to this order, all these developments also constitute direct assaults on citizens’ rights.

Yesterday, to the chain of months-long pressure, detentions, arrests, trustee appointments, and operations was added the allegation of threats and blackmail targeting actors within the opposition.

It was claimed that Aydın Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Özlem Çerçioğlu and three district mayors alongside her would leave the CHP for the AKP. The alleged reason for the switch was operations targeting the municipalities.

It was claimed that Çerçioğlu was threatened due to having once worked with Aziz İhsan Aktaş, who became an informant in the İBB investigation.

Meanwhile, as debate continued over the resignation of Çerçioğlu and her entourage from the CHP, it was alleged that mukhtars and municipal employees were also being forced to resign. According to a report published in Aydın Şafak, a local outlet, mukhtars were told to resign from their posts and warned that they would not receive any services in future if they did not. It was also alleged that CHP-member municipal employees were asked to resign via e-Government.

CHP leader Özel, who visited İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, spoke on the issue after the meeting.

“THEY SAY ‘EITHER GO TO PRISON OR JOIN MY PARTY’”

Speaking on the claims that Çerçioğlu will join the AKP, Özel said:

“Aziz İhsan Aktaş’s second most worked-with municipality is Kütahya, the first is Aydın. You don’t touch AKP members, you target CHP members. To Özlem Çerçioğlu, they say, ‘You worked with Aziz İhsan Aktaş, either go to prison or join my party.’ Çerçioğlu claims she is innocent. While there are so many brave people in prison against this injustice, unable to show that bravery, Erdoğan plays word games. If taking Aydın through Aziz İhsan Aktaş is what you call bravery, what can I say to you? Is this bravery? Is this political strength? Next time I will win Aydın again. Is this how you will take Aydın?”

“Aziz İhsan Aktaş and the Aydın Metropolitan Mayor have worked together for years. She was the first mayor announced. Why? Is there no CHP member who can win Aydın? Kemal Bey announced her, we didn’t break his word. This is what they do in response to our brave stance. Let’s see what happens next. Ekol TV is announcing it first. Congratulations, you reported it very quickly. Özlem Çerçioğlu will enlighten the AKP tomorrow, they say. May such enlightenment never be. The AKP’s dark order.”

MESSAGE FROM ERDOĞAN ABOUT AYDIN

Commenting on the matter, AKP President Tayyip Erdoğan’s message drew attention. Erdoğan, stating there would be new joiners to the AKP today, said, “Let me see as many people from Aydın as possible here tomorrow.”

‘IF YOU DON’T CHANGE PARTY, YOU’LL BE ARRESTED’ THREAT

Speaking on the matter, CHP Parliamentary Group Deputy Chair Gökhan Günaydın said he could not reach Çerçioğlu. Günaydın stated:

“I hope such a thing does not happen. We have worked together in the CHP for years. She was supported by the people of Aydın. How does this happen? They go to the mayor and say, ‘If you don’t change party, you could be taken into custody, we could take action through your companies.’ Is this right? Is surrendering to this something to defend? Does Zeydan Karalar, does Ekrem İmamoğlu surrender to this? I think no mayor should bow to such a threat.”

CHP Deputy Chair for Local Governments Gökan Zeybek said it was a troubling situation, and in response to a question about other district mayors said to be joining the AKP, he replied, “I will speak to each of them one by one.” Regarding Özlem Çerçioğlu, Zeybek said, “Everyone in Aydın will show her she cannot walk in public there.”

Zeybek also reacted to municipal bureaucrats: “To those bureaucrats who called you into their office this morning and threatened you saying, ‘Open your e-Government, resign, show me the photocopy,’ we have noted you down.”

THE REGIME’S DREAM OF MOCK ELECTIONS

The allegations of threats against Çerçioğlu and her entourage are not independent from the regime’s assaults on the people’s will. Especially after the last local elections, as the degree of authoritarianism has steadily increased, the regime is trying to overcome its governance crisis through practices that will effectively abolish elections. The Palace administration, which eliminates the people’s will, seeks to create an opposition whose boundaries it sets for the sake of its own survival. Unable to persuade society, the one-man regime sees the only way to remain in power as designing a lawless, electionless, opposition-free country.

While the allegations that Çerçioğlu will join the AKP continue to be discussed, the Palace administration, after the last local elections it left in disappointment, has added many mayors and MPs to its ranks. Adana Feke Mayor Cömert Özen, who won with the Welfare Party, Emrullah Akpunar, who won in Erzurum’s Aziziye district, Köprüköy Mayor Nevzat Karasu, Ordu Çaybaşı Mayor Mesut Karayiğit, and Samsun Ayvacık Mayor Refahattin Şencan joined the AKP. In addition, İYİ Party Erzurum Horasan Mayor Hayrettin Özdemir was among those who joined the AKP.

TURNED INTO A FOOTBALLER TRANSFER

The regime’s moves to divide the opposition have not been limited to mayors. The Palace administration, in a governance crisis, has entered a race to amass strength through transfers among MPs.

Actors of the regime, who never drop the rhetoric of the people’s will, sought to bolster their ranks with MPs they brought in.

Antalya MP Prof Dr Serap Yazıcı Özbudun and Ankara MP Mustafa Nedim Yamalı, elected from the CHP list under the Future Party quota, joined the AKP, as did İYİ Party MPs Salim Ensarioğlu, Ünal Karaman, Kürşad Zorlu, Dursun Ataş, and Seyithan İzsiz. Zorlu, Özbudun, Karaman, and Yamalı being appointed to the AKP’s Central Decision and Executive Board also drew attention. Özbudun, a constitutional law professor, had made statements opposing the regime, while former İYİ Party MP Zorlu had also made critical remarks — both widely discussed.

Meanwhile, Hasan Ekici, MP for Konya, who resigned from the Future Party, also joined the AKP during the parliamentary group meeting. While pinning on Ekici’s badge, Erdoğan asked Özlem Zengin, “Which party did he come from?”

DEMOCRATIC OPPOSITION MUST UNITE

Ekrem İmamoğlu, the CHP’s presidential candidate and İBB Mayor imprisoned in Silivri, said he would be open to supporting an alternative candidate in the next presidential election if prevented from running.

Speaking to Bloomberg, İmamoğlu said “democratic legitimacy” was in danger. While still hoping to represent the opposition alliance, he said there was “no time for hesitation.” “But of course I am realistic. If my candidacy is officially blocked, the democratic opposition must unite again,” he stated.

İmamoğlu said: “If necessary, another name can step forward, but that person must continue our vision of justice, prosperity, and peace with the same determination.”

Commenting on his imprisonment, İmamoğlu said: “Some countries that loudly defend human rights and the rule of law remain silent when confronted with our realities. This is not pragmatism, it is myopia and it is dangerous.”

THESE VOTES BELONG TO THE PEOPLE, NOT THE REPUBLIC ALLIANCE

Statements made in the past by Özlem Çerçioğlu, the CHP Mayor of Aydın Metropolitan Municipality now alleged to be joining the AKP, to Nazilli Mayor Kürşat Engin Özcan, who had previously joined the AKP, have resurfaced: “I do not give you my blessing.” Çerçioğlu had told Özcan, “The people’s votes were not for the People’s Alliance but for the Nation Alliance. For my work in that region, I do not give my blessing.”

COMPANY SHARES ROSE

While the allegations of Çerçioğlu joining the AKP were being discussed, the shares of Jantsa, the company managed by the Çerçioğlu family, rose following the claims. Özlem Çerçioğlu’s husband, Ercan Çerçioğlu, is Vice Chair of the Board, and her son, Ata Caner Çerçioğlu, is a Board Member. The wheel company made a profit of 70.1 million TL in the first half of last year, while this year it announced a loss of 53.4 million TL.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sandığın artık anlamı yok, published in BirGün newspaper on August 14, 2025.