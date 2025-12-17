The bans on protests during the 19 March period were found to be unlawful

The İstanbul Bar Association announced in a statement that the ban on meetings, demonstrations and press statements imposed in the city between 19 and 23 March 2025 had been found to be contrary to the law and had been lifted.

The written statement from the Bar Association noted the following:

THE BAN ON MEETINGS FROM 19 TO 23 MARCH 2025 HAS BEEN CANCELLED

As a result of the lawsuit filed by the İstanbul Bar Association, the ban on meetings, demonstrations and press statements, which effectively plunged İstanbul into a state of emergency between 19 and 23 March 2025 and brought city life to a standstill, was found to be unlawful and overturned.

The İstanbul 3rd Administrative Court clearly stated that general, disproportionate and arbitrary bans suspending fundamental rights and freedoms across the province are incompatible with the rule of law.

This decision clearly demonstrates the unlawfulness of disproportionate practices and the detention of hundreds of citizens.

The İstanbul Bar Association will continue to monitor any interference with fundamental rights and freedoms and to fight resolutely on legal grounds.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED?

Ekrem İmamoğlu, the CHP's presidential candidate and Mayor of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, was detained on 19 March. In response, the CHP invited citizens to Saraçhane. The Governor's Office announced a ban on meetings, demonstrations and press statements starting on 19 March and lasting for four days, and a series of restrictions were imposed, including blocking access to the area. While city life was negatively affected, many citizens who participated in the demonstration were detained during this process and subjected to police violence.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İstanbul Barosu duyurdu: 19 Mart sürecindeki eylem yasakları hukuka aykırı bulundu, published in BirGün newspaper on December 17, 2025.