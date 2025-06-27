The barons won

Umut Can Fırtına

The leaders of 32 NATO member countries gathered at the summit held in The Hague, Netherlands, and reached an agreement on armament and war policies.

At the summit, where new war policies were determined, a decision was made to increase defence spending to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035, at the request of US President Donald Trump.

While Trump gains political power through NATO, this decision, which will line the pockets of arms manufacturers, will be a burden on the working class, especially in Europe.

In a joint statement released after the two-day summit, the allies confirmed their ‘unwavering commitment to collective defence’ with the slogan ‘an attack on one is an attack on all,’ expecting Trump to clarify his position.

ARMAMENT CONFIRMED

Although Russia, which Europe sees as an ‘existential threat,’ was only mentioned once, the allies referred to the ‘long-term threat it poses to Atlantic security’ and noted that ‘support for Ukraine will continue.’ This sharp increase in spending will mean hundreds of billions of dollars more in the pockets of arms barons, especially in the United States. According to data from the US Department of State, the US made a record arms sale of $318.7 billion to foreign countries in 2024.

NATO IS BECOMING MORE AGGRESSIVE

Prof. Dr. Hayri Kozanoğlu assessed the decisions taken at the NATO summit in The Hague:

European countries were in a dilemma after Trump's election. Because Trump was saying that Europe could no longer bear the burden of its security costs. There were two options here: one was to create their own security umbrella outside of America; the other was to bow to Trump's demands to increase military spending. Both options essentially led to the same outcome; they required European countries, especially European Union (EU) countries, to increase their military spending.

For now, a summit took place that focused on calming Trump, even flattering his ego and avoiding topics he dislikes such as Gaza and Ukraine, to avoid drawing his anger, a summit that could easily be interpreted as Europe losing its identity.

SHARP INCREASE IN ARMS SPENDING

The most striking point here was the decision to increase defence spending to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP). Of this, 3.5% will go directly to weapons, ammunition and military systems. Another 1.5% will be allocated to measures against cyber attacks and infrastructure spending.

This 1.5% can be interpreted somewhat differently. This is because, while implementing neoliberal policies, European governments neglected their duty to renovate and invest in public areas such as roads, bridges, airports, train stations and railways. This was already a significant requirement, and it may be used in ways that cannot be directly linked to military spending.

However, the remaining 3.5% is still a very high percentage. The extension of the transition period until 2035, with the first review scheduled for the end of 2029, the year Trump will leave office, increases the likelihood of the issue being watered down (from our perspective, the hope). But this situation inevitably brings to mind the danger of the world being dragged into a Third World War, a catastrophe targeting Russia via Europe.

BURDEN ON THE ECONOMY

In fact, there is a serious public debt problem in Europe in general. High indebtedness exceeding 100% of GDP stands out in countries such as Italy, the UK, France, Spain and Belgium. The capacity of some countries to meet this burden will shrink. In this respect, only countries such as Germany and the Netherlands, whose public debt is limited to 63% and 43% of GDP, are able to cope with this burden.

In economic terms, allocating 5 percent of the budget to armaments means cutting social spending on education, health, housing and social welfare, and reducing the number and wages of public servants in other areas. On the other hand, forcing an increase in tax revenues to finance these expenditures would likewise slow down economic growth in the region, which already suffers from persistent recessionary tendencies.

WEAPONS MANUFACTURERS WILL WIN

There are also differences between countries according to the development of their arms industries. If a country has a serious arms industry, although resources are spent on armaments, it may not have a very negative impact on the growth of that country in terms of production and employment. For example, France is the world's second largest arms exporter with a global share of 9.6% after the US. But Germany, despite its 5.6% global export share, is a declining arms exporter. Countries with relatively underdeveloped arms industries, such as Poland, which has a 2.4% share in global arms imports, but less than 1% in exports, would have to import even more arms to meet this 5% share.

The countries that would benefit the most from this would be the United States, which spends the most on armaments and has the most developed arms industry in the world. In Europe, for example, 86% of the UK's arms imports come from the US. This rate is 70% for Germany and 97% for the Netherlands, while it is 79% and 91% for Denmark and Norway.

WILL ALSO AFFECT TURKEY

It is not hard to imagine that in Turkey, too, there will be unrealistic hopes that “since armament expenditures will increase, we can make a serious profit by selling our drones, tanks and airplanes that we plan to produce”. It is important to know that especially in the partisan press, messages applauding Erdoğan's “farsightedness” on this issue will soon be on the agenda. However, this 5% requirement also points to a negative development for Turkey, which is a NATO country, in terms of spending resources on armaments. Turkey imports most of its arms from Spain (34%), Italy and Germany (24% and 19%), i.e. EU countries.

Of all NATO countries, Turkey spends the least on education and health as a percentage of GDP. While we spend 3.7% on health and 2.6% on education, France and Germany lead the way with 11.9% and 11.8% respectively. As a percentage of GDP, Sweden (7.6%), Iceland (7.1%), Finland (6.5%) and Belgium (6.4%) have remarkable performances in education spending. Therefore, despite all the rhetoric, the numbers show that the 5% requirement will have the most negative impact on Turkey's economic and social development.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Baronlar kazandı, published in BirGün newspaper on June 27, 2025.