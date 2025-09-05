The barricades will be torn down by the youth

BirGün Ege

After holding the Youth Summer Camp in Balıkesir Zeytinli, SOL Genç organised a rally in Edremit Akçay Cumhuriyet Square under the slogan “For Nature, Life and the Country, the Word is Ours, the Future is Ours.” Many young people attended.

The rally opened with Ezel Budak speaking on behalf of SOL Genç. Then Yiğit Aydın from İstanbul University took the stage, recalling the 19 March process: “In that process we showed that our struggle against the one-man regime continues and we renewed the hope of the country. The forums we held, the boycotts we launched spread across the country and gave rise to a new approach to struggle: a united student movement. With the actions we carried out, the forums we organised, the struggle we expanded, we showed many examples of this united student movement, which will be the main field of struggle for high schoolers, university students and all youth in the coming period.”

WE WILL REBUILD

Aydın concluded by saying: “This tyrannical government is approaching its final days. We have a promise to Ali İsmail Korkmaz, to Berkin Elvan, to Ayşenur and İkbal, to our friends killed in KYK dormitories, in MESEM, on the streets. Be sure, we will wipe this rotten order from the soil of this country. We will rebuild bright and hopeful tomorrows.”

Çınar Aydın, a graduate of Science High School, pointed out how the regime has distanced education from science: “This regime trampled on secularism with compulsory religion classes, and as a result, the student movement spreading rapidly across the country has revived the people’s will. With principals, vice principals and teachers being appointed step by step, they turned schools into prisons with disciplinary investigations that disregard the constitution, threats, insults and violence that ignore pedagogy and human morality, in the very institutions where students should be most secure.”

LAST STRUGGLES

Stressing that they will not give up, Aydın said: “We will fill our neighbourhoods, streets and schools by uniting, we will grow the struggle with songs and ballads, and we will continue to shake the throne of the thieves. The enemy law practices are their last struggles.

As in the 19 March process, today the AKP is very upset. But we are here, and the people are with us. We will defeat the AKP in the streets.”

Deniz Soydan from METU addressed those who live off the people and think they can get away with it: “We are coming to take back everything you stole from us. We are coming to win back our usurped will by taking democracy. For the young people forced into sect and cult dormitories and for the women murdered in the streets, for all citizens drowned in reactionary darkness, we are coming to take back secularism. To end all unlawful practices, arbitrary detentions and arrests, we are coming to take back our freedom. To put an end to the policies of the USA and other imperialists who drag the Middle East into war for profit and install their own Islamist puppet regimes, we are coming for independence, the first step. Against the AKP which forces students to work, impoverishes workers, retirees, farmers and producers, we are coming for equality.”

WE KNOW RESISTANCE WELL

Soydan concluded: “The people of this land know resistance well, know struggle well. In the past they gave their response to those who tried to trap them in the grip of political Islam, to those who tried to suppress them with reactionary attacks when they claimed their rights. What happened in Gezi and on 19 March is not an exception but the rightful self-defence of the people of this land when the time came.”

At the end of the rally, Bulutsuzluk Özlemi performed songs together with the youth.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Barikatları gençler yıkacak, published in BirGün newspaper on September 5, 2025.