The battlefront is expanding

As the war, which began with attacks by the US and Israel, approaches its third week, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are deepening every day with new fronts and actors. Iran, which has intensified attacks on energy facilities and oil tankers in the Gulf, has launched attacks on economic targets linked to the US and Israel. While Iraq, where Tehran-backed groups are being targeted, is gradually being drawn into the war, Israel has begun its invasion of Lebanon.

THE STRAIT OF HURMUZ WILL REMAIN CLOSED

Iran's new leader, Muchtaba Hamaney, stated in his first message after taking office that they would continue to close the Strait of Hormuz. In his televised message, Khamenei said they would ‘not hesitate to take revenge for the Iranian blood shed,’ noting that this applied in particular to the school attack in Minab, which killed 169 people, including 110 children.

Calling on the Iranian people to unite, Khamenei said, ‘The Strait of Hormuz must remain closed to put pressure on the enemy. All US bases in the region must be closed immediately. We are friends with our neighbours, but we will continue to target these bases.’ Arguing that they are not alone in the war, Khamenei emphasised the ‘Resistance Front,’ noting that Yemen, Lebanon's Hezbollah and resistance groups in Iraq stand with Iran.

On the 13th day of the clashes, Israel launched a ‘large-scale wave of attacks’ against Iran's capital, Tehran.

ATTACKS ON SHIPS IN THE GULF

Attacks on commercial ships and ports continue in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has closed to US and Israeli-linked shipping. Declaring itself ready for a long war, Iran, which has been targeting oil tankers, also targeted energy facilities in Gulf countries yesterday.

It was reported that the number of ships attacked since the war began on 28 February has risen to 14. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, which announced that it would not allow oil exports from the Gulf until the war ended, said it had struck a US oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz that had ignored warnings.

IRAQ CLOSES PORTS

One crew member was killed in an attack on two oil tankers in Iraq's Basra port. Following the explosion of one of the two tankers, the Iraqi government announced that all oil ports in the country had been closed. As tensions escalated in the Gulf, Iraq and Lebanon, home to Shiite groups close to Iran, also became fronts in the war. Hashdi Shabi bases in Anbar, Mosul, Babil and Kirkuk in Iraq have been targeted dozens of times. At least 30 people were reported killed in attacks carried out by the US and Israel.

WARNING TO COLANI FROM SHIITE GROUP

Components of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, known for their proximity to Iran, threatened the Ahmed Shara administration, describing the HTS administration's military build-up on the Lebanese border as ‘coordination with the enemy Zionist-Americans’. The statement announced that any move by Syria towards Lebanese territory would be considered a ‘declaration of war on the Axis of Resistance.’ The Italian Ministry of Defence announced that a missile had struck an Italian military base in the Iraqi city of Erbil the previous night. It was reported that there were no casualties or injuries.

At least eight people lost their lives on the beach where displaced persons from Beirut were staying.

IRAN AND ISRAEL WANT TO GO ALL THE WAY

Dr Ezgi Uzun Teker, Lecturer at Yeditepe University

The war in Iran does not appear to be ending anytime soon. The US and Israel have shifted their strategy from military facilities to civilian and energy infrastructure. Targeting the electricity grid in particular aims to paralyse the system and corner the government through the people.

This war is continuing on several levels. It began with a ‘decapitation’ process targeting the leadership, continued with military facilities, and now targets civilian infrastructure. However, even though they claim to have eliminated the leadership, this has not actually been fully achieved. The same applies to military structures. For example, when they struck the Fordo nuclear facility, they said that a large amount of enriched uranium remained underground, but as far as we understand, that uranium had already been removed from there. Due to these uncertainties, the US is vacillating between ‘regime change’ and ‘reaching an agreement with someone from within,’ constantly changing its strategy according to the course of the war.

WAR CONDITIONS DETERMINED THE LEADER

However, the selection of Muchtaba Hamaney as the religious leader is also a result of these war conditions, a state reflex to save the regime in the short term. Under these conditions, the state has taken on a much more security-oriented structure. This is the most concrete evidence that Iran has become a full-fledged ‘security state.’ Ibrahim Reisi was brought to the presidency to gain experience in public administration and was prepared for the role of guide. Mucteba, however, has no administrative background in the eyes of the public. He was the figure who ran the system behind the scenes through the Beyt-i Rehberi (Office of the Supreme Leader) with the Revolutionary Guards and the security bureaucracy.

His election symbolises a transition to a ‘military theocracy’ in which the system relies entirely on military power. Although the Revolutionary Guards have increased their political power, they want to preserve the theocratic image, which is why they agreed on a hawkish figure like Mujtaba. This also appears to be where the US and Israel miscalculated. The Revolutionary Guards have not experienced an ideological breakdown, so a ceasefire is unlikely in the short term.

A MORE RIGID IRAN MAY EMERGE

Israel wants to completely destroy Iran's military capacity, as it did in Syria and Lebanon. They intend to go all the way, believing that ‘as long as the regime remains, this threat will not end.’ The US, however, is undecided between very costly options such as a ground operation to overthrow the regime and a strategy of ‘leaving a weakened Iran.’ We are now hearing that armed groups on the ground have moved to the stage of creating chaos internally. This process could result in a more hardened and nuclearised Iran that completely rejects the nuclear agreements, which could produce the exact opposite of what the West had planned.

