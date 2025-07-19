The bells of civil war are ringing

Tensions that had risen again in Suwayda, where a ceasefire was reached the previous day between forces affiliated with the HTŞ and Druze groups in southern Syria, are spreading across the country. While it is claimed that forces affiliated with the HTŞ have re-entered Suwayda, the bells of civil war have begun to ring again.

Despite the ceasefire following HTŞ-affiliated forces' decision to withdraw after Israeli attacks, clashes continued between Bedouin Arab tribes and Druze groups in Suwayda. Bedouin Arabs, joined by hundreds of fighters from Arab tribes in other parts of Syria, retaken some settlements and reached the western gate of the city centre.

ISRAEL GIVES PERMISSION TO HTŞ

Meanwhile, it was claimed that groups affiliated with HTŞ, which had announced their withdrawal from the region, had sent their troops back to the area due to the ongoing conflict. Syrian Interior Ministry spokesman Nour Eddin Al-Baba denied the allegations. However, Reuters news agency reported that Israel would allow forces affiliated with the HTŞ administration to enter Suwayda for 48 hours.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the number of people killed in Suwayda has reached 600. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called for an independent, fast and transparent investigation into HTŞ's attacks on Suwayda.

KEY ACTORS IN SYRIA

The conflicts in Syria have once again brought to mind the dynamics of the civil war in the country. Although different from the civil war, some of the key actors in the country, their demands and alliances are as follows:

THE DRUZE

The Druze, who emerged in the 11th century from Ismailism, a branch of Shiism, mostly live in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Israel. Thanks to their deep alliances with countries such as Israel and their isolated lifestyle, the Druze have preserved their beliefs for centuries. The Druze make up 3% of Syria's population. According to the last census before the civil war began, most of the 700,000 Druze living in the country reside in the southern city of Suwayda, the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the countryside around Damascus, and Idlib. In addition, around 150,000 Druze live in northern Israel and are part of Israeli society and the army. During the civil war in Syria, the Druze did not take a clear stance or support either side, but instead armed themselves and defended the areas where they lived. Throughout the civil war in Syria and in the eight months since Assad's overthrow, there have been clashes between Arab Bedouin tribes and Druze. The Druze, who distanced themselves from HTŞ after the Alawite massacres in March, have repeatedly called for federalism.

TURKEY

Turkey, along with the US and Israel, paved the way for HTŞ to come to power and carried out four major cross-border military operations against Kurdish armed groups in northern Syria during the civil war. Ankara, which nurtured and grew jihadist groups during the process leading up to Assad's collapse and afterwards, made attempts to play an active role in the country by supporting the Colani administration after 8 November. Ankara seeks a strong Colani administration in Damascus and across all of Syria in line with its pan-Islamist policies, and aims to diminish the influence of the Kurds, particularly the SDG (Syrian Democratic Forces), who control the area east of the Euphrates River.

HTŞ ADMINISTRATION

With the support of the United States, Israel and Turkey, the Heyet Tahrir al-Sham (HTŞ) government led by Muhammad Colani (Ahmed Shara) took control of Syria on 8 November and now represents Syria on the international stage. Once affiliated with the Salafi jihadist organisation Al-Qaeda, HTŞ played a leading role in the overthrow of Assad. After coming to power, Colani sought to establish diplomatic ties with the United States and other Western countries, as well as Israel and Arab countries, while opening the country to international capital. However, the HTŞ government, which is trying to establish absolute control in the country, has faced mistrust from different ethnic and sectarian groups, such as Alawites, Christians, Kurds and Druze. Attacks and massacres carried out by jihadist groups affiliated with the HTŞ government have validated these concerns.

In the recent events in Suwayda, HTŞ intervened in the clashes between Bedouin tribes and Druze, allegedly to ‘intervene,’ but as a result, it was subjected to Israeli attacks. It is also alleged that government forces killed Druze civilians and looted their homes.

ISRAEL

With the rise to power of HTŞ, Israel expanded its occupation of the Golan Heights in the south of the country and, with its bombing of military infrastructure, eliminated the Colani administration, which it considered a threat. While the US is pressuring Syria and Israel to normalise relations, recent talks have taken place between the two sides. Syria's participation in the Abraham Accords is on the agenda. However, the recent attacks in Syria, justified as ‘protecting the Druze,’ show that Tel Aviv's agenda of becoming the sole major military power in the region remains a priority.

BEDOUIN TRIBES

Sunni Muslim Bedouin Arab tribes are centred in Suwayda, which has been the scene of clashes and has a large Druze population, as well as in Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa on the Euphrates River, and in areas such as Hama and Homs. Bedouin tribes have been an important actor in the civil war and in the period following the overthrow of the Assad regime. Although their exact numbers are unknown, the 400,000 Bedouins living in Syria's desert and rural areas, with tens of thousands of armed fighters, stand out as an influential group in 70% of Syrian territory and are perceived as a threat by the SDG.

KURDISH FORCES

The SDG, led by the Kurds, who are the United States' biggest ally in Syria, controls a large part of the north-east, which also has rich oil reserves. Although not part of the fighting in Suwayda, Kurdish forces have clashed in the past with Turkish-backed groups that are now part of the HTS government forces. In March, the SDF and Damascus, with Washington's support, signed an agreement envisaging the merger of Kurdish-led forces into a new Syrian national army. The agreement also stated that the Syrian border crossings, airports and oil fields in the northeast under SDG control would be handed over to the central government. However, disagreements over the implementation of the agreement continued during talks last week, which were also attended by US ‘Middle East Governor’ Tom Barrack. While Kurdish politicians in the region have occasionally called for federalism, Barrack closed the door on federalism after the talks ended without results. However, the escalation in Suwayda, which clearly demonstrated the limits of Damascus' power, may prompt the SDG to reconsider the integration process.

THE UNITED STATES

In line with its imperialist plans, the United States, which has supported jihadist groups against the Assad administration in the past, is a key player in the country. Continuing its support for the Kurds, its closest ally in the region, the United States is trying to consolidate the control of the HTŞ administration. The decision by US President Donald Trump to lift sanctions on Syria following his meeting with Colani in Saudi Arabia in May and his mediation in the integration negotiations between the SDG and Damascus are among the most significant indicators of this. US Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marco Rubio, who attempted to mediate in the clashes in Suwayda, described this as ‘a direct threat to efforts to build a peaceful and stable Syria’ and stated that Washington was ‘in constant talks with Syria and Israel.’

Naif Bezwan, Political Scientist, University of Vienna

HEGEMONIC AREAS ARE FORMING

Naif Bezwan, a political scientist at the University of Vienna, assessed the events unfolding in Syria, which has been dragged into a conflict, for BirGün: "Based on my observations, I can say that three fundamental political approaches have taken shape in Syria. These approaches present themselves as conflicting options with very limited areas of compromise.

The first is the establishment of a sectarian and ethnically supremacist unitary regime. This is an option that Turkey is attempting to implement on the ground with great force and coercion. The main argument behind this approach is that Syria's political unity and territorial integrity can only be built on the basis of Sunni Arab majority rule.

The second option, which emerged as a necessary consequence of the first, is the division of Syria into different spheres of influence and its transformation into a confederal structure. This is because the establishment of an ethnically and sectarianly superior regime pushes other communities (Alawites, Druze, etc.) to seek allies from outside. The main actors in this approach are Turkey and Israel. This situation implies a confederal structure with no strong ties between its components.

STRUGGLE FOR INFLUENCE

This division into spheres of influence and the hegemonic conflict over them is escalating tensions on the ground. International actors in the region are trying to establish themselves as hegemonic powers in Syria.

Ankara could have used its influence over HTŞ more effectively. However, so far, the Erdoğan government has pursued a policy of establishing a regime dependent on HTŞ and exerting influence over all of Syria through this regime. This policy is unsustainable without a constitution, as it ignores the problem of social legitimacy of a power that has seized power and the problem of meeting basic needs. This serves no purpose other than to fuel the conflict.

The third and final option is to rebuild Syria as a democratic, decentralised, federal and neutral country. It is very important for it to be a neutral country because many hegemonic powers (regional and global) will have interests and political claims over a state that will be rebuilt after the conflict.

This new reconstruction process, which takes into account the country's historical realities, experiences, accumulated knowledge, and pluralistic structure, could be the solution to Syria's problems. This process should aim to build a state and a nation. Otherwise, it will lead to greater suffering, new conflicts, and, unfortunately, new civil wars.

