The best çete of Turkey: The entire gang has been granted citizenship

Iranian Sait Emir was known as a businessman in Turkey, where he settled in 2017. He also presented himself as a dentist, dance instructor, and pilot. He owned a dental hospital, opened a dance school and a modeling agency in Beyoğlu, İstanbul, and established numerous companies.

In 2020, he became the main sponsor of the Best Model of Turkey modeling competition and famous fashion designer Yıldırım Mayruk’s farewell show. He was also a jury member for Best Model of Turkey.

Through his social media accounts, he showcased a lavish lifestyle—flying on private jets, staying in ultra-luxurious hotels, and vacationing with high-end sports cars. His posts, particularly those featuring women from his modeling agency, attracted attention. However, when examining the financial records of his companies, there was no visible source funding his extravagant lifestyle. In reality, behind this colorful facade lay a dark world.

BLACKMAIL ARCHIVE ALLEGATIONS

Sait Emir allegedly operated numerous illegal gambling websites in Iran from Turkey. He laundered the money he made through these operations in Turkey and transferred it abroad. Furthermore, it is claimed that he established close relationships with numerous figures from politics and bureaucracy. Under the guise of a modeling agency, he allegedly ran prostitution networks and compiled blackmail archives. Despite his illicit activities being widely known, no operation was conducted against Sair Emir for years.

CASE CLOSED AFTER THREE YEARS

In fact, on November 23, 2020, the Islamic Republic of Iran sent Turkey an intelligence report titled "Iranian-Operated Online Gambling Sites in Turkey." The entire structure of Sait Emir’s criminal network, including the addresses of illegal betting and gambling websites were included. Some individuals involved were even placed on Interpol’s red notice list at Iran’s request. Turkey was compelled to open an investigation for “operating illegal gambling and establishing a criminal organization.” However, for three years, the case made no progress. On March 29, 2023, authorities ruled that there was "insufficient evidence" for prosecution, and the case was officially closed.

IRAN INFORMED ERDOĞAN

On January 24, 2024, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Turkey and brought up Sait Emir and his gang during his meeting with President Erdoğan. This led to the reopening of the case, and on March 5, 2024, Sait Emir was captured at a hotel in İzmir using a fake identity. It was alleged that he was preparing to flee abroad. The following day, arrest warrants were issued for 24 suspects, and 15 were apprehended. Among those arrested were Sait Emir, his driver Gencer Tuncer, former Police Chief Şinasi Gençler, and Nihat Kartal, who were subsequently detained. Six suspects were released under judicial control orders.

Meanwhile, the criminal organization’s key figures Deniz Aslan, Mesut Aslan, Puyan Muhtari, Can Diego, Roya Koç, Nihan Zorlu, and Niloofar Bahar had already fled abroad and remain at large.

THE INDICTMENT IS FINALLY OUT

After years of public scrutiny, the indictment against Sait Emir and his gang was finally completed in January 2025. The indictment charged 24 individuals with forming and leading a criminal organization, illegal gambling and betting, and money laundering.

However, it did not explain how the gang operated freely in Turkey despite authorities having this information since 2020 or why the case was closed in 2023. It also avoided addressing the fact that members of the gang were granted Turkish citizenship, unless absolutely necessary. Yet, a closer look exposes the scandal. The suspect list in the indictment reveals that all Iranian members of the illegal betting gang are now Turkish citizens.

Türkiye Cumhuriyeti vatandaşı olan İranlı sanıklar şöyle:

TARSUS’ GAMBLING BARON

Sait Emir: Leader of a criminal organisation. His birth name in Iran: Sadollah Amir Shaghaghi. After he became a Turkish citizen, he lived a flamboyant life for years under the name ‘Sait Emir’. He had established offices in Turkey that provided telephone and online support to illegal betting sites. While providing 24-hour support service from these offices, he was not only betting but also online gambling. He and other gang leaders shared their luxurious lives on Instagram and other social media sites, posing with women and attracting customers to betting sites. It was claimed that he was stripped of his citizenship before his arrest in 2024, but according to the indictment, he is still a citizen. He is registered in Mersin province, Tarsus district, Müftü village population.

DIEGO, REGISTERED TO ŞİŞLİ

Can Diego: Sait Emir’s son. His original name was Farshid Amir Shaghaghi. Thanks to his skills in software and programming, he expanded his betting network and developed new betting and payment methods.He also set up betting websites in his own name.He was also made a citizen of Turkey, but he did not use his father's surname in his identity card.He changed his name to ‘Can’ and his surname to ‘Diego’.He is registered to the population of Cumhuriyet neighbourhood in Şişli district of İstanbul province.

The indictment said the following about him: ‘He developed forgery games on websites. He spent the money obtained from gambling and betting to buy a car and establish a network of young girls for prostitution.’The indictment states: "He developed fraudulent gambling games on the sites. The money obtained through gambling and betting was spent on purchasing cars and establishing a prostitution network of young women."

Before the operation, he fled abroad.

Deniz Aslan: Sait Emir's ex-wife, mother of Can Diego. She took the name ‘Deniz Aslan’ when she became a Turkish citizen. She is a resident of İstanbul, Şişli district, Cumhuriyet neighbourhood. She became a partner of Aslan İlaç Gıda Kozmetik Şirketi. She carried out activities for the transfer and laundering of proceeds of crime. He fled abroad and is a fugitive.

IRANIAN IN THE VOTING BOOTH

Davoud Ghaffari: One of the senior executives who bought illegal betting crates from Sait Emir. While sharing his lavish life in İstanbul on social media, he was recruiting customers for illegal betting sites. He defrauded people with betting sites in the UK and an international search warrant was issued against him. He bought an apartment and four workplaces in the skyscraper named Anthill in Şişli and became a citizen. In the 2023 presidential and general elections, he took a video of himself voting in the booth and posted it on Instagram. He tagged Tayyip Erdoğan, Emine Erdoğan and Süleyman Soylu, the Minister of Interior at the time, when he shared the video of him voting for Erdoğan and AKP. He also uses the name ‘Davoud Ghaffari’ on his Turkish ID card. He is registered to Cumhuriyet neighbourhood of Şişli district, İstanbul province. He was arrested.

Puyan Mukhtari: In the information note sent by Iran in 2020, it was stated that he was one of the top names of the illegal betting gang. He was wanted with a Red Bulletin. After leaving Iran, he joined the group led by Can Diego. He also became a citizen of the Republic of Turkey. He is registered to the population of İstanbul province, Kağıthane district, Kağıthane neighbourhood. He changed his name to Puyan Mukhtari on his ID card. The first thing he did after becoming a citizen was to change the licence plates of his Rolls-Royce vehicles to ‘34 PYN ...’. Before the operation, he fled abroad and lost his trace.

NILOOFAR FROM KAĞITHANE

Niloofar Bahar: Puyan Mukhtari's Iranian phenomenon girlfriend. She has 5.3 million followers on Instagram. Her social media accounts, where she posted sexy poses and videos, directed people to the gang's illegal betting sites. In the investigation, intense money traffic with Puyan Muhtari, Can Diego and other defendants was detected. She became a citizen of Turkey. She is registered to the population of İstanbul province, Kağıthane district, Kağıthane neighbourhood. She was buying and selling ultra-luxury cars to launder the gang's money. For example; he sold a car to Roya Koç, the mother of his lover Puyan Muhtari, in 2020. Roya Koç sells the same car to her daughter Nihan Zorlu in 2021. During the investigation, many luxury cars sold in a short period of time between the family were detected. Niloofar Bahar fled abroad before the operation.

TOOK THE SURNAME ‘KOÇ’

Roya Koç: Puyan Mukhtari's mother. After becoming a Turkish citizen, she took the name Roya Koç. She is registered in Ankara province, Altındağ district, Konsolosluklar population. It was determined that she laundered money by buying and selling Porsche brand cars several times, even buying and selling the same car several times. In 2021, he bought a Porsche car and sold it two days later. It was determined that he laundered money. He fled abroad before the operation.

‘ZORLU’ IS NOT A COINCIDENCE

Nihan Zorlu: Her Iranian name is Nikta Mokhtari, sister of Puyan Muhtari. After becoming a Turkish citizen, she took the name Nihan Zorlu. She and her mother Roya Koç took different surnames in order to hide their identities and avoid surveillance. Meanwhile, it is of course not a coincidence that big capitalist families in Turkey choose their surnames. Nihan Zorlu is also a resident of Kağıthane neighbourhood, Kağıthane district, İstanbul province. She is wanted by the Iranian Interpol with a red notice. She, too, transferred illegal betting money to the gang through the companies she established, laundered money by selling many vehicles. She fled abroad. Fugitive.

Atilla Zorlu: Iranian. He changed his surname from Ahadi to ‘Atilla Zorlu’ after becoming a Turkish citizen. He founded Zorlu Group İç ve Dış Tic. Ltd. Şti. He was involved in the money laundering activities of the gang with his shell companies. He is registered to the population of İstanbul province, Şişli district, Cumhuriyet neighbourhood.

Can Tekin: Born to Maryam, son of Rahim. Iranian. When he obtained Turkish citizenship, he registered the name ‘Can Tekin’ on his identity card. Registered to Şenlik neighbourhood, Bakırköy district, İstanbul province. There was a money movement of 1 billion TL in the companies he partnered with Can Diego and Niloofar Bahar.

KOZANLI MARINA

Marina Labuchidze: The only Georgian member of Sait Emir's gang. However, she became a Turkish citizen. She did not change her name. She is registered in Bulduklu neighbourhood of Kozan district of Adana province. She was a partner of Afrocubanos Dance School owned by Sait Emir. She became one of the defendants in the case due to money laundering at this dance school and suspicious money transfers to Sait Emir.

Mesut Aslan: He is Iranian and took this name after he became a Turkish citizen. He had close financial relations with Can Diego and other members of the organisation. His purchases and sales of immovable properties from gang members were included in the indictment. He is still wanted.

The indictment prepared by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office did not emphasise the fact that the entire gang was citizens. But the following determination was included: ‘It has been observed that the suspects... intend to legitimise their illegal sources by taking advantage of the legal opportunities provided by our country, especially regulations such as tax amnesty.’

As a result...

Turkish citizenship was distributed as a bonus for the black money invited to Turkey through tax peace. And ‘gangs of later citizens’ emerged.

***

IRANIAN GANG AND POLICE CHIEF

Former İstanbul Intelligence Deputy Security Director Şinasi Gençler was arrested along with Sait Emir. Şinasi Gençler, who served as Chief of Police until November 2016, was also a defendant in the case related to the illegal wiretapping of business people and journalists by FETÖ.

The indictment on the Iranian illegal betting gang emphasised that Şinasi Gençler played a role in the companies and money transfers. Şinasi Gençler's wife was also shown as working in the gang's companies. The indictment reads as follows: ‘It has been determined that Şinasi Gençler, using his former police influence, had Sait Emir and Can Diego question whether there was an investigation on behalf of Sait Emir and Can Diego, and also had Sait Emir, Can Diego, Deniz Aslan and different foreigners' identity checks made... It has been determined that he worked close to Sait Emir, used his accounts as a front, and participated in the laundering activities of the organisation.’

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled Bunu da gördük: Tüm çete vatandaşlık almış, published in BirGün newspaper on February 26, 2025.