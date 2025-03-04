The bidding process for Çayırhan privatization tender ends today: “When will they finally hear the miners' voices?”

Labour Service

The bidding process for the privatization of Çayırhan Thermal Power Plant and Mining Quarry in Ankara’s Nallıhan district ends today. Meanwhile, miners working at the quarry have once again taken action against privatization, continuing their protest underground for the past four days.

Two days ago, the miners locked themselves inside the mine once again. With just one day left until the privatization tender concludes, they continued their resistance yesterday. For the past two days, they have been having their sahur and iftar meals underground, and the night before, they also observed sahur inside the mine. Members of the Turkish Mine Workers’ Union (Maden-İş) continued their protests throughout the day both underground and above ground.

WHAT MORE CAN WORKERS DO?

Miners from Doruk Mining in Eskişehir Mihalıççık, who have not received their salaries for five months after the company was transferred to SSS Yıldızlar Holding two years ago, joined their colleagues in Çayırhan in solidarity, standing alongside fellow miners in their resistance. Meanwhile, 50 miners locked themselves inside an abandoned mine within the same mining site.

While the gendarmerie blocked access to the area, preventing anyone from entering, they also tried to persuade the miners inside to leave. However, the miners stood firm, telling the gendarmerie, “Our demand is clear and unwavering, we are determined not to leave.” Once again, they emphasized that they would continue their protest until the privatization tender is cancelled.

Talih Kocabıyık, President of the Central Anatolia Branch of Maden-İş, stated that they believed the tender might be postponed. Speaking to BirGün, he said:

“The final day for the tender is tomorrow. We remain steadfast in our demand for its cancellation. For 100 days, we have knocked on every door, visited every authority possible. If they continue to ignore our voices and refuse to reverse this decision, I don’t know what more we can do. The only thing left is to set ourselves on fire in front of a mine.”

WHAT HAPPENED?

Miners opposing the privatization of Çayırhan Thermal Power Plant and Mining Quarry had previously locked themselves inside the mine on November 20, 2024, staging a nine-day protest demanding the cancellation of the privatization. Following this, they began a march to Ankara. As they reached Beypazarı, government officials postponed the privatization and asset sale of Çayırhan Thermal Power Plant and Mines to March 4, 2025 (today). In response, the miners paused their march. However, on February 10, they resumed their march from Beypazarı to Ankara, finally reaching Ankara on February 13. Despite their efforts, their demands were once again ignored. As their voices continued to go unheard, four days before the tender deadline, the miners locked themselves inside the mine once again. For the past three days, they have been resisting 800 meters underground, refusing to leave until their demands are met.

“WE ARE BEING BOUGHT AND SOLD LIKE COMMODITIES UNDER SUBCONTRACTING”

Workers at a mining operation in Maden Köyü, located in Ulukışla, Niğde, have launched a resistance against mass layoffs by the subcontractor firm. According to a report by SoL Haber, the Kayseri-based company dismissed approximately 150 workers from the local community without providing any justification.

In response, the laid-off workers blocked the entrances and exits of the mining site yesterday, halting all transportation operations. Expressing their outrage over the mass dismissals at the mine—the primary source of livelihood for the village—the workers vowed to fight for their rights until the end.

The miners stated that the new contractor, Nartaş, which recently won the new tender, would not rehire them. They emphasized that they would not allow their rights to be violated. One of the miners described their situation:

“We are workers being passed from one subcontractor to another—we are practically being bought and sold like commodities. Now that Nartaş has taken over the contract, they are firing us. If our rights are taken away, we will block all heavy machinery from entering this mine site.”

Source: Özelleştirme ihalesine teklif süreci bugün son buluyor: Madencinin çığlığını duyun!