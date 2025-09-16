The Bilal Erdoğan dilemma in the ruling party

Yaşar Aydın

We have experienced a turbulent fortnight. Although the events unfolded around the main opposition party CHP, behind them lay a dispute over "what kind of Turkey". Moreover, this dispute involves not only the ruling party and the opposition, but also factions within the ruling party itself.

Indeed, in Ankara's corridors, there are those who attribute all developments, from the CHP congress case to the Can Holding affair, and from there to the Rezzan Epözdemir-Fahrettin Altun lawyer line, to internal power struggles. In short, even if there is a near-perfect relationship between Bahçeli and Erdoğan, shoving and fighting that began one level below has started to be heard on the streets.

Traces of this situation can be found in the pro-government media and in statements by some former AKP officials. Those who used to cause an uproar when the opposition mentioned it until yesterday are now very comfortably using the concept of "post-Erdoğan".

IS THERE A POST-ERDOĞAN ERA?

The figures who determine Turkey's destiny are politically and biologically exhausted and worn out. Even the most optimistic AKP members say "2028 is the end" for Erdoğan. So even if everything goes their way, we are talking about 5-6 years. While this figure holds a certain significance in terms of human lifespan, it ceases to be suitable for investment when it comes to a country.

Two important factors are needed for national and international investment: The permanent establishment of a regime that will continue this form of government,

Finding the names and cadres who will continue this regime. This requires starting work now for a change that will happen, at best, in 5-6 years. This is precisely where the struggle begins. Those who will take the helm after Erdoğan must have laid the groundwork today, prepared the public opinion starting from their own base, and made the necessary arrangements.

We have discussed at length where they want to take the regime. They envision an authoritarian order in which elections and Parliament are merely for show, and power is wielded through ethnic and religious identity. They position the CHP and the Kurdish movement within this order. They also seek to punish those who do not like their place. This is the exposed side of the matter, or rather, the side that has been written and drawn about extensively.

There is also a less discussed aspect, which is at least as problematic and crisis-prone for the government as the first.

The question is very dangerous: "With whom will this change be made, who will take the wheel after Erdoğan?"

Since this question began to be asked, unease has visibly increased both within the People's Alliance and within the AKP. The panic they are experiencing, even while the government's hand is so strong, shows that a post-Erdoğan era is not very likely for them.

THE PERCEPTION OF A 'COMPROMISE' ON BİLAL ERDOĞAN

It has often been said that Erdoğan is considering someone from his own family as his successor. Berat Albayrak and Selçuk Bayraktar, both sons-in-law, have occasionally topped the list. But now Bilal Erdoğan is almost universally accepted as the sole candidate.

Until a few years ago, Bilal Erdoğan was not very visible, focusing more on foundations and sports. Now, he is at the very top of the state, at the centre of everything. But an even more important development has taken place within the AKP.

It is no longer a secret that Bilal Erdoğan has exerted his influence in every aspect of the AKP's ongoing party congresses, down to the provincial and district administrations, redesigning the party according to his own vision. There are even those who now say that "Bilal Erdoğan is the leader of the AKP." It is inevitable that the party's leadership will be shaped accordingly at the congress. Power brokers such as Berat Albayrak, Süleyman Soylu, and other former figures no longer hold any influence within the party.

Apart from assigning roles to some symbolic figures, it is said that Bilal Erdoğan will be virtually the sole authority. It seems that a consensus has been reached within the family and close circle on the name of Bilal Erdoğan. However, it is fair to say that the party is far from reaching a consensus on bureaucracy and alliances.

WHY IS THE MHP NOT CONVINCED?

First, we read Devlet Bahçeli's article in the Sabah newspaper. He seemed to hint at a slight unease, albeit muttered under his breath. While making somewhat ambiguous statements about the CHP congress case, he once again emphasised Erdoğan's candidacy for 2028. But he did so between the lines, reminding us of his conditions.

Then, yesterday, Yıldıray Çiçek wrote an article titled "Parallel Structure Discomfort" in the Türkgün newspaper, known for its proximity to the MHP. The reference in the article was Bahçeli, and it was clearly sending a message to the MİT and the Minister of the Interior.

Undoubtedly, one of the reasons triggering this statement was the appointment of 37 police chiefs by presidential decree. The fact that those removed from their posts were mainly figures close to the MHP is one of the important motivations behind this article. But describing the new situation created by Erdoğan's appointments as a "parallel structure" should probably be seen as a step further.

Looking at recent events as part of the construction of the regime on the one hand and the struggle over who will take the wheel of the new regime on the other, the picture becomes a little clearer.

Those who have disappeared in the power struggle, such as Bilici; AKP figures who have sided with Uçum; the ongoing battle through the judiciary; Bahçeli's contact with the CHP through Hikmet Çetin... The list is long.

But all these signs ultimately boil down to a single question: What will happen after Erdoğan?

The struggle itself is more than enough to show that the country's most urgent task is to get rid of this regime.

The AKP and MHP regime has become a story where personal and party interests take precedence over everything else, even the country itself. Millions of people hold no significance.

Then it is worth reminding those who made these plans:

None of you hold the slightest importance for the millions of people living in this country. Get off this people's backs.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İktidar mahallesinde Bilal Erdoğan sıkıntısı, published in BirGün newspaper on September 16, 2025.