The burden of being a child in Turkey: Work-related deaths, child marriages, abuse, pushed to crime

In Turkey, the deepening economic crisis and rising crime rates have affected children the most.

While more than 170 thousand children facing poverty are at risk of being separated from their families, millions of children have had to begin a life one step behind in the most fundamental aspects of life, from education to health.

CHP's report, ‘A Chart of Shame: Children in Statistics' report revealed the unfavourable situation of children in Turkey. In the report prepared by CHP MP Gamze Akkuş İlgezdi, many issues affecting children, from forced child marriages to cases of abuse, were discussed.

EVERY DAY AT LEAST TWO CHILD BIRTHS:

One of the most striking findings of the report was the horrifying situation of child pregnancies. As of 2002, at least 18 thousand 412 children have given birth. TÜİK's (Turkish Statistical Institute) data for 2023 were also shared in the report. According to TÜİK data, in 2023, the number of children under the age of 15 who gave birth was 130.

CHILDREN FORCED TO MARRY:

As the report shows, 10 thousand 471 girls and 706 boys were forced to marry in Turkey in 2023. The number of children in the 16-17 age group married between 2002 and 2024 was 789 thousand 27.

WORK-RELATED DEATHS:

OHS data were also used in the report. According to ISIG (Health and Safety Labor Watch) data in the report, at least 671 children died in work-related deaths in the period 2013-2023.

CHILDREN DRAGGED TO CRIME:

BirGün's report on children dragged into crime also appeared in the report. It was stated that the number of children whose basic needs cannot be met and who are dragged into crime in Turkey was 178,834 in 2023. The number of children brought to the Police Department due to being dragged into crime was listed as 132 thousand 943 and 206 thousand 853 in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

CHILD ABUSE:

The data on child abuse, a bleeding wound of Turkey, entered into the report. Data from the Ministry of Justice were shared in the report and revealed that the number of child abuse case files, which was 2 thousand 414 in 2006, increased to 31 thousand 216 in 2023. It was recorded that the number of lawsuits filed within the scope of child abuse in the 2004-2023 period was 309 thousand 483.

OFFENCE AGAINST THE PRESIDENT:

The number of children accused in the cases filed with the accusation of ‘insulting the President’ as of 2014, when Erdoğan was elected President for the first time, also drew attention. The number of juvenile defendants, which was only 1 in 2014, was recorded as 257 in 2023 and increased to 1,634 in total.

‘NO TIME TO LOSE’

Commenting on the report, CHP member İlgezdi stated the following:

‘During the AKP regime, not a serious action has been done to improve the education, health and safety of children. From children giving birth to abused children, from children in labour to those dragged into crime, this government has been negligent in every aspect. The collapse is not the collapse of a government, but of a whole system. There is no time to lose, not even a second, to protect our children.’

This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled Türkiye'de çocuk olmanın ağırlığı: İş cinayetleri, evlilik, istismar, suça sürüklenme, published in BirGün newspaper on February 24, 2025.