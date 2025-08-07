The case against diploma vendors has been closed!

İsmail Arı

While discussing fake diplomas, it was revealed that the Turkish Chamber of Engineers and Architects (TMMOB) had previously reported a scandal, but the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office closed the case, saying ‘there was no evidence.’

One of the names that came to the fore with the fake diploma was Volkan Uçak, who introduced himself as a psychologist, hypnosis expert and under-conscious therapist. Uçak was detained during the operations on 27 May and released after 40 days in custody. In a statement, Uçak claimed that he was also a victim of the incident and asserted that he had actually attended university, stating, ‘In 2016, I began pursuing a bachelor's and master's degree in psychology from the International Dublin University, an online university.’

NOT A UNIVERSITY, BUT A COMPANY!

The International Dublin University, which Uçak claimed to have obtained his online psychology bachelor's and master's degrees from, was brought to light in a 2023 BirGün article titled ‘Dr. titles sold for 49,000 TL.’ The International Dublin University is actually a company operating under the guise of a university. In fact, many politicians' resumes list ‘education from the International Dublin University,’ which sells diplomas for money.

TMMOB HAS INFORMED YÖK!

TMMOB also wrote a letter to the Presidency of the Higher Education Council (YÖK) on 13 December 2023, stating, ‘Recently, companies claiming to provide university education and issue diplomas have been identified by our Union on various websites and social media applications,’ and emphasised that one of the identified companies was the International Dublin University.

YÖK RESPONDS A YEAR LATER

In the letter sent to YÖK, it was asked whether these institutions operating under the name of online universities were legal and whether any action had been taken previously if there was no legal basis. YÖK responded approximately one year later, on 23 September 2024, with a written reply to TMMOB.

In its response, YÖK stated, ‘A criminal complaint has been filed regarding the “International Dublin University,” which is alleged to be conducting illegal education and training activities in our country. Following our objection to the decision not to prosecute issued by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the objection was rejected, and the decision not to prosecute has become final.’

PROSECUTOR FOUND NO EVIDENCE

The reason given by Public Prosecutor B.K., who is in charge of the complaint file at the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, for closing the file was that ‘it was determined that there was no evidence that the suspects, namely the company and its officials, had committed the crime they were accused of, and therefore it was decided that there were no grounds for prosecution on behalf of the public.’

Although an objection was filed against the prosecutor's decision to close the case, the Ankara 4th Criminal Court of First Instance rejected the objection on 4 September 2024.

IT IS A DISGRACE!

TMMOB Chairman Emin Koramaz stated in his announcement titled ‘Not Just Fraud, but a Disgrace,’ "This organised fraud is a disgrace that has turned the future of our country into a commodity. TMMOB has consistently fought against such forgery attempts to date. However, structural issues such as errors in equivalence certificates issued by the Higher Education Council (YÖK) and the restriction of professional associations' oversight authorities have created the conditions for this forgery to spread easily. Protecting the honour of our professions, public safety, and the future of our people is the fundamental reason for the existence of our Union. TMMOB will continue its struggle against this corrupt system with determination until all aspects of fraud are exposed and those responsible are held accountable before the law."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Diploma satanların dosyası kapatılmış!, published in BirGün newspaper on August 7, 2025.