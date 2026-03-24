The charts are utterly rubbish

Kayhan Ayhan

The third week of the IBB trial, involving 402 defendants including CHP’s presidential candidate and IBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, began yesterday. During the hearing, which is continuing in Silivri, the defence of Ali Sukas, General Manager of Ağaç A.Ş., was heard. The prosecutor stated that he had requested additional documents from MASAK regarding Ağaç A.Ş., and the projection screens displayed “comparative data on cash outflows, including Ağaç A.Ş.’s own accounts, and outflows directed solely at third parties.” Reacting to the chart, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu said, “These charts are utterly rubbish. The prosecution relied solely on statements. There is not a single document.” İmamoğlu also stated, “Only a table allegedly prepared via MASAK was presented. They do not want anything prior to 2019. It is a dire situation. A better chart could have been prepared with the intellect of a secondary school pupil.”

At yesterday’s hearing, Ekrem İmamoğlu entered the courtroom with applause. The audience called out to Ekrem İmamoğlu, saying, “Mr Mayor, happy holidays, we love you very much.” The hearing began with the unfinished defence of Ali Sukas, General Manager of Ağaç A.Ş. Ali Sukas stated that the allegations that he had requested money for the 2024 local elections did not reflect the truth, and that the claims he had repeatedly asked for money were incomprehensible. Regarding the cooperating defendant Ümit Polat, Sukas said, “A friend of ours, driven by greed, has been speaking out against me everywhere for the past year.” As for the list of companies presented by the confidential witness, he remarked, “There is no such list of companies. We will submit it to the file anyway.”

NOTHING AT ALL

Following the judge’s questions, the prosecutor took the floor and, stating that he had requested additional documents from MASAK regarding Ağaç AŞ, projected a chart onto the screens in the courtroom. The chart displayed “comparative data on Ağaç AŞ’s outflows, including those from its own accounts, and outflows directed solely at third parties”. The prosecutor noted that, according to the chart, there had been an acceleration in outflows between January 2023 and March 2024, pointing out that there had been a significant increase in January prior to the local elections on 31 March 2024, and asked, “What happened here?”

Sukas replied as follows: “I wish you had included January 2025 in the table as well. You would see a similar trend there. We receive payments at the end of December and the beginning of January. This period occurs due to the signing of contracts, funds from the central government, progress payments, and so on. This has nothing to do with the election, but with the workflow.” The prosecutor pointed out, “There is an increase of over 250 per cent during the dates I mentioned,” whilst Sukas replied, “That’s very difficult. I need to see the exact figures. It will become clear if the records are fully examined, but there is nothing election-related here. Let me make that clear.”

I CONDEMN THIS

Following the presentation of the charts, Ekrem İmamoğlu stated, “I condemn the prosecution. The charts presented are completely incorrect. He himself admits they are flawed and false. The charts submitted by the prosecution are rubbish.” İmamoğlu asked Ali Sukas, “Did I force anything? Did I tell you to sack those affiliated with the AK Party?” Sukas replied, “Absolutely not. I said, ‘I’ll leave, you stay.’” İmamoğlu asked the judge about the posters removed in Trabzon. The judge replied, “We have no such request.”

Ekrem İmamoğlu addressed the judge, saying, “I expect you to take the necessary action regarding these false documents.” Imamoğlu continued with the following remarks: “For 18 months, they have obtained every document they wanted from our institutions and the police. They could have requested those documents in writing. I condemn the prosecution. There is a prosecution that demands every kind of document through the police. Yet, curiously, nothing from before 2019 is being requested. If a proper investigation had truly been conducted, those documents would have been presented in a much clearer and more transparent manner. The current tables are of such a nature that they could not have been prepared even with the simplest analysis. It has already been stated that the previous table was incorrect. I am saying that this one is also incorrect. This is a vital case. People are being prosecuted based on 30-40 statements. 10-15 people are in custody. Isn’t that a shame? There are statements, but no concrete evidence. I believe we should be discussing the matter based on concrete facts, not just statements."

CALL FOR THE IBB TRIAL

Human Rights Watch has called on the authorities, stating that the restrictions imposed on court hearings in the IBB trial are preventing journalists and the public from accessing the court. The statement emphasised that these restrictions violate the principle of a fair and open trial and undermine confidence in the case.

The statement called for ‘access to the IBB trial to be restored; effective court access must be ensured for the public and journalists’. The statement included the following views: "The court’s decisions to impose further restrictions followed tense hearings, as observed by representatives of Human Rights Watch, during which disputes over seating arrangements arose between the court, lawyers, journalists and MPs from the main opposition CHP. The defendants, Resul Emrah Şahan and Mehmet Murat Çalık, are expected to present their defences during the week of 23 March, as the CHP’s municipalities of Şişli and Beylikdüzü. The indictment accuses both district mayors of being members of the alleged criminal organisation led by İmamoğlu, whilst Şahan is described as a ‘special member’; if the court’s entry restrictions remain in place, the public will be unable to attend the hearings. The hearings are taking place in the courthouse building within the Marmara Prison complex in Silivri, Istanbul’s most remote district; it is located 70 kilometres from the city centre.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tablo tümüyle çöp niteliğinde, published in BirGün newspaper on March 24, 2026.