The cheap labour they were looking for was found among the youth

Economy Service

The government has finally revealed its intention regarding youth unemployment, which it brought onto the agenda with claims of “ending” it and pushed on social media through controlled accounts. AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking at the Youth Employment Drive (Genç İstihdam Hamlesi) launch event he attended in Ankara, once again opened the door to the exploitation of young labour by capital with one employer incentive after another. Erdoğan effectively told employers “The cheap labour you are looking for is here.” Five programmes were announced under the names Internship Support (Staj Desteği), My Future in My Profession (Geleceğim Meslekte), NEET Labour Force Adaptation Programme (NEET İşgücü Uyum Programı, İUP), First Step into Work Programme (İşe İlk Adım Programı) and İŞKUR Youth Programme (Türkiye İş Kurumu, İŞKUR). Some already existed and some were announced for the first time.

Under these five programmes, a massive incentive amount of 445.1 billion lira will be transferred to capital for a total of 3 million young people. The programme was announced not for young people but for employers, with the incentive amounts and the conditions created. Employers who are members of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (Müstakil Sanayici ve İşadamları Derneği, MÜSİAD) and the Confederation of Turkish Employers’ Associations (Türkiye İşveren Sendikaları Konfederasyonu, TİSK) attended the ceremony in Ankara. The Confederation of Turkish Employers’ Associations (Türkiye İşveren Sendikaları Konfederasyonu, TİSK), the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (Türkiye Odalar ve Borsalar Birliği, TOBB), the Turkish Exporters Assembly (Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi, TİM), the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (Müstakil Sanayici ve İşadamları Derneği, MÜSİAD), the Confederation of Turkish Tradesmen and Craftsmen (Türkiye Esnaf ve Sanatkârları Konfederasyonu, TESK), Halkbank, Ziraat Bankası, Vakıfbank and Turkcell were also announced as supporters of the programme.

Some programmes related to young labour were also fed through newspapers like Sabah. According to claims attributed to the government, with plans such as “young housewife”, “hourly premium”, “flexible retirement” and “not working according to income”, young people and women will be pushed out of working life. On paper, millions will be included in the labour force but what awaits them is insecurity, a lack of future, loss of rights and labour exploitation. Millions of young people whose labour is made almost free, who cannot even continue their education and who struggle with unemployment face a grim picture over the next three years. This age group will supply the “cheap labour” sought by employers who find even the minimum wage at starvation levels too much and who benefit from incentives. The incentives announced by Erdoğan, who told employers “The blood you were looking for was found”, will expand the scope of labour exploitation with public resources.

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS OBEDIENCE NOT OBJECTION

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the Youth Employment Drive (Genç İstihdam Hamlesi) event held at the Beştepe Nation’s Congress and Culture Centre. And what a speech... Apparently our young people have constantly been supported, serious sums have been given under the name of pocket money and they have been tried to be brought into employment without being labelled with belittling terms like “ev genci”. But then it turns out young people do not like the jobs. President Erdoğan could not stop praising the İŞKUR Youth Programme (Türkiye İş Kurumu, İŞKUR). He said the number of students earning income through this programme was 150,000. He announced that they had increased the daily pocket money to 1,375 lira. They will work in the hardest jobs, they will be exploited but the money they are given will not be wages, it will be pocket money. And you will sell this as good news. Have some shame.

DON’T TALK JUST WORK

In his speech, Erdoğan urged young people to work hard with the words “no grace without effort” and underlined that he wants a generation that obeys. Erdoğan said “So success is also achieved, God willing. Remember, there is no grace without effort. This proverb of ours is another expression of this truth distilled through the ages.” Erdoğan also did not forget to send a message to both the opposition and young people, saying “I see that while marginal circles led by the opposition show the street as an address to the country’s youth, despite those who are trying to climb out of the bribery and corruption mud they are sunk in up to their necks by stepping on the shoulders of the young people whose feelings they manipulate, we are holding onto our youth and supporting them.”

Without saying a single word about why young people’s feelings are anger and hopelessness, Erdoğan claiming they are simply being manipulated shows how far he is from the issue. We can see that Erdoğan, who for years did not hide that he wanted a “vindictive and religious” generation, is disturbed by where young people are now. But his discomfort is not because they are unemployed and hopeless about the future, it is because they feel anger towards the government. Wouldn’t it be better if they just sat at home, were grateful for their situation and did not complain.

DISTURBED NOT BY THE LABEL BUT BY THE SITUATION

They have named the “good news” that Erdoğan has promoted and that it seems they will run on screens over the next few weeks The Productive Age of Youth (Gençliğin Üretim Çağı, GÜÇ). Looking at the full report, it is clear that it has been prepared for capital rather than young people. The headings collected under the name of incentives are more about formulas where young people are exploited and the employer gains from tax and wages. Nothing has changed here either.

One of the most striking parts of Erdoğan’s speech was about the large youth group described as “home youth” who in fact cannot find a place for themselves in either education or employment. Erdoğan entered the topic by saying “Sometimes young people do not like the jobs” but he described the term “home youth” as an injustice. Interpreting millions of young people shutting themselves at home as being picky about jobs, Erdoğan thinks he can change this feeling with small incentives.

The programme that President Erdoğan and Minister of Labour and Social Security (Çalışma ve Sosyal Güvenlik Bakanlığı) Işıkhan described with great enthusiasm has once again turned out to be empty. The incentive given to capital is once again presented as if it is being offered in the service of one of the social groups. The government is looking for measures to keep them busy because it is afraid of young people’s reaction. If this programme is implemented, far from solving young people’s problems, it will deepen the problem and make it impossible to solve.

WORKING FOR FREE

Under the name of vocational training, the government that has turned even children almost of secondary school age into cheap labour announced that young people studying at vocational high schools will be forced to work before they even graduate. By including 800,000 more young people in the Internship Support (Staj Desteği) programme, a 27 billion lira incentive package will be provided here as well for three years. Under this, workplaces with 10 or more employees will have interns at a rate of 10%. More children will be made to work as interns in small workshops, especially in industrial zones. Big capital, meanwhile, will increase its wealth through cheap labour thanks to incentives. While young people are pushed into death in workplace killings in MESEM, labour exploitation and an insecurity where they cannot be protected even in parliamentary internships, more workplaces will now benefit from more young labour for free.

FIRST STEP INTO SLAVERY

For those entering work for the first time, AKP has designed a “getting to know slavery” programme. With the First Step into Work Programme (İşe İlk Adım Programı), employers will be able to sack young people after working them for six months under conditions and wages like slavery. Erdoğan presented the fact that young people will have no security as “good news” to employers. The first six months’ wages of 18-25-year-olds will be paid by the public and there will be no condition of an employment guarantee for employers to benefit from this incentive. With the First Step into Work Programme (İşe İlk Adım Programı), a total of 215.8 billion lira in incentives will be transferred to employers for 750,000 young people over three years. Young people also have no job security, severance pay or notice pay.

EXPLOITATION WITH POCKET MONEY

Erdoğan presented the regulations for the Labour Force Adaptation Programme (İşgücü Uyum Programı, İUP) carried out by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (Çalışma ve Sosyal Güvenlik Bakanlığı) as “good news”. With this project called The Productive Age of Youth (Gençliğin Üretim Çağı, GÜÇ), the payments given under the name of “pocket money” to young people made to work under conditions like slavery within this programme were updated. For the 1,083 TL paid under the programme, which makes young people work in daily temporary jobs in public bodies, universities and various fields, Erdoğan said “We will give each young person who takes part in the programme 1,375 lira a day as pocket money.”

No young person taking part in the programme can benefit from rights such as job security, severance pay and notice pay or the possibility of being unionised. According to current İŞKUR data (Türkiye İş Kurumu, İŞKUR), in the first 11 months of 2025, 474,229 university students were made to work below the minimum wage under the name of “pocket money” and outside worker status. Signals were given that conditions like slavery will continue by increasing for young people who cannot even access the lowest wages.

Erdoğan announced that over the next three years another 450,000 young people will be included in this project and incentive payments of 108 billion lira will be made under this. According to Erdoğan’s calculation, it was claimed that a young person made to work three days a week at 1,375 lira a day would be paid 19,000 lira. However, the payment a young person receives while working the same number of days remains only 16,500 lira. Young people are exploited with wages below even the minimum wage.

Minister of Labour and Social Security (Çalışma ve Sosyal Güvenlik Bakanlığı) Vedat Işıkhan, who attended the programme, said that according to Social Security Institution (Sosyal Güvenlik Kurumu, SGK) data almost half of those insured for the first time are over the age of 30. In the programme where the NEET situation is described as a “trap”, it was virtually admitted that it prioritises not young people’s future but only the “family institution”. Minister Işıkhan said “It becomes late and difficult for young people who enter working life late to get their lives in order, start a family and have children. It is also very important that our high school and university graduates are brought into working life before falling into this NEET trap.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled AKP’den sermayeye dev kıyak: Aranan ucuz emek gençlikte bulundu, published in BirGün newspaper on January 7, 2026.