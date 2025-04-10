The Climate Law and climate deniers

Özgür Gürbüz

Let me say it outright: I do not support the proposed Climate Law currently being discussed in Parliament because it skips over almost everything that needs to be done to solve the climate crisis. It doesn't say when coal-fired power plants will be shut down, nor does it correct or improve the existing energy, transport, agriculture, and urbanisation policies that increase greenhouse gas emissions. It makes no mention of a just transition, sets no binding energy transition targets. The only thing it talks about is emissions trading…

The Climate Law proposal aims to launch an emissions trading scheme, and through this, to cheaply provide carbon credits to certain sectors exporting to Europe. The goal is to ease the burden on six sectors: fertiliser, electricity, cement, iron-steel, hydrogen, and aluminium that will face a kind of carbon tax under the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. Naturally, this trade will expand over time and will eventually bring profit to some. In its current form, it is hard to claim that this draft law will be an effective tool in reducing Turkey’s greenhouse gas emissions. That’s why I don’t support the bill, but that doesn’t mean the climate crisis isn’t real.

There is a group in Turkey that denies the climate crisis. They appear to oppose the Climate Law proposal in Parliament, but in truth, they deny the very existence of the climate crisis. Among them are anti-vaxxers and trolls who claim that the trails left by planes in the sky are part of a spraying conspiracy. We're talking about a bizarre group, some of whom even believe that the concept of the carbon footprint paves the way for an imperialist occupation of the country. A confused crowd, spanning from the right to the left.

When the issue of climate started to shape international politics especially during the Kyoto Protocol debates there was a large climate denial movement funded by oil companies. US oil giant Exxon and coal giant Peabody Energy financially supported climate deniers for years. Eventually, all of this came to light with documents. I believe the situation in Turkey is quite different, though, because here conspiracy theories are already perceived as news. All you have to do is say something different from what everyone else is saying and add a few lines that make it sound like you’re acting in the national interest.

I even came across a video of Prof. Dr. Doğan Aydal, Deputy Chair and Head of R&D for the Yeniden Refah Party. Aydal shows a graph depicting atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations and says, “There are ups and downs in nature, the world is normalising itself.” He shows 800,000 years of data, yet he fails to tell viewers that past fluctuations occurred over tens of thousands of years and that carbon dioxide levels in the past 800,000 years have always remained below 300 ppm. Either he deliberately omits this or he truly doesn’t understand the topic.

However, the graph he shows clearly indicates that carbon dioxide levels have reached 420 ppm (currently 427), and that this has occurred within a span of just 150–200 years for the first time in history. Something unprecedented in 800,000 years has happened—not over tens of thousands of years as in the past, but since the Industrial Revolution. In other words, carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has increased due to the use of oil, coal, and gas. Everything is right there in front of us, but political gain is prioritised over science.

Unfortunately, we are a country that doesn’t do research and believes whatever it hears. Misinformation used to spread through coffeehouses, now it spreads through social media. Logical and analytical thinking is not part of our education system. If it were, I wouldn’t have to write these lines. The way out of the climate crisis is to minimise the use of oil, coal, and gas, to use energy efficiently, and to shift towards renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. This reduces both greenhouse gas emissions and energy dependency.

Turkey imports 90% of its oil, 99% of its gas, and more than 50% of its coal (in oil equivalent terms). We’ve been shouldering the cost of this imported energy bill for years. The climate is telling us: stop importing, start domestic production, and conserve. But instead, we face climate deniers who claim that stopping the climate crisis will harm Turkey. Try making sense of that!

Perhaps the best example of conspiracy theories overtaking reality is former Ankara Mayor Melih Gökçek who served for 25 years believing a joke about a $6 billion jelly bean reserve underground was real. If I were a poet, I’d write: “what elements we’ve discovered to enrich the nation, what tales we’ve spun to make the whole world our enemy.”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled İklim Kanunu ve iklim inkarcıları, published in BirGün newspaper on April 10, 2025.